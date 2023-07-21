Sterilization Services Market Trends : is Predicted to Surpass USD 5,594 million by 2030

The global sterilization services market size is projected to reach $5,594 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 5.1% from 2021 to 2030.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The global sterilization services market size was valued at $3,381 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $5,594 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 5.1% from 2021 to 2030.

• CAGR: 5.1%

• Current Market Size: USD 117 Million

• Forecast Growing Region: APAC

• Largest Market: North America

• Projection Time: 2020 – 2030

• Base Year: 2020

𝐒𝐮𝐫𝐞, 𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐞 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐬𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐛𝐮𝐥𝐥𝐞𝐭 𝐩𝐨𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐨𝐮𝐭𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐥𝐢𝐳𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐒𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭:

The Sterilization Services Market is a critical component of the healthcare industry, ensuring the safety and effectiveness of medical devices, equipment, and instruments.

The market includes various companies and service providers that specialize in providing sterilization services to healthcare facilities, pharmaceutical companies, and medical device manufacturers.

Key players in the Sterilization Services Market include STERIS PLC, Medistri SA, Stryker Corporation, Metall Zug AG, Noxilizer Inc, E-Beam Services, Inc, Sotera Health LLC, Fortive Corporation, MMM Group, and H.W. Andersen Products Ltd.

Sterilization services can be offered through various methods, such as ethylene oxide (EtO) sterilization, gamma irradiation, electron beam (e-beam) sterilization, steam sterilization (autoclave), and hydrogen peroxide gas plasma sterilization.

The market is driven by the increasing demand for sterilized medical products, the rising prevalence of hospital-acquired infections (HAIs), and the stringent regulations governing medical device sterilization.

Healthcare facilities, including hospitals and clinics, rely on sterilization services to maintain a sterile environment and prevent infections during surgeries and other medical procedures.

Pharmaceutical companies and medical device manufacturers use sterilization services to ensure their products meet regulatory requirements and are safe for patient use.

Geographically, the market is widespread, with North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and other regions contributing to its growth.

The COVID-19 pandemic has further emphasized the importance of sterilization services in controlling the spread of infections and has led to increased demand for sterilization processes in healthcare settings.

Technological advancements and innovations in sterilization methods are continuously shaping the market, with a focus on improving efficiency, reducing processing times, and enhancing product compatibility.

The Sterilization Services Market is expected to experience steady growth in the coming years due to ongoing advancements in the healthcare industry, increasing healthcare awareness, and the growing need for safe and effective medical devices and equipment.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐎𝐟 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲

By method, the ethylene oxide (ETO) sterilization segment was the major shareholder in 2020, and is expected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period.

On the basis of mode of delivery, the off-site sterilization services segment acquired the largest sterilization services market share in 2020, and is expected to continue the same trend throughout the forecast period.

Depending on end user, the pharmaceutical & medical device companies segment dominated the sterilization services market in 2020.

Asia-Pacific is expected to exhibit highest CAGR of 5.9% in the near future.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐒𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐥𝐢𝐳𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐒𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬

STERIS PLC

MEDISTRI SA

STRYKER CORPORATION

METALL ZUG AG

NOXILIZER INC

E-BEAM SERVICES, INC

SOTERA HEALTH LLC

FORTIVE CORPORATION

MMM GROUP

H.W.ANDERSEN PRODUCTS LTD

