Wireless Power Transmission Market Growth Rate (CAGR) of 29.2% [2023-2028] | Research Report

Wireless Power Transmission Industry

The global Wireless Power Transmission Market is primarily driven by the increasing adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) among the masses.

Report Highlights

How big is the Wireless Power Transmission Market?

• Market Size in 2022: US$ 14.2 Billion

• Market Forecast in 2028: US$ 66.9 Billion

• Growth rate (2023 to 2028): CAGR of 29.2%

• Base Year of the Analysis: 2022

• Forecast Period: 2023-2028

What is Wireless Power Transmission?

Wireless power transmission is a technology that enables the transfer of electrical energy from a power source to a device without the need for physical cables or connectors. It allows the convenient and efficient delivery of power over short to medium distances, eliminating the limitations imposed by traditional wired connections. This innovative method relies on electromagnetic fields to transmit energy between a transmitter and a receiver, which can be in the form of electromagnetic waves or resonant coupling. It has various applications, including wireless charging of electronic devices, such as smartphones and electric vehicles. It also finds utility in powering medical implants, eliminating the need for invasive procedures to replace batteries.

What are the growth prospects and trends in the Wireless Power Transmission industry?

The Wireless Power Transmission market is driven by the proliferation of electronic devices and the increasing demand for convenient and seamless charging solutions. As consumers embrace smart homes, wearables, and other IoT devices, the need for hassle-free charging without the constraints of cables has become paramount. Furthermore, the automotive industry has recognized the potential of wireless power transmission for electric vehicles (EVs) and is actively investing in research and development. Besides, continual advancements in WPT technology, such as longer transmission distances and higher power transfer efficiency, are expanding the scope of applications. Also, the increasing focus on sustainability and energy efficiency is impelling the market. WPT offers an eco-friendly alternative to traditional wired power systems, reducing the reliance on disposable batteries and minimizing electronic waste.

What is included in market segmentation?

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

Breakup by Type:

• Devices With Battery

• Devices Without Battery

Breakup by Technology:

• Near-Field Technology

• Inductive

• Magnetic Resonance

• Capacitive Coupling/Conductive

• Far-Field Technology

• Microwave/RF

• Laser/Infrared

Breakup by Implementation:

• Aftermarket

• Integrated

Breakup by Receiver Application:

• Smartphones

• Tablets

• Wearable Electronics

• Notebooks

• Electric Vehicles

• Robots

• Others

Breakup by End-Use Industry:

• Consumer Electronics

• Automotive

• Healthcare

• Defense

• Power Generation

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Who are the key players operating in the industry?

• Energous Corporation

• Humavox Ltd.

• Integrated Device Technology Inc.

• Leggett & Platt

• Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

• NuCurrent Inc.

• MothersonOssia

• Qualcomm Incorporated

• Samsung Electronics

• TDK Corporation

• Texas Instruments

• Wi-Charge Ltd.

• WiTricity Corporation

If you require any specific information that is not covered currently within the scope of the report, we will provide the same as a part of the customization.

