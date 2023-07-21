Portable EV Charger Market To Reach US$ 105.2 Million by 2028 | CAGR of 19.70%

Portable EV Charger Market

The global Portable EV Charger Market is primarily driven by the increasing popularity of EVs.

Report Highlights

How big is the portable EV charger market?

• Market Size in 2022: US$ 35.6 Million

• Market Forecast in 2028: US$ 105.2 Million

• Growth rate (2023 to 2028): CAGR of 19.70%

• Base Year of the Analysis: 2022

• Forecast Period: 2023-2028

What is the portable EV charger market?

A portable EV charger is a compact and convenient device designed to charge electric vehicles (EVs) on the go. EV owners can recharge their vehicles anywhere with access to a power outlet. It is lightweight, portable, and easy to use, making it ideal for travel, emergencies, or situations where a fixed charging station is unavailable. It has adjustable power settings, safety features, and compatibility with various EV models. It provides EV owners flexibility and peace of mind, enabling them to maintain their vehicle's charge and extend their driving range conveniently and efficiently.

What are the growth prospects and trends in the portable EV charger industry?

The global market is primarily driven by the increasing popularity of EVs. In line with this, the development of charging infrastructure, including public charging stations, encourages the use of EVs. Portable EV chargers complement this infrastructure by offering additional charging options, significantly contributing to the market. Furthermore, the rising popularity of the product among EV owners who frequently travel or engage in outdoor activities is positively influencing the market. Apart from this, the growing need for emergency and backup charging is catalyzing the product demand. Moreover, the rapid advancements in portable charging technology have led to the development of more efficient and faster chargers. Higher charging speeds and improved compatibility with different EV models drive the market growth of portable EV chargers. Besides, governments worldwide are providing incentives and support for the adoption of EVs and the development of charging infrastructure. These initiatives contribute to the growth of the portable EV charger market as consumers seek solutions to maximize the benefits of EV ownership. Additionally, the escalating awareness of environmental issues and the desire to reduce carbon footprints strengthen the demand for EVs. Portable EV chargers align with eco-consciousness by offering a sustainable way to charge vehicles with renewable energy sources, fostering the market.

What is included in market segmentation?

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

Type Insights:

• AC

• DC

Application Insights:

• Passengers Cars

• Commercial Vehicles

Market Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa

Who are the key players operating in the industry?

The report covers the major market players including:

• Blink Charging Co

• Evteq Mobility Private Limited

• Freewire Technologies Inc

• Guangzhou Electway Technology Co. Ltd

• Heliox Energy Ltd

• JTM Power Limited

• Power-Sonic Corporation

• Shenzhen Setec Power Co. Ltd

