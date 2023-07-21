Global Gelatin Market Outlook [2023-2030] | Research Report

Gelatin Industry

The global Gelatin Market is primarily driven by the increasing product demand across the food and beverage industry

SHERIDAN, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- IMARC Group, a leading market research company, has recently releases report titled “Gelatin Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028.” The study provides a detailed analysis of the industry, including the global gelatin market growth, share, size, trends, and forecasts. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis and highlights the latest advancements in the market.

Report Highlights

How big is the gelatin market?

• Market Size in 2022: 457,200 Tons

• Market Forecast in 2028: 504,400 Tons

• Growth rate (2023 to 2028): CAGR of 1.57%

• Base Year of the Analysis: 2022

• Forecast Period: 2023-2028

What is gelatin?

Gelatin is a protein derived from collagen, primarily sourced from animal tissues such as skin, bones, and connective tissues. It is widely used in the food, pharmaceutical, and cosmetic industries. It is known for its unique gelling properties, which give it a wide range of applications. It is used as a gelling agent in confectionery, desserts, and jellies. In the pharmaceutical industry, gelatin is a capsule and medicine coating material. Additionally, it finds use in producing photographic films, cosmetics, and as a thickening agent in various food products. Gelatin's versatility, functionality, and widespread availability make it valuable in various products across different sectors.

Request for a free sample copy of this report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/ossein-gelatine-technical-material-market-report/requestsample

What are the growth prospects and trends in the gelatin industry?

The global market is majorly driven by the increasing consumer demand for functional and convenient food products. In line with this, the rising product utilization in the pharmaceutical industry for encapsulating medicines, creating softgel capsules, and as a tablet binding agent is significantly contributing to the market. Furthermore, the growing popularity of collagen-based supplements is positively influencing the market. Apart from this, the widespread product applications in the cosmetics industry for its film-forming and moisturizing properties are catalyzing the market. Moreover, the rapid advancements in gelatin manufacturing processes, such as extraction methods and purification techniques, improve product quality and availability. These advancements drive market growth by meeting the increasing demand for high-quality gelatin. Besides, gelatin manufacturers are increasingly focusing on producing halal and kosher-certified gelatin to cater to the dietary preferences of specific consumer segments. The growing demand for halal and kosher products is bolstering the market. Additionally, the escalating product adoption in the confectionery industry to produce gummy candies, marshmallows, and other gel-based sweets is providing a boost to the market.

What is included in market segmentation?

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

Raw Material Insights:

• Pig Skin

• Bovine Hides

• Bones

• Others

End Use Insights:

• Food and Beverages

• Nutraceuticals

• Pharmaceuticals

• Photography

• Cosmetics

• Others

Regional Insights:

• Europe

• North America

• Asia

• South America

• Others

Who are the key players operating in the industry?

The report covers the major market players including:

• Gelita AG (Formerly DGF Stoess)

• Rousselot SAS

• PB Gelatin (Tessenderlo Group)

• Sterling Biotech Ltd

• Weishardt Group

• Nitta Gelatin

Also, Read Full Blog Top Gelatin Companies in world

If you require any specific information that is not covered currently within the scope of the report, we will provide the same as a part of the customization.

Other Reports of IMARC Group:

• https://www.benzinga.com/pressreleases/22/11/ab29844515/smart-display-market-report-future-demand-regional-growth-swot-analysis-development-trend-and-for

• https://www.benzinga.com/pressreleases/22/11/ab29844585/legal-process-outsourcing-market-trends-2022-top-companies-share-size-business-strategies-growth-

• https://www.benzinga.com/pressreleases/22/11/ab29853211/data-governance-market-growth-insights-demand-overview-leading-players-analysis-share-size-and-re

• https://www.benzinga.com/pressreleases/22/12/ab30069109/ice-cream-market-2023-2028-top-brands-overview-growth-prospects-industry-revenue-in-depth-analysi

• https://www.benzinga.com/pressreleases/23/02/ab31068663/india-food-service-market-business-report-2023-2028-industry-growth-rate-cagr-12-58-size-share-to

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC Group’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.



