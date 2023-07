Telerehabilitation Market Opportunities and Challenges : to Grow at a CAGR of 13.5% from 2022 to 2031

Telerehabilitation Market- Infographics- AMR

Based on application, the physical therapy segment held largest share in the global market in 2021.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The telerehabilitation market size was valued at $3.7 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $12.9 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 13.5% from 2022 to 2031.

๐’๐ž๐ฏ๐ž๐ซ๐š๐ฅ ๐Ÿ๐š๐œ๐ญ๐จ๐ซ๐ฌ ๐ฐ๐ž๐ซ๐ž ๐๐ซ๐ข๐ฏ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐ ๐ซ๐จ๐ฐ๐ญ๐ก ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐ญ๐ž๐ฅ๐ž๐ซ๐ž๐ก๐š๐›๐ข๐ฅ๐ข๐ญ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐ฆ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ:

Advancements in Technology: The availability of high-speed internet, improved video conferencing platforms, and mobile health applications facilitated seamless communication between patients and healthcare providers, making remote rehabilitation services more accessible and convenient.

Cost-Effectiveness: Telerehabilitation can be a cost-effective alternative to traditional in-person rehabilitation services as it eliminates the need for physical infrastructure and reduces travel costs for both patients and healthcare providers.

Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Conditions: The rising incidence of chronic conditions and disabilities, such as stroke, musculoskeletal disorders, and neurological disorders, created a greater demand for rehabilitation services, and telerehabilitation offered a way to address this demand efficiently.

Patient Convenience: Telerehabilitation provided patients with the flexibility to schedule therapy sessions from the comfort of their homes, removing barriers like transportation difficulties and enabling access to specialists who may not be geographically nearby.

COVID-19 Pandemic Impact: The COVID-19 pandemic further accelerated the adoption of telehealth services, including telerehabilitation, as it became necessary to limit in-person interactions to reduce the risk of infection.

The outbreak of COVID-19 had a profound impact on various sectors of the healthcare industry worldwide, leading to temporary closures of many facilities, including certain sub-domains of healthcare. However, amidst the challenges, the telerehabilitation industry experienced a notable positive effect. The demand for telerehabilitation services surged during the pandemic as patients sought remote healthcare options.

According to data from the Telehealth and Medicine Today journal in 2021, approximately 2.4 billion people globally required rehabilitation services. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, traditional rehabilitation services were disrupted in 60 to 70% of countries. As lockdowns and safety measures were enforced, virtual healthcare, including telehealth and telerehabilitation, emerged as a viable solution to continue providing essential medical services.

As the world adapted to the pandemic, physical distancing measures remained part of the new normal. This situation led to a significant increase in the adoption of telehealth services, and telerehabilitation experienced exponential growth.

๐Š๐ž๐ฒ ๐๐ž๐ง๐ž๐Ÿ๐ข๐ญ๐ฌ ๐ ๐จ๐ซ ๐’๐ญ๐š๐ค๐ž๐ก๐จ๐ฅ๐๐ž๐ซ๐ฌ

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the telerehabilitation market analysis from 2021 to 2031 to identify the prevailing telerehabilitation market opportunities.

The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the telerehabilitation market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global telerehabilitation market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

๐“๐ก๐ž ๐ค๐ž๐ฒ ๐ญ๐ž๐ฅ๐ž๐ซ๐ž๐ก๐š๐›๐ข๐ฅ๐ข๐ญ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐ฆ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐š๐ฒ๐ž๐ซ๐ฌ ๐ฉ๐ซ๐จ๐Ÿ๐ข๐ฅ๐ž๐ ๐ข๐ง ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐ซ๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ ๐ข๐ง๐œ๐ฅ๐ฎ๐๐ž -

โ€ข American Well Corporation,

โ€ข Hinge Health, Inc.,

โ€ข Humanus Corporation, Included Health, Inc. (Doctor on Demand, Inc.),

โ€ข Care Innovations, LLC.

โ€ข Koninklijke Philips N.V.,

โ€ข MIRA Rehab Limited,

โ€ข NeuroTechR3, Inc.,

โ€ข PT Genie,

โ€ข UniQuest Pty Limited (NeoRehab).

