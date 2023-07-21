Keep Calm and eat the vegetables: #GoVeg with the YEA cookbook

Cooking lots of vegetarian meals is a fantastic way to improve our sustainable lifestyle. And why not do so while learning more about the cuisines and cultures of the countries of the Eastern Partnership?

To get you started, the Young European Ambassadors have put together a variety of recipes from Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Georgia, Moldova, and Ukraine to help you #GoVeg, for your health and the health of the planet.

Our YEAs have dug into their childhood memories and their grandmas’ kitchens to share recipes that range from peasant staples to special fasting foods traditionally cooked for lent. From pancakes and dumplings to bright greens and luscious aubergines, they’ll take you on a journey across the rich culinary traditions of the Eastern Partnership.

So, keep calm, stay cool and #GoVeg – open the YEA cookbook, start travelling and get cooking!