Flash News: OKX Ventures Report Explores the Potential of Real-World Assets in the DeFi Space

/EIN News/ -- SINGAPORE, July 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX Ventures, the investment arm of the leading Web3 technology company OKX, has issued updates for July 21, 2023.

OKX Ventures Report Explores the Potential of Real-World Assets in the DeFi Space

OKX Ventures has published a new report, entitled: 'Embrace All Markets: How Does Real-World Assets (RWA) Help DeFi Swallow the World?'



The report explores the integration and evolution of DeFi and TradFi, with a focus on the challenges and opportunities facing the integration of traditional RWAs into the DeFi space. In addition, it offers a deep dive into the different types of RWAs and provides examples of 46 different projects in the DeFi-RWA space, including Centrifuge, Maple and TrueFi.



OKX Venture's research piece also identifies several challenges currently facing the DeFi-RWA space, including:

• An uncertain regulatory environment

• Limited traction

• A lack of high-quality underlying assets

Despite these challenges, OKX Ventures' research piece acknowledges the advantages of tokenizing RWAs, highlighting its potential for speculators, institutions, DeFi projects and fundraising.



OKX Ventures further proposed several criteria for determining the success of RWA adoption in the DeFi space, including (but not limited to):

• Product fundamentals

• Risk control capabilities

• Key protocol mechanisms

• Partnerships

To read the full version of the report, click here.



For further information, please contact:

Media@okx.com



About OKX Ventures

OKX Ventures is the investment arm of the second-largest crypto exchange by trading volume and Web3 technology company OKX, with an initial capital commitment of USD 100 million. It focuses on exploring the best blockchain projects on a global scale, supporting cutting-edge blockchain technology innovation, promoting the healthy development of the global blockchain industry, and investing in long-term structural value.

Through its commitment to supporting entrepreneurs who contribute to the development of the blockchain industry, OKX Ventures helps build innovative companies and brings global resources and historical experience to blockchain projects.

Find out more about OKX Ventures here.



About OKX

A leading global technology company driving the future of Web3, OKX provides a comprehensive suite of products to meet the needs of beginners and experts alike, including:

• OKX Wallet : The world's most powerful, secure and versatile crypto wallet which gives users access to over 50 blockchains while allowing them to take custody of their own funds. The wallet Includes MPC technology which allows users to easily recover access to their wallet independently, removing the need for traditional, 'written down' seed phrases

• DEX : A cross-chain decentralized exchange which aggregates nearly 200 other DEXs, with 200,000+ coins on more than 10 blockchains available.

• NFT Marketplace : A multi-chain, zero-fee NFT marketplace that gives users access to NFT listings across seven top-tier marketplaces including OpenSea, MagicEden, LooksRare and Blur.

• Web3 Earn : A powerful DeFi platform that supports earning and staking on 80 protocols across nine chains.

OKX partners with a number of the world's top brands and athletes, including: English Premier League champions Manchester City F.C., McLaren Formula 1, The Tribeca Festival, Olympian Scotty James, and F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo.

As a leader building innovative technology products, OKX believes in challenging the status quo. The company recently launched a global brand campaign entitled, The System Needs a Rewrite , which advocates for a new paradigm led by Web3 self-managed technology to replace existing centralized systems.

To learn more about OKX, download our app or visit: okx.com

Disclaimer

The information displayed is strictly for educational and informational purposes only. It does not constitute and shall not be considered as an offer, solicitation or recommendation, to deal in any products (including any NFT or otherwise), or as financial or investment advice. Both OKX Web3 Wallet and OKX NFT Marketplace are subject to separate terms of service at www.okx.com.