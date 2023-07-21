Việt Nam has great potential to attract high-quality US investment: official

VIETNAM, July 21 -

HÀ NỘI — Politburo member and head of the Party Central Committee's Economic Commission Trần Tuấn Anh emphasised the huge potential for Việt Nam to lure abundant, high-quality investment from the US at his reception for US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen in Hà Nội on Thursday.

Tuấn Anh affirmed that Việt Nam always attached importance to its relations with the US, saying major achievements and developments in the bilateral ties had brought substantive interests to and matched aspirations of their people.

He noted that Việt Nam and the US had signed many important cooperation agreements, and were working actively to form the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework for Prosperity (IPEF), while closely coordinating in regional and international forums like the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC), and the World Trade Organisation (WTO).

He stressed that the bilateral economic ties were thriving with two-way trade hitting a record last year, and expressed his hope that the two sides would deepen cooperation in economy, science-technology, trade-investment, finance-banking, supply chains, infrastructure, logistics, digital economy, green transition, health care, sustainable agriculture, energy transition and environmental protection.

The Vietnamese official called on the US Department of the Treasury to continue coordinating with the Vietnamese side, and making objective and relevant assessments on Việt Nam's monetary policy management, thereby facilitating the bilateral economic-trade-investment ties.

Yellen shared the host’s wish to deepen economic-trade-investment ties, and pointed to the potential for bilateral collaboration in just energy transition, pledging that the US and other partners stand ready to help Việt Nam with capital and technology to accelerate the process.

She also suggested Việt Nam mobilise multilateral sources of capital to achieve the set targets in this regard.

The Treasury Secretary said the US wanted to help Việt Nam become an important link in building a diverse, sustainable supply chain, including in the semiconductor sector, and suggested the country take solutions to lure more investment in this field.

The official held that once taking effect, the IPEF would contribute to intensifying trade and investment ties between the two countries.

She also hailed the close coordination between the State Bank of Việt Nam and the US Department of the Treasury over the past two years in monetary issues, and showed her support for the Vietnamese central bank’s efforts in modernising monetary and exchange rate policies. — VNS