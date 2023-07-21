Private Bancorp of America, Inc. Announces Strong Net Income and Earnings Per Share for Second Quarter 2023

/EIN News/ --

Second Quarter 2023 Highlights



Net income for the second quarter of 2023 of $15.5 million, up 73% from the prior quarter and 253% from the second quarter of 2022

Net diluted earnings per share for the second quarter of 2023 of $2.69, up 71% from the prior quarter and 249% from the second quarter of 2022

Excluding the impact of the two loan recoveries and settlement of related legal fees described below, net income for the second quarter of 2023 was $8.3 million or $1.43 per diluted share (see non-GAAP reconciliation in the accompanying financial tables of this press release)

Loans held-for-investment (“HFI”) totaled $1.7 billion as of June 30, 2023, an increase of $95 million or 5.8% from March 31, 2023 and $129 million or 8.2% from December 31, 2022

The provision for loan losses for the second quarter of 2023 was a net reversal of $7.1 million, compared to a charge of $73 thousand for the prior quarter and a charge of $659 thousand for the second quarter of 2022. The net reversal in the second quarter of 2023 includes a recovery of $7.7 million for the settlement of a lawsuit against ANI Development, LLC/Gina Champion-Cain and Chicago Title (parent company, Fidelity National Financial) related to a previously charged-off loan, as well as a recovery of $902 thousand for a loan that was acquired as part of a merger in 2013

Core deposits were $1.5 billion as of June 30, 2023, an increase of $81 million or 5.3% from March 31, 2023. The increase was comprised of $18 million in noninterest-bearing deposits and $63 million in interest-bearing deposits, which includes fully insured balances in the Intrafi ICS and CDARS deposit programs. Noninterest-bearing deposits represent 42.9% of core deposits

Total deposits were $1.7 billion as of June 30, 2023, an increase of $115 million or 7.3% from March 31, 2023. Federal Home Loan Bank advances declined by $126 million as a consequence of strong deposit growth

Uninsured deposits, net of collateralized and fiduciary deposit accounts, represent 51% of total deposits as of June 30, 2023

As of June 30, 2023, total available liquidity was $1.5 billion or 174% of uninsured deposits, net of collateralized and fiduciary deposit accounts. Total available liquidity is comprised of $225 million of on-balance sheet liquidity (cash and investment securities) and $1.3 billion of unused borrowing capacity

Net interest margin was 4.73% for the second quarter of 2023, as compared to 4.90% for the prior quarter and 4.61% for the second quarter of 2022

Total cost of deposits was 1.59% for the second quarter of 2023, an increase from 1.23% for the prior quarter and 0.79% in the fourth quarter of 2022. The spot rate for deposits was 1.67% as of June 30, 2023, compared to 1.31% at March 31, 2023. Total cost of funding sources was 1.82% for the second quarter of 2023, an increase from 1.39% in the prior quarter and 0.86% in the fourth quarter of 2022

Tangible book value per share was $28.82 as of June 30, 2023, an increase of $2.52 since March 31, 2023 as a result of strong earnings, partially offset by the impact of adopting CECL. The overall impact of the two loan recoveries and settlement of related legal fees noted above was approximately $1.26 per share. Tangible book value per share increased 27% year-over-year.

LA JOLLA, Calif., July 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Private Bancorp of America, Inc. (OTCQX:PBAM), (“Company”) and CalPrivate Bank (“Bank”) announced unaudited financial results for the second fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2023. The Company reported record net income of $15.5 million, or $2.69 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2023 compared to $4.4 million, or $0.77 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2022. The quarter ended June 30, 2023 included loan recoveries of $8.6 million and a $1.6 million benefit from legal fees waived or collected related to the settlement of the ANI loan lawsuit (see non-GAAP reconciliation in the accompanying financial tables of this press release).

Rick Sowers, President and CEO of the Company and the Bank stated, “We are very pleased with the results of the second quarter and our continued growth of the balance sheet and solid net interest margin. Our Team continues to deliver exceptional service and quality relationship building while being opportunistic in new Client and Team member acquisition. Our focus remains on maintaining credit quality through active portfolio management, managing our variable expenses and making investments that build long-term value for shareholders.”

Sowers added, “We benefited during the quarter from two loan recoveries, including reaching a settlement with the Receiver for ANI Investments Champion-Cain for our previously reported loan charge-off related to fraud in which the Company recovered $7.7 million plus certain rights to future recoveries from a guarantor of the loan. This recovery amount represents 80% of the original principal charge-off and is net of the participant bank’s share. We are happy to have this behind us.”

“The Company continues to exhibit successful customer acquisition activity as shown by the growth in loans and deposits despite a rising rate environment. Additionally, the Company continues to invest in people and infrastructure, including strong risk management, needed to support the continued growth of the CalPrivate franchise,” said Selwyn Isakow, Chairman of the Board of the Company and the Bank.

STATEMENT OF INCOME

Net Interest Income

Net interest income for the second quarter of 2023 totaled $22.7 million, an increase of $540 thousand or 2.4% from the prior quarter and an increase of $4.7 million or 26.3% from the second quarter of 2022. The increase from the prior quarter was driven primarily by an increase of $2.8 million in interest income, which resulted from a 5.1% increase in average earning assets and 21 basis point increase in yield on earning assets. Partially offsetting this was an increase of $2.3 million in interest expense, which resulted primarily from a 60 basis point increase in the cost of interest-bearing liabilities.

Net Interest Margin

The net interest margin for the second quarter of 2023 was 4.73% compared to 4.90% for the prior quarter and 4.61% in the second quarter of 2022. The 17 basis point decrease in net interest margin from the prior quarter was due primarily to higher rates paid on funding sources, partially offset by higher rates on new loan originations and variable rate loans and investment securities. The yield on earning assets was 6.40% for the second quarter of 2023 compared with 6.19% for the prior quarter and the cost of interest-bearing liabilities was 2.90% for the second quarter of 2023 compared to 2.30% in the prior quarter. The cost of total deposits was 1.24% for the second quarter of 2023 compared to 0.86% in the prior quarter.

Provision for Loan Losses

The provision for loan losses for the second quarter of 2023 was a net reversal of $7.1 million compared to a charge of $73 thousand in the prior quarter. The net reversal in the second quarter of 2023 reflects recoveries of $8.6 million partially offset by provision expense of $1.5 million for loan growth. For more details, please refer to the “Asset Quality” section below.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income was $1.1 million for the second quarter of 2023, a decrease from $1.5 million in the prior quarter and $1.4 million in the second quarter of 2022. The change from the prior quarter as well as the second quarter of 2022 was primarily due to lower gain on sale of SBA 7a loans. SBA loan sales for the second quarter of 2023 were $2.6 million with a 9.7% average trade premium resulting in a net gain on sale of $171 thousand, compared with $5.1 million with a 11.2% average trade premium resulting in a net gain on sale of $474 thousand in the prior quarter. Management sees continued softness in the market for SBA 7a loans.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense was $8.8 million for the second quarter of 2023, a decrease from $11.6 million in the prior quarter and $12.6 million in the second quarter of 2022. The decrease from the prior quarter was primarily due to a $1.6 million benefit in professional services (legal expense specifically) resulting from legal fees waived as well as legal costs reimbursed by the participant bank in relation to the settled lawsuit with ANI Development, LLC/Gina Champion-Cain and Chicago Title. In addition, compensation and benefits expense declined by $841 thousand partially due to accrual adjustments for incentive and bonus compensation. Other expenses also declined by $563 thousand primarily due to a $629 thousand reversal of provision for the reserve for unfunded commitments. The efficiency ratio was 37.0% for the second quarter of 2023 compared to 48.9% in the prior quarter and 64.9% in the second quarter of 2022. The decrease in the efficiency ratio for the second quarter of 2023 was due primarily to the aforementioned expense variances.

The Company remains committed to making investments in the business, including technology, marketing, and staffing. Historically high inflation and low unemployment continue to have an impact on rising wages as well as increased costs related to third party service providers, which we proactively monitor and manage.

Provision for Income Tax Expense

Provision for income tax expense was $6.6 million for the second quarter of 2023, compared to $3.0 million for the prior quarter. The effective tax rate for the second quarter of 2023 was 29.7% compared to 25.2% in the prior quarter and 28.7% in the second quarter of 2022. The effective tax rate for the first quarter of 2023 was lower mainly due to discrete tax benefits related to exercised stock options.

STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL CONDITION

As of June 30, 2023, total assets were $2.0 billion, an increase of $10 million since the prior quarter and $122 million since December 31, 2022. The increase in assets from the prior quarter was primarily due to higher loans receivable, mostly offset by a decrease in cash. Loans HFI totaled $1.7 billion as of June 30, 2023, an increase of $95 million or 5.8% since March 31, 2023. Total deposits were $1.7 billion as of June 30, 2023, an increase of $115 million since March 31, 2023. The strong growth in deposits provided funding for loan growth and also enabled the Company to decrease wholesale borrowings (Federal Home Loan Bank advances) by $126 million since March 31, 2023. During the quarter, core deposits increased by $81 million, which was comprised of $18 million in noninterest-bearing deposits and $63 million in interest-bearing deposits (including balances in the Intrafi ICS and CDARS programs). As of June 30, 2023, the net unrealized loss on the available-for-sale (“AFS”) investment securities portfolio, which is comprised mostly of US Treasury and Government Agency debt, was $14.1 million (pre-tax) compared to a loss of $12.8 million as of March 31, 2023. The average duration of the Bank’s AFS portfolio is 3.9 years. The Company has no held-to-maturity securities.

Asset Quality

As of June 30, 2023, the allowance for loan losses was $22.6 million or 1.32% of loans HFI, compared to 1.30% as of March 31, 2023 and 1.21% at December 31, 2022. The increase in the coverage ratio from December 31, 2022 primarily resulted from the adoption of CECL. The Company continues to have strong credit metrics and there were no loan delinquencies as of June 30, 2023. As described above, the quarter ended June 30, 2023 results included loan recoveries of $8.7 million. The reserve for unfunded commitments was $2.2 million as of June 30, 2023, compared to $2.8 million as of March 31, 2023 and the change was due to a decrease in commitment balances available. Given the credit quality of the loan portfolio, management believes we are sufficiently reserved.

As of June 30, 2023, there are no doubtful credits and classified assets were $11.9 million, down from $14.6 million as of March 31, 2023. Total classified assets as of June 30, 2023, consisted of 11 loans, of which 6 loans totaling $7.3 million were secured by real estate with a weighted average LTV of 58.5%. The remaining 5 loans included 4 SBA loans with a balance of $2.1 million, which includes 2 loans that are 75% guaranteed and 2 loans that are 90% guaranteed by the SBA.

Capital Ratios (1)

The Bank’s capital ratios were in excess of the levels established for “well capitalized” institutions and are as follows:

June 30, 2023 (1) March 31, 2023 CalPrivate Bank Tier I leverage ratio 9.75% 9.44% Tier I risk-based capital ratio 10.78% 10.37% Total risk-based capital ratio 12.03% 11.62%

(1) June 30, 2023 capital ratios are preliminary and subject to change.



About Private Bancorp of America, Inc.

Private Bancorp of America, Inc. (OTCQX: PBAM), is the holding company for CalPrivate Bank. CalPrivate Bank provides a Distinctly Different banking experience through unparalleled service and creative funding solutions to high-net-worth individuals, professionals, locally owned businesses, and real estate entrepreneurs. Customers are serviced through offices in Coronado, San Diego, La Jolla, Newport Beach, El Segundo and Beverly Hills as well as efficient electronic banking offerings. The Bank also offers various portfolio and government guaranteed lending programs, including SBA and cross-border Export-Import Bank programs. CalPrivate Bank is an SBA Preferred Lender and a Bauer Financial 5-star rated bank.

CalPrivate Bank’s website is www.calprivate.bank.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures in addition to results presented in accordance with GAAP, including adjusted income before provision for income taxes, adjusted net income, adjusted diluted earnings per share (“Adjusted EPS”), efficiency ratio, adjusted efficiency ratio, pretax pre-provision net revenue, average tangible common equity, adjusted return on average assets, return on average tangible common equity and adjusted return on average tangible common equity. The Company uses certain non-GAAP financial measures to provide meaningful supplemental information regarding the Company's results of operations and financial condition and to enhance investors’ overall understanding of such results of operations and financial condition, permit investors to effectively analyze financial trends of our business activities, and enhance comparability with peers across the financial services sector. These non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for or superior to, financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP and should be read in conjunction with the Company’s GAAP financial information. A reconciliation of the most comparable GAAP financial measures to non-GAAP financial measures is included in the accompanying financial tables.

Investor Relations Contacts

Rick Sowers

President and Chief Executive Officer

Private Bancorp of America, Inc., and CalPrivate Bank

(424) 303-4894

Cory Stewart

Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Private Bancorp of America, Inc., and CalPrivate Bank

(206) 293-3669

Safe Harbor Paragraph

This communication contains expressions of expectations, both implied and explicit, that are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of such term in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We caution you that a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, especially given the current turmoil in the banking and financial markets. These factors include the effects of depositors withdrawing funds unexpectedly, counterparties being unable to provide liquidity sources that we believe should be available, loan losses, economic conditions and competition in the geographic and business areas in which Private Bancorp of America, Inc. operates, including competition in lending and deposit acquisition, the unpredictability of fee income from participation in SBA loan programs, the effects of bank failures, liquidations and mergers in our markets and nationally, our ability to successfully integrate and develop business through the addition of new personnel, whether our efforts to expand loan, product and service offerings will prove profitable, system failures and data security, whether we can effectively secure and implement new technology solutions, inflation, fluctuations in interest rates, legislation and governmental regulation. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and we undertake no obligation to update those statements whether as a result of changes in underlying factors, new information, future events or otherwise. These factors could cause actual results to differ materially from what we anticipate or project. You should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statement, which speaks only as of the date on which it was made. Although we in good faith believe the assumptions and bases supporting our forward-looking statements to be reasonable there can be no assurance that those assumptions and bases will prove accurate.

PRIVATE BANCORP OF AMERICA, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) June 30, 2023 March 31, 2023 June 30, 2022 Assets Cash and due from banks $ 23,273 $ 13,347 $ 15,694 Interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions 27,566 73,420 43,857 Interest-bearing deposits at Federal Reserve Bank 85,020 125,045 29,241 Total cash and due from banks 135,859 211,812 88,792 Interest-bearing time deposits with other institutions 7,661 7,661 6,157 Investment securities available for sale 94,574 103,790 113,565 Loan held for sale 1,982 465 4,460 Total loans held-for-investment 1,717,705 1,623,028 1,379,519 Allowance for loan losses (22,588 ) (21,135 ) (17,776 ) Net loans 1,695,117 1,601,893 1,361,743 Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost 8,915 7,020 7,020 Right of use asset 2,525 2,889 3,037 Premises and equipment, net 1,539 1,744 2,640 Servicing assets, net 2,875 3,057 3,515 Accrued interest receivable 6,118 5,674 3,855 Other assets 19,572 20,623 17,318 Total assets $ 1,976,737 $ 1,966,628 $ 1,612,102 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Liabilities Noninterest bearing $ 657,980 $ 639,664 $ 747,006 Interest Bearing 1,041,192 944,102 693,646 Total deposits 1,699,172 1,583,766 1,440,652 FHLB borrowings 66,000 192,000 10,000 Other borrowings 17,958 17,956 17,950 Accrued interest payable and other liabilities 26,396 20,592 13,305 Total liabilities 1,809,526 1,814,314 1,481,907 Shareholders' equity Common stock 73,379 73,254 71,516 Additional paid-in capital 3,405 3,289 3,368 Retained earnings 100,281 84,751 64,036 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income, net (9,854 ) (8,980 ) (8,725 ) Total shareholders' equity 167,211 152,314 130,195 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,976,737 $ 1,966,628 $ 1,612,102





PRIVATE BANCORP OF AMERICA, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) For the three months ended Year to Date June 30, 2023 March 31, 2023 June 30, 2022 June 30, 2023 June 30, 2022 Interest Income Loans $ 28,270 $ 26,228 $ 17,931 $ 54,498 $ 35,177 Investment securities 560 580 571 1,140 972 Deposits in other financial institutions 1,933 1,150 204 3,083 339 Total interest income 30,763 27,958 18,706 58,721 36,488 Interest Expense Deposits 6,581 4,924 410 11,505 737 Borrowings 1,474 866 313 2,340 626 Total interest expense 8,055 5,790 723 13,845 1,363 Net interest income 22,708 22,168 17,983 44,876 35,125 Provision (reversal) for loan losses (7,149 ) 73 659 (7,076 ) 802 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 29,857 22,095 17,324 51,952 34,323 Noninterest income: Service charges on deposit accounts 310 348 299 658 580 Net gain on sale of loans 171 474 768 645 3,239 Other noninterest income 573 643 375 1,216 732 Total noninterest income 1,054 1,465 1,442 2,519 4,551 Noninterest expense: Compensation and employee benefits 7,189 8,030 7,374 15,219 14,687 Occupancy and equipment 795 806 808 1,601 1,531 Data processing 878 944 824 1,822 1,476 Professional services (836 ) 438 1,835 (398 ) 2,750 Other expenses 776 1,339 1,759 2,115 2,998 Total noninterest expense 8,802 11,557 12,600 20,359 23,442 Income before provision for income taxes 22,109 12,003 6,166 34,112 15,432 Provision for income taxes 6,575 3,029 1,769 9,604 4,517 Net income $ 15,534 $ 8,974 $ 4,397 $ 24,508 $ 10,915 Net income available to common shareholders $ 15,407 $ 8,923 $ 4,347 $ 24,345 $ 10,794 Earnings per share Basic earnings per share $ 2.72 $ 1.59 $ 0.78 $ 4.32 $ 1.94 Diluted earnings per share $ 2.69 $ 1.57 $ 0.77 $ 4.25 $ 1.91 Average shares outstanding 5,654,435 5,608,193 5,543,065 5,631,442 5,555,662 Diluted average shares outstanding 5,726,522 5,673,394 5,639,282 5,722,645 5,652,071





PRIVATE BANCORP OF AMERICA, INC. Consolidated average balance sheet, interest, yield and rates (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) For the three months ended June 30, 2023 March 31, 2023 June 30, 2022 Average Balance Interest Average Yield/Rate Average Balance Interest Average Yield/Rate Average Balance Interest Average Yield/Rate Interest-Earnings Assets Deposits in other financial institutions $ 140,939 $ 1,933 5.50 % $ 123,159 $ 1,150 3.79 % $ 100,017 $ 204 0.82 % Investment securities 110,332 560 2.03 % 112,694 580 2.06 % 125,550 571 1.82 % Loans, including LHFS 1,675,790 28,270 6.77 % 1,597,236 26,228 6.66 % 1,339,095 17,931 5.37 % Total interest-earning assets 1,927,061 30,763 6.40 % 1,833,089 27,958 6.19 % 1,564,662 18,706 4.80 % Noninterest-earning assets 32,741 24,905 27,614 Total Assets $ 1,959,802 $ 1,857,994 $ 1,592,276 Interest-Bearing Liabilities Interest bearing DDA, excluding brokered 99,334 364 1.47 % 100,640 343 1.38 % 87,682 53 0.24 % Savings & MMA, excluding brokered 645,219 3,570 2.22 % 619,316 2,378 1.56 % 492,048 215 0.18 % Time deposits, excluding brokered 101,241 719 2.85 % 83,032 456 2.23 % 67,184 111 0.66 % Total deposits, excluding brokered 845,794 4,653 2.21 % 802,988 3,177 1.60 % 646,914 379 0.23 % Total brokered deposits 155,577 1,928 4.97 % 151,993 1,747 4.66 % 15,006 31 0.83 % Total Interest-Bearing Deposits 1,001,371 6,581 2.64 % 954,981 4,924 2.09 % 661,920 410 0.25 % FHLB advances 96,626 1,202 4.99 % 48,711 594 4.95 % 10,000 42 1.68 % Other borrowings 17,971 272 6.07 % 17,976 272 6.14 % 17,948 271 6.06 % Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities 114,597 1,474 2.90 % 66,687 866 2.30 % 27,948 313 0.42 % Noninterest-bearing deposits 655,169 - 669,796 - 757,728 - Total Funding Sources 1,771,137 8,055 1.82 % 1,691,464 5,790 1.39 % 1,447,596 723 0.20 % Noninterest-bearing liabilities 26,492 19,752 11,891 Shareholders' equity 162,173 146,778 132,789 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 1,959,802 $ 1,857,994 $ 1,592,276 Net interest income/spread $ 22,708 4.58 % $ 22,168 4.80 % $ 17,983 4.60 % Net interest margin 4.73 % 4.90 % 4.61 %





PRIVATE BANCORP OF AMERICA, INC. Consolidated average balance sheet, interest, yield and rates (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) Year to Date June 30, 2023 June 30, 2022 Average Balance Interest Average Yield/Rate Average Balance Interest Average Yield/Rate Interest-Earnings Assets: Deposits in other financial institutions $ 132,124 $ 3,083 4.71 % $ 108,413 $ 339 0.63 % Investment securities 111,506 1,140 2.04 % 117,447 972 1.66 % Loans 1,636,730 54,498 6.71 % 1,304,089 35,177 5.44 % Total interest-earning assets 1,880,360 58,721 6.30 % 1,529,949 36,488 4.81 % Noninterest-earning assets 28,819 24,572 Total Assets $ 1,909,179 $ 1,554,521 Interest-Bearing Liabilities Interest bearing DDA, excluding brokered 99,983 707 1.43 % 83,145 68 0.16 % Savings & MMA, excluding brokered 632,340 5,948 1.90 % 494,344 402 0.16 % Time deposits, excluding brokered 92,187 1,175 2.57 % 67,851 226 0.67 % Total deposits, excluding brokered 824,510 7,830 1.92 % 645,340 696 0.22 % Total brokered deposits 153,794 3,675 4.82 % 15,005 41 0.55 % Total Interest-Bearing Deposits 978,304 11,505 0.68 % 660,345 737 0.27 % FHLB advances 72,801 1,796 4.97 % 10,000 83 1.67 % Other borrowings 17,974 544 6.10 % 17,949 543 6.10 % Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities 90,775 2,340 2.61 % 27,949 626 0.40 % Noninterest-bearing deposits 662,442 720,504 Total Funding Sources 1,731,521 13,845 1.61 % 1,408,798 1,363 0.20 % Noninterest-bearing liabilities 23,140 13,085 Shareholders' equity 154,518 132,638 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 1,909,179 $ 1,554,521 Net interest income/spread $ 44,876 4.69 % $ 35,125 4.61 % Net interest margin 4.81 % 4.63 %





PRIVATE BANCORP OF AMERICA, INC. Condensed Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) Jun 30, 2023 Mar 31, 2023 Dec 31, 2022 Sep 30, 2022 Jun 30, 2022 Assets Cash and due from banks $ 135,859 $ 211,812 $ 128,642 $ 102,173 $ 88,792 Interest-bearing time deposits with other institutions 7,661 7,661 7,923 6,157 6,157 Investment securities 94,574 103,790 104,652 107,332 113,565 Loans held for sale 1,982 465 7,061 7,789 4,460 Total loans held-for-investment 1,717,705 1,623,028 1,588,248 1,487,098 1,379,519 Allowance for loan losses (22,588 ) (21,135 ) (19,152 ) (19,092 ) (17,776 ) Net loans 1,695,117 1,601,893 1,569,096 1,468,006 1,361,743 Right of use asset 2,525 2,889 3,265 2,669 3,037 Premises and equipment, net 1,539 1,744 1,742 2,040 2,640 Other assets and interest receivable 37,480 36,374 32,499 30,735 31,708 Total assets $ 1,976,737 $ 1,966,628 $ 1,854,880 $ 1,726,901 $ 1,612,102 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Liabilities Noninterest Bearing $ 657,980 $ 639,664 $ 691,392 $ 763,227 $ 747,006 Interest Bearing 1,041,192 944,102 983,730 767,371 693,646 Total Deposits 1,699,172 1,583,766 1,675,122 1,530,598 1,440,652 Borrowings 83,958 209,956 17,954 47,952 27,950 Accrued interest payable and other liabilities 26,396 20,592 18,480 13,417 13,305 Total liabilities 1,809,526 1,814,314 1,711,556 1,591,967 1,481,907 Shareholders' equity Common stock 73,379 73,254 72,221 71,671 71,516 Additional paid-in capital 3,405 3,289 3,353 3,568 3,368 Retained earnings 100,281 84,751 77,810 70,386 64,036 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income (9,854 ) (8,980 ) (10,060 ) (10,691 ) (8,725 ) Total shareholders' equity 167,211 152,314 143,324 134,934 130,195 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,976,737 $ 1,966,628 $ 1,854,880 $ 1,726,901 $ 1,612,102 Book value per common share $ 29.32 $ 26.83 $ 25.60 $ 24.12 $ 23.31 Tangible book value per common share (1) $ 28.82 $ 26.30 $ 25.06 $ 23.49 $ 22.68 Shares outstanding 5,702,637 5,676,017 5,599,025 5,594,380 5,584,465 (1) Non-GAAP measure. See GAAP to non-GAAP Reconciliation table.





PRIVATE BANCORP OF AMERICA, INC. Condensed Statements of Income (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) For the three months ended Jun 30, 2023 Mar 31, 2023 Dec 31, 2022 Sep 30, 2022 Jun 30, 2022 Interest income $ 30,763 $ 27,958 $ 26,065 $ 21,978 $ 18,706 Interest expense 8,055 5,790 3,469 1,375 723 Net interest income 22,708 22,168 22,596 20,603 17,983 Provision (reversal) for loan losses (7,149 ) 73 60 1,316 659 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 29,857 22,095 22,536 19,287 17,324 Noninterest income 1,054 1,465 1,084 1,405 1,442 Compensation and employee benefits 7,189 8,030 8,482 7,261 7,374 Occupancy and equipment 795 806 820 756 808 Data processing 878 944 942 993 824 Professional services (836 ) 438 1,018 1,493 1,835 Other expenses 776 1,339 1,813 1,224 1,759 Total noninterest expense 8,802 11,557 13,075 11,727 12,600 Income before provision for income taxes 22,109 12,003 10,545 8,965 6,166 Income taxes 6,575 3,029 3,102 2,614 1,769 Net income $ 15,534 $ 8,974 $ 7,443 $ 6,351 $ 4,397 Net income available to common shareholders $ 15,407 $ 8,923 $ 7,394 $ 6,306 $ 4,347 Earnings per share Basic earnings per share $ 2.72 $ 1.59 $ 1.33 $ 1.13 $ 0.78 Diluted earnings per share $ 2.69 $ 1.57 $ 1.31 $ 1.12 $ 0.77 Average shares outstanding 5,654,435 5,608,193 5,551,376 5,549,480 5,543,065 Diluted average shares outstanding 5,726,522 5,673,394 5,645,355 5,640,841 5,639,282 Performance Ratios Jun 30, 2023 Mar 31, 2023 Dec 31, 2022 Sep 30, 2022 Jun 30, 2022 ROAA 3.18 % 1.96 % 1.68 % 1.51 % 1.11 % ROAE 38.42 % 24.80 % 20.89 % 17.41 % 13.28 % ROATCE (1) 39.14 % 25.32 % 21.41 % 17.84 % 13.64 % Net interest margin 4.73 % 4.90 % 5.17 % 4.99 % 4.61 % Net interest spread 4.58 % 4.80 % 5.11 % 4.96 % 4.60 % Efficiency ratio (1) 37.04 % 48.90 % 55.22 % 53.29 % 64.86 % Noninterest expense / average assets 1.80 % 2.52 % 2.95 % 2.79 % 2.95 % (1) Non-GAAP measure. See GAAP to non-GAAP Reconciliation table.





PRIVATE BANCORP OF AMERICA, INC. (Unaudited) Selected Quarterly Average Balances (Dollars in thousands) For the three months ended Jun 30, 2023 Mar 31, 2023 Dec 31, 2022 Sep 30, 2022 Jun 30, 2022 Total assets $ 1,959,802 $ 1,857,994 $ 1,759,204 $ 1,665,491 $ 1,592,276 Earning assets $ 1,927,061 $ 1,833,089 $ 1,733,577 $ 1,638,026 $ 1,564,662 Total loans, including loans held for sale $ 1,675,790 $ 1,597,236 $ 1,527,863 $ 1,438,489 $ 1,339,095 Total deposits $ 1,656,540 $ 1,624,777 $ 1,574,002 $ 1,482,739 $ 1,419,648 Total shareholders' equity $ 162,173 $ 146,778 $ 141,330 $ 144,727 $ 132,789 Loan Balances by Type (Dollars in thousands) Jun 30, 2023 Mar 31, 2023 Dec 31, 2022 Sep 30, 2022 Jun 30, 2022 Real estate - investor owned $ 481,518 $ 472,315 $ 476,404 $ 403,950 $ 390,628 Real estate - owner occupied 468,234 418,788 394,365 382,689 359,270 Real estate - multifamily 150,003 141,783 130,901 136,841 121,693 Real estate - single family 119,762 121,760 118,502 107,728 94,212 Commercial business 421,717 401,277 405,919 394,369 362,410 Land and construction 73,665 64,571 56,153 55,418 44,856 Consumer 2,806 2,534 6,004 6,103 6,450 Total loans held for investment $ 1,717,705 $ 1,623,028 $ 1,588,248 $ 1,487,098 $ 1,379,519 Deposits by Type (Dollars in thousands) Jun 30, 2023 Mar 31, 2023 Dec 31, 2022 Sep 30, 2022 Jun 30, 2022 Noninterest-bearing DDA $ 657,980 $ 639,664 $ 691,392 $ 763,227 $ 747,006 Interest-bearing DDA, excluding brokered 101,064 99,988 109,130 95,677 93,405 Savings & MMA, excluding brokered 670,195 637,031 614,991 576,395 518,139 Time deposits, excluding brokered 105,757 77,052 54,887 56,341 67,096 Total deposits, excluding brokered 1,534,996 1,453,735 1,470,400 1,491,640 1,425,646 Total brokered deposits 164,176 130,031 204,722 38,958 15,006 Total deposits $ 1,699,172 $ 1,583,766 $ 1,675,122 $ 1,530,598 $ 1,440,652





PRIVATE BANCORP OF AMERICA, INC. (Unaudited) Rollforward of Allowance for Credit Losses (Dollars in thousands) For the three months ended Jun 30, 2023 Mar 31, 2023 Dec 31, 2022 Sep 30, 2022 Jun 30, 2022 Allowance for loan losses: Beginning balance $ 21,135 $ 19,152 $ 19,092 $ 17,776 $ 17,117 Impact of CECL adoption - 1,910 - - - Provision for loan losses (7,149 ) 73 60 1,316 659 Net (charge-offs) recoveries 8,602 - - - - Ending balance 22,588 21,135 19,152 19,092 17,776 Reserve for unfunded commitments (1) 2,172 2,802 1,718 1,674 1,635 Total allowance for credit losses $ 24,760 $ 23,937 $ 20,870 $ 20,766 $ 19,411 (1) Includes $974 thousand related to the impact of CECL adoption on January 1, 2023. Asset Quality (Dollars in thousands) Jun 30, 2023 Mar 31, 2023 Dec 31, 2022 Sep 30, 2022 Jun 30, 2022 Total loans held-for-investment $ 1,717,705 $ 1,623,028 $ 1,588,248 $ 1,487,098 $ 1,379,519 Allowance for loan losses $ (22,588 ) $ (21,135 ) $ (19,152 ) $ (19,092 ) $ (17,776 ) 30-89 day past due loans $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - 90+ day past due loans $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - Nonaccrual loans $ 3,354 $ 4,384 $ 3,880 $ 4,593 $ 1,453 NPAs / Assets 0.17 % 0.22 % 0.21 % 0.27 % 0.09 % NPLs / Total loans held-for-investment & OREO 0.20 % 0.27 % 0.24 % 0.31 % 0.11 % Net quarterly charge-offs (recoveries) $ (8,602 ) $ - $ - $ - $ - Net charge-offs (recoveries) /avg loans (annualized) (2.05 )% 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.00 % Allowance for loan losses to loans HFI 1.32 % 1.30 % 1.21 % 1.28 % 1.29 % Allowance for loan losses to nonaccrual loans 673.46 % 482.09 % 493.61 % 415.68 % 1,223.4 %





PRIVATE BANCORP OF AMERICA, INC. (Unaudited) The following tables present a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP measures for: adjusted income before provision for income taxes, adjusted net income and adjusted EPS. We believe the presentation of certain non-GAAP financial measures provides useful information to assess our consolidated financial condition and consolidated results of operations and to assist investors in evaluating our financial results relative to our peers. These non-GAAP financial measures complement our GAAP reporting and are presented below to provide investors and others with information that we use to manage the business each period. Because not all companies use identical calculations, the presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures used by other companies. These non-GAAP measures should be taken together with the corresponding GAAP measures and should not be considered a substitute of the GAAP measures. GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) For the three months ended Year to Date Jun 30, 2023 Mar 31, 2023 Jun 30, 2022 Jun 30, 2023 Jun 30, 2022 Adjusted income before provision for income taxes Income before provision for income taxes $ 22,109 $ 12,003 $ 6,166 $ 34,112 $ 15,432 ANI recovery (1) (7,708 ) - - (7,708 ) - Settlement of legal fees related to ANI litigation (2) (1,635 ) - - (1,635 ) - Recovery of principal and interest on a loan acquired with credit deterioration as part of a business combination (3) (986 ) - - (986 ) - Adjusted income before provision for income taxes (non-GAAP) $ 11,780 $ 12,003 $ 6,166 $ 23,783 $ 15,432 Adjusted net income Net income $ 15,534 $ 8,974 $ 4,397 $ 24,508 $ 10,915 ANI recovery, net of tax (1)(4) (5,430 ) - - (5,430 ) - Settlement of legal fees related to ANI litigation, net of tax (2)(4) (1,152 ) - - (1,152 ) - Recovery of principal and interest on a loan acquired with credit deterioration as part of a business combination, net of tax(3)(4) (694 ) - - (694 ) - Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) $ 8,258 $ 8,974 $ 4,397 $ 17,232 $ 10,915 Adjusted diluted earnings per share ("Adjusted EPS") Diluted earnings per share $ 2.69 $ 1.57 $ 0.77 $ 4.25 $ 1.91 ANI recovery, net of tax (1)(4) (0.94 ) - - (0.94 ) - Settlement of legal fees related to ANI litigation, net of tax (2)(4) (0.20 ) - - (0.20 ) - Recovery of principal and interest on a loan previously acquired with credit deterioration as part of a business combination, net of tax(3)(4) (0.12 ) - - (0.12 ) - Adjusted EPS (non-GAAP) $ 1.43 $ 1.57 $ 0.77 $ 2.99 $ 1.91 Diluted average shares outstanding 5,726,522 5,673,394 5,639,282 5,722,645 5,652,071 (1) In the second quarter of 2023, the Company reached a settlement with the Receiver for ANI Investments and Gina Champion-Cain in which the Company recovered $7.7 million (or approximately $0.94 per diluted share after tax) plus certain rights to future recoveries from a guarantor of the charged off loan. This recovery amount represents 80% of the original principal charge-off and is net of the participant bank’s share. (2) In the second quarter of 2023, in conjunction with the resolution of the ANI litigation, the Company was reimbursed $0.6 million of legal costs by the participant bank. In addition, $0.5 million of previously invoiced legal fees were waived at settlement of the litigation. (3) In the second quarter of 2023, the Company received $1.0 million related to a loan that was originated and written off by San Diego Private Bank ("SDPB") prior to SDPB merging with the Company in 2013. Accordingly, the Company recorded an allowance recovery of $0.9 million for the amount that would have been written off at the time of the merger under CECL and $0.1 of interest income for recovered interest. (4) Net of tax effect of 29.6%, which is comprised of 21.0% for the statutory Federal tax rate plus 8.6% for state franchise taxes, net of Federal benefits.





PRIVATE BANCORP OF AMERICA, INC. (Unaudited) The following tables present a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP measures for: efficiency ratio, adjusted efficiency ratio, pretax pre-provision net revenue, average tangible common equity, adjusted return on average assets, return on average tangible common equity and adjusted return on average tangible common equity. We believe the presentation of certain non-GAAP financial measures provides useful information to assess our consolidated financial condition and consolidated results of operations and to assist investors in evaluating our financial results relative to our peers. These non-GAAP financial measures complement our GAAP reporting and are presented below to provide investors and others with information that we use to manage the business each period. Because not all companies use identical calculations, the presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures used by other companies. These non-GAAP measures should be taken together with the corresponding GAAP measures and should not be considered a substitute of the GAAP measures. GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation (Dollars in thousands) For the three months ended Jun 30, 2023 Mar 31, 2023 Dec 31, 2022 Sep 30, 2022 Jun 30, 2022 Efficiency Ratio Noninterest expense $ 8,802 $ 11,557 $ 13,075 $ 11,727 $ 12,600 Net interest income 22,708 22,168 22,596 20,603 17,983 Noninterest income 1,054 1,465 1,084 1,405 1,442 Total net interest income and noninterest income 23,762 23,633 23,680 22,008 19,425 Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) 37.04 % 48.90 % 55.22 % 53.29 % 64.86 % Adjusted Efficiency Ratio Noninterest expense $ 8,802 $ 11,557 $ 13,075 $ 11,727 $ 12,600 Settlement of legal fees related to ANI litigation 1,635 - - - - Adjusted noninterest expense (non-GAAP) 10,437 11,557 13,075 11,727 12,600 Total net interest income and noninterest income 23,762 23,633 23,680 22,008 19,425 Recovery of interest on a loan acquired with credit deterioration as part of a business combination (84 ) - - - - Adjusted total net interest income and noninterest income (non-GAAP) 23,678 23,633 23,680 22,008 19,425 Adjusted Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) 44.08 % 48.90 % 55.22 % 53.29 % 64.86 % Pretax pre-provision net revenue Net interest income $ 22,708 $ 22,168 $ 22,596 $ 20,603 $ 17,983 Noninterest income 1,054 1,465 1,084 1,405 1,442 Total net interest income and noninterest income 23,762 23,633 23,680 22,008 19,425 Less: Noninterest expense 8,802 11,557 13,075 11,727 12,600 Pretax pre-provision net revenue (non-GAAP) $ 14,960 $ 12,076 $ 10,605 $ 10,281 $ 6,825 Return and Adjusted Return on Average Assets, Average Equity, Average Tangible Equity Net income $ 15,534 $ 8,974 $ 7,443 $ 6,351 $ 4,397 Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) (1) 8,258 8,974 7,443 6,351 4,397 Average assets 1,959,802 1,857,994 1,759,204 1,665,491 1,592,276 Average shareholders' equity 162,173 146,778 141,330 144,727 132,789 Less: Average intangible assets 2,975 3,026 3,385 3,599 3,490 Average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) 159,198 143,752 137,945 141,128 129,299 Return on average assets 3.18 % 1.96 % 1.68 % 1.51 % 1.11 % Adjusted return on average assets (non-GAAP) (1) 1.69 % 1.96 % 1.68 % 1.51 % 1.11 % Return on average equity 38.42 % 24.80 % 20.89 % 17.41 % 13.28 % Adjusted return on average equity (non-GAAP) (1) 20.42 % 24.80 % 20.89 % 17.41 % 13.28 % Return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) 39.14 % 25.32 % 21.41 % 17.85 % 13.64 % Adjusted return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) (1) 20.81 % 25.32 % 21.41 % 17.85 % 13.64 % Tangible book value per share Total equity 167,211 152,314 143,324 134,934 130,195 Less: Total intangible assets 2,875 3,057 3,007 3,502 3,515 Total tangible equity 164,336 149,257 140,317 131,432 126,680 Shares outstanding 5,702,637 5,676,017 5,599,025 5,594,380 5,584,465 Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP) $ 28.82 $ 26.30 $ 25.06 $ 23.49 $ 22.68 (1) A reconciliation of net income to adjusted net income is provided on page 15.



