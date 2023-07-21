Legionella Testing Market Size Worth US$ 455.6 Million By 2028 | Industry CAGR of 8%

Legionella Testing Market

Legionella is a genus of waterborne bacteria that can cause severe pneumonia, also known as Legionnaires' disease, Pontiac fever with flu-like symptoms.

BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group latest report titled” Legionella Testing Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028”, offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on legionella testing market overview. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the global market. The global legionella testing market size reached US$ 285.5 Million in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 455.6 Million by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 8% during 2023-2028.

What are legionella testing?

Legionella is an infection affecting the lower respiratory tract, which can lead to severe pneumonia, Pontiac fever, and illness with flu-like symptoms. Legionella testing is a diagnostic procedure used to identify the presence of Legionella bacteria in various environments, particularly in water systems. The testing process involves collecting water samples from different sources within the facility and analyzing them for the presence of legionella bacteria. These samples are typically analyzed using culture methods or molecular techniques, including polymerase chain reaction (PCR). The testing helps identifying potential sources of contamination and assess the effectiveness of control measures in place. It assists in ensuring compliance with safety regulations, mitigating potential outbreaks, and protecting public health by enabling timely interventions and proper management of water systems.

What are the growth prospects and trends in the legionella testing industry?

The increasing geriatric population is driving the global market. Moreover, the increasing awareness and education among individuals, organizations, and industries such as healthcare, hospitality, and manufacturing are supporting the growth of the market. Besides, various health agencies of numerous countries are developing an effective water safety plan (WSP) to minimize the proliferation of legionella in the water, thus providing a boost to the market. Along with this, recent clinical trials on diagnostic and treatment strategies for adult patients with community-acquired pneumonia are contributing to the growth of the market. Furthermore, escalating international travel and tourism is influencing the testing market as protocols aid in safeguarding the health of guests and maintaining compliance with global health and safety standards.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

• Abbott Laboratories

• Becton

• Dickinson and Company

• bioMérieux SA

• Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc

• Eiken Chemical Co. Ltd

• Quidel Corporation

• Takara Bio Inc.

• Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc

Legionella Testing Market Segmentation:

Our report has categorized the market based on region, application and end use industry.

Breakup by Application:

• Water Testing

o Microbial Culture

o DFA Stain

o PCR

o Others

• IVD Testing

o Blood Culture

o Urine Antigen Test

o DFA Stain

o PCR

o Others

Breakup by End User:

• Hospitals and Clinics

• Diagnostic Laboratory

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

