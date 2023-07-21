Soy Protein Ingredients Market Rising Demand for Food Products with Functional Properties by 2032 | Reports and Data

Reports And Data

The increased use of soy protein by producers of animal feed is another factor contributing to the market.

The Soy Protein Ingredients Market value for was USD 7.57 Billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 15.25 Billion in 2032 growing at a CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period.” — Reports and Data

NEW YORK, U.S, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Soy Protein Ingredients Market was valued at USD 7.57 Billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 15.25 Billion by 2032, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.1% during the forecast period. The increasing demand for plant-based protein substitutes driven by health concerns and environmental sustainability is fueling the expansion of the soy protein ingredients market. Moreover, the market is witnessing a surge in demand from the food and beverage industry due to the growing popularity of veganism and vegetarianism. Soy protein-based ingredients are highly regarded as an excellent source of protein and are utilized in various products such as infant formula, sports nutrition, baked goods, and meat alternatives.

Furthermore, the market is experiencing significant growth due to the escalating demand for food products with functional properties, particularly in developed countries where consumers prioritize their health. Soy protein ingredients offer several documented health benefits, including improved heart health, cholesterol reduction, and assistance with weight management.

Top Companies Operating in the Global Soy Protein Ingredients Market Report:

• Archer Daniels Midland Company

• Cargill, Incorporated

• DuPont Nutrition & Health

• Fuji Oil Co., Ltd.

• Kerry Group plc

• Omega Protein Corporation

• Ruchi Soya Industries Limited

• Sonic Biochem Extractions Limited

• Wilmar International Limited

• The Scoular Company

Driving Factors of Soy Protein Ingredients Market

• Increasing demand for plant-based protein: As consumers become more health-conscious and concerned about the environmental impact of animal agriculture, there is a growing demand for plant-based protein sources. Soy protein is considered a high-quality and sustainable plant-based protein alternative, driving its market growth.

• Rising awareness of health benefits: Soy protein is known for its numerous health benefits, including its ability to lower cholesterol levels, reduce the risk of heart disease, and provide essential amino acids. Increasing consumer awareness of these health benefits is driving the demand for soy protein ingredients.

• Growing vegetarian and vegan population: The number of individuals adopting vegetarian and vegan lifestyles is increasing globally. Soy protein ingredients, being derived from plants, are suitable for these dietary preferences, thereby driving their demand.

• Increasing demand for clean label and natural ingredients: Consumers are increasingly seeking clean label and natural food products. Soy protein ingredients, especially those derived from non-GMO soybeans, are considered clean label and natural, making them attractive to health-conscious consumers.

To assist readers in making profitable business decisions, the report is written with the help of industry analysts, market segmentation, and data collection. In addition to providing a comprehensive database of technological and product advances, the report provides detailed information on growth rates, market values, as well as niche market segments.

This report analyzes the Soy Protein Ingredients market in terms of growth rate, market share, current and emerging trends, production and consumption ratios, industrial chains, demand and supply, imports, exports, revenue contribution, and key player presences in key regions. As a part of the report, a country-by-country analysis of the Soy Protein Ingredients market is provided to gain a deeper understanding of its growth and progress.

The global Soy Protein Ingredients market is segmented into:

• North America (U.S.A., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Italy, U.K., Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

• Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

• Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Rest of Latin America)

• Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Further market segmentation

Product Type Outlook:

• Isolates

• Concentrates

• Textured

• Others

Application Outlook:

• Food & Beverages

• Feed

• Personal Care & Cosmetics

• Others

