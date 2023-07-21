Growth Analysis Of Healthcare Biometrics Market With CAGR Estimated To Be 19.3%

Healthcare Biometrics Industry

Healthcare biometrics refers to biological measurements to authenticate and identify patients based on their physical or behavioral characteristics.

SHERIDAN, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- IMARC Group, a leading market research company, has recently releases report titled “Healthcare Biometrics Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028.” The study provides a detailed analysis of the industry, including the global healthcare biometrics market trends, size, and growth forecasts. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis and highlights the latest advancements in the market.

Report Highlights

How big is the healthcare biometrics market?

• Market Size in 2022: US$ 3.9 Billion

• Market Forecast in 2028: US$ 10.7 Billion

• Growth rate (2023 to 2028): CAGR of 19.3%

• Base Year of the Analysis: 2022

• Forecast Period: 2023-2028

What is healthcare biometrics market?

Healthcare biometrics refers to applying biometric technology in the healthcare industry to enhance security, improve patient identification, and streamline access to medical information. Biometrics, such as fingerprint, iris, and facial recognition, uniquely identify individuals, reducing the risk of identity fraud and medical errors. Healthcare biometrics can improve patient safety by ensuring accurate identification during admissions, medication administration, and clinical procedures. It also enables secure access control to electronic health records, protecting sensitive patient data. With the increasing adoption of digital health solutions, healthcare biometrics is crucial in enhancing patient privacy, data security, and overall healthcare efficiency.

What are the growth prospects and trends in the healthcare biometrics industry?

The global market is majorly driven by the increasing focus on patient data security. In line with this, the rise in medical identity theft is significantly contributing to the market. Furthermore, the widespread adoption of electronic health records has created a need for secure access control. Biometrics seamlessly integrates with EHR systems, positively influencing the market. Apart from this, the growing adoption of telemedicine and remote healthcare is catalyzing the market. Moreover, the ongoing advancements in biometric technology, such as improved accuracy, speed, and ease of use, have expanded the possibilities for healthcare applications. These advancements fuel market expansion. Besides, governments worldwide are implementing regulations and initiatives to enhance patient privacy and data security in healthcare. Compliance requirements push healthcare organizations to adopt biometric solutions, creating a positive outlook for the market. Additionally, the growing awareness and acceptance of healthcare biometrics among stakeholders is providing a boost to the market.

What is included in market segmentation?

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

Breakup by Technology:

• Single Factor Authentication

o Iris Recognition

o Face Recognition

o Signature Recognition

o Hand Recognition

o Voice Recognition

o Fingerprint Recognition

o Others

• Multi-Factor Authentication

o Biometric Card

o Password

o Others

Breakup by Application:

• Medical Record and Data Center Security

• Patient Identification and Tracking

• Care Provider Authentication

• Home/Remote Patient Monitoring

• Others

Breakup by End User:

• Hospital and Clinics

• Research and Clinical Laboratory

• Others

Market Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa

Who are the key players operating in the industry?

The report covers the major market players including:

• Bio-Key International Inc

• Fujitsu Limited

• Hid Global Corporation (Assa Abloy AB)

• Imprivata Inc

• NEC Corporation (AT&T Corporation)

• Nuance Communications Inc. (Microsoft Corporation)

• RightPatient

• Suprema Inc

• Thales Group

• Zkteco Biometrics India Private Limited

If you require any specific information that is not covered currently within the scope of the report, we will provide the same as a part of the customization.

