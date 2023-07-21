Growth Analysis Of Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Market With CAGR Estimated To Be 4%

Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Industry

The Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Market is primarily driven by the expanding automotive industry across the globe.

Report Highlights

How big is the Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Market?

• Market Size in 2022: US$ 2,816 Million

• Market Forecast in 2028: US$ 3,583 Million

• Growth rate (2023 to 2028): CAGR of 4%

• Base Year of the Analysis: 2022

• Forecast Period: 2023-2028

What is Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT)?

Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) is a thermoplastic polymer widely used in various industries. It possesses exceptional mechanical, thermal, and electrical properties, making it suitable for diverse applications. It exhibits high tensile strength, excellent dimensional stability, and good chemical, oils, and UV radiation resistance. Its low moisture absorption and creep resistance make it ideal for engineering components, electrical connectors, and automotive parts. It can be easily molded into intricate shapes and maintains its mechanical integrity at elevated temperatures. Additionally, it demonstrates good electrical insulation properties, making it a popular choice in the electronics industry. Its versatility and reliability continue to play a vital role in modern manufacturing processes.

What are the growth prospects and trends in the Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) industry?

The global market is majorly driven by the increasing product demand from the automotive industry. This can be attributed to its excellent mechanical properties, heat resistance, and electrical insulation. Furthermore, the rising product utilization in the electronics industry due to its electrical insulation properties and resistance to high temperatures is significantly contributing to the market. Apart from this, the rapid advancements in electrical and electronics technologies are positively influencing the market. Moreover, the growing demand for lightweight materials is catalyzing the market. Besides, the escalating focus on energy efficiency is propelling the product demand due to its low electrical conductivity and high heat resistance. Additionally, the increasing product use in various construction applications due to its durability, weather resistance, and dimensional stability is providing a boost to the market.

What is included in market segmentation?

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

Breakup by Type:

• Industrial Grade

• Commercial Grade

Breakup by Processing Method:

• Injection Molding

• Extrusion

• Blow Molding

• Others

Breakup by End-Use Industry:

• Automotive

• Extrusion Products

• Electrical and Electronics

• Others

Regional Insights:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa

Who are the key players operating in the industry?

The report covers the major market players including:

• BASF SE

• Celanese Corporation

• Chang Chun Group

• Clariant AG

• Daicel Corporation

• DuPont de Nemours Inc.

• Evonik Industries AG

• Koninklijke DSM N.V.

• Lanxess AG

• LG Chem Ltd.

• Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

• Nan Ya Plastics Corporation

• Saudi Basic Industries Corporation (Saudi Arabian Oil Co.)

• Saudi International Petrochemical Company (Sipchem)

• Toray Industries Inc.

