InvestmentPitch Media Video Discusses RT Minerals Staking of Additional 190 claims in Case Batholith, Ontario, Adjacent to Power Metals and Beyond Lithium

RT Minerals’ newly stated claims, which cover approximately 4,000 hectares, are located about 150 kilometres northeast of Timmins, Ontario. The new claims adjoin claims owned by Power Metals, Beyond Lithium, and others.

The Power Metals property contains a significant Lithium-Cesium discovery at the southeastern end of the Case Batholith. This entire area of the southeastern portion of the Case Batholith is now fully staked and forms a large contiguous block of claims for current and future exploration in this part of Ontario, by the various owners. Management cautions that the existence of rare earth element mineralization on nearby properties is not necessarily indicative of mineralization on the company’s properties.

With the addition of these new claims to the current four, 100%-owned, royalty-free Case Batholith properties, consisting of the 29 claims in the Agassiz Township, the 51 claims in Potter Township, the 14 claims in the Seguin/Challies Township, and the 19 claims in the Bragg Township, the company now holds an area covering approximately 6,000 hectares. All claim blocks were acquired based on favourable geologic prospectivity for pegmatite units and magnetic signatures resembling east - west trending pegmatitic dykes and laccolith structures contained within the tonalite/granodiorite rock assemblages of the Case Batholith.

The Potter and Seguin/Challies prospects contain vast exposures of outcrop previously identified on several vintages of satellite photography. Live satellite views strongly suggest the occurrence of long linear pegmatitic dykes and ovoid intrusives on the surface on these claims.

In addition to the Case Batholith group of properties, the company holds a 100% royalty-free interest in a portfolio of rare earth element, gold and base metal properties in Ontario. The company also holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Link-Catharine RLDZ gold property, subject to a 2% NSR, located 22 km south-southeast of the town of Kirkland Lake, Ontario.

The shares are currently trading at $0.175. For more information on the large portfolio of properties, please visit the company’s website www.RTMcorp.com , contact William Elston, Director, at 1-866-996-4551 or email info@RTMcorp.com .

