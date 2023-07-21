Submit Release
News Search

There were 672 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 469,933 in the last 365 days.

Private Bancorp of America, Inc. Announces Strong Net Income and Earnings Per Share for Second Quarter 2023

/EIN News/ --

Second Quarter 2023 Highlights

  • Net income for the second quarter of 2023 of $15.5 million, up 73% from the prior quarter and 253% from the second quarter of 2022
  • Net diluted earnings per share for the second quarter of 2023 of $2.69, up 71% from the prior quarter and 249% from the second quarter of 2022
  • Excluding the impact of the two loan recoveries and settlement of related legal fees described below, net income for the second quarter of 2023 was $8.3 million or $1.43 per diluted share (see non-GAAP reconciliation in the accompanying financial tables of this press release)
  • Loans held-for-investment (“HFI”) totaled $1.7 billion as of June 30, 2023, an increase of $95 million or 5.8% from March 31, 2023 and $129 million or 8.2% from December 31, 2022
  • The provision for loan losses for the second quarter of 2023 was a net reversal of $7.1 million, compared to a charge of $73 thousand for the prior quarter and a charge of $659 thousand for the second quarter of 2022. The net reversal in the second quarter of 2023 includes a recovery of $7.7 million for the settlement of a lawsuit against ANI Development, LLC/Gina Champion-Cain and Chicago Title (parent company, Fidelity National Financial) related to a previously charged-off loan, as well as a recovery of $902 thousand for a loan that was acquired as part of a merger in 2013
  • Core deposits were $1.5 billion as of June 30, 2023, an increase of $81 million or 5.3% from March 31, 2023. The increase was comprised of $18 million in noninterest-bearing deposits and $63 million in interest-bearing deposits, which includes fully insured balances in the Intrafi ICS and CDARS deposit programs. Noninterest-bearing deposits represent 42.9% of core deposits
  • Total deposits were $1.7 billion as of June 30, 2023, an increase of $115 million or 7.3% from March 31, 2023. Federal Home Loan Bank advances declined by $126 million as a consequence of strong deposit growth
  • Uninsured deposits, net of collateralized and fiduciary deposit accounts, represent 51% of total deposits as of June 30, 2023
  • As of June 30, 2023, total available liquidity was $1.5 billion or 174% of uninsured deposits, net of collateralized and fiduciary deposit accounts. Total available liquidity is comprised of $225 million of on-balance sheet liquidity (cash and investment securities) and $1.3 billion of unused borrowing capacity
  • Net interest margin was 4.73% for the second quarter of 2023, as compared to 4.90% for the prior quarter and 4.61% for the second quarter of 2022
  • Total cost of deposits was 1.59% for the second quarter of 2023, an increase from 1.23% for the prior quarter and 0.79% in the fourth quarter of 2022. The spot rate for deposits was 1.67% as of June 30, 2023, compared to 1.31% at March 31, 2023. Total cost of funding sources was 1.82% for the second quarter of 2023, an increase from 1.39% in the prior quarter and 0.86% in the fourth quarter of 2022
  • Tangible book value per share was $28.82 as of June 30, 2023, an increase of $2.52 since March 31, 2023 as a result of strong earnings, partially offset by the impact of adopting CECL. The overall impact of the two loan recoveries and settlement of related legal fees noted above was approximately $1.26 per share. Tangible book value per share increased 27% year-over-year.

LA JOLLA, Calif., July 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Private Bancorp of America, Inc. (OTCQX:PBAM), (“Company”) and CalPrivate Bank (“Bank”) announced unaudited financial results for the second fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2023. The Company reported record net income of $15.5 million, or $2.69 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2023 compared to $4.4 million, or $0.77 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2022. The quarter ended June 30, 2023 included loan recoveries of $8.6 million and a $1.6 million benefit from legal fees waived or collected related to the settlement of the ANI loan lawsuit (see non-GAAP reconciliation in the accompanying financial tables of this press release).

Rick Sowers, President and CEO of the Company and the Bank stated, “We are very pleased with the results of the second quarter and our continued growth of the balance sheet and solid net interest margin. Our Team continues to deliver exceptional service and quality relationship building while being opportunistic in new Client and Team member acquisition. Our focus remains on maintaining credit quality through active portfolio management, managing our variable expenses and making investments that build long-term value for shareholders.”

Sowers added, “We benefited during the quarter from two loan recoveries, including reaching a settlement with the Receiver for ANI Investments Champion-Cain for our previously reported loan charge-off related to fraud in which the Company recovered $7.7 million plus certain rights to future recoveries from a guarantor of the loan. This recovery amount represents 80% of the original principal charge-off and is net of the participant bank’s share. We are happy to have this behind us.”

“The Company continues to exhibit successful customer acquisition activity as shown by the growth in loans and deposits despite a rising rate environment. Additionally, the Company continues to invest in people and infrastructure, including strong risk management, needed to support the continued growth of the CalPrivate franchise,” said Selwyn Isakow, Chairman of the Board of the Company and the Bank.

STATEMENT OF INCOME

Net Interest Income

Net interest income for the second quarter of 2023 totaled $22.7 million, an increase of $540 thousand or 2.4% from the prior quarter and an increase of $4.7 million or 26.3% from the second quarter of 2022. The increase from the prior quarter was driven primarily by an increase of $2.8 million in interest income, which resulted from a 5.1% increase in average earning assets and 21 basis point increase in yield on earning assets. Partially offsetting this was an increase of $2.3 million in interest expense, which resulted primarily from a 60 basis point increase in the cost of interest-bearing liabilities.

Net Interest Margin

The net interest margin for the second quarter of 2023 was 4.73% compared to 4.90% for the prior quarter and 4.61% in the second quarter of 2022. The 17 basis point decrease in net interest margin from the prior quarter was due primarily to higher rates paid on funding sources, partially offset by higher rates on new loan originations and variable rate loans and investment securities. The yield on earning assets was 6.40% for the second quarter of 2023 compared with 6.19% for the prior quarter and the cost of interest-bearing liabilities was 2.90% for the second quarter of 2023 compared to 2.30% in the prior quarter. The cost of total deposits was 1.24% for the second quarter of 2023 compared to 0.86% in the prior quarter.

Provision for Loan Losses

The provision for loan losses for the second quarter of 2023 was a net reversal of $7.1 million compared to a charge of $73 thousand in the prior quarter. The net reversal in the second quarter of 2023 reflects recoveries of $8.6 million partially offset by provision expense of $1.5 million for loan growth. For more details, please refer to the “Asset Quality” section below.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income was $1.1 million for the second quarter of 2023, a decrease from $1.5 million in the prior quarter and $1.4 million in the second quarter of 2022. The change from the prior quarter as well as the second quarter of 2022 was primarily due to lower gain on sale of SBA 7a loans. SBA loan sales for the second quarter of 2023 were $2.6 million with a 9.7% average trade premium resulting in a net gain on sale of $171 thousand, compared with $5.1 million with a 11.2% average trade premium resulting in a net gain on sale of $474 thousand in the prior quarter. Management sees continued softness in the market for SBA 7a loans.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense was $8.8 million for the second quarter of 2023, a decrease from $11.6 million in the prior quarter and $12.6 million in the second quarter of 2022. The decrease from the prior quarter was primarily due to a $1.6 million benefit in professional services (legal expense specifically) resulting from legal fees waived as well as legal costs reimbursed by the participant bank in relation to the settled lawsuit with ANI Development, LLC/Gina Champion-Cain and Chicago Title. In addition, compensation and benefits expense declined by $841 thousand partially due to accrual adjustments for incentive and bonus compensation. Other expenses also declined by $563 thousand primarily due to a $629 thousand reversal of provision for the reserve for unfunded commitments. The efficiency ratio was 37.0% for the second quarter of 2023 compared to 48.9% in the prior quarter and 64.9% in the second quarter of 2022. The decrease in the efficiency ratio for the second quarter of 2023 was due primarily to the aforementioned expense variances.

The Company remains committed to making investments in the business, including technology, marketing, and staffing. Historically high inflation and low unemployment continue to have an impact on rising wages as well as increased costs related to third party service providers, which we proactively monitor and manage.

Provision for Income Tax Expense

Provision for income tax expense was $6.6 million for the second quarter of 2023, compared to $3.0 million for the prior quarter. The effective tax rate for the second quarter of 2023 was 29.7% compared to 25.2% in the prior quarter and 28.7% in the second quarter of 2022. The effective tax rate for the first quarter of 2023 was lower mainly due to discrete tax benefits related to exercised stock options.

STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL CONDITION

As of June 30, 2023, total assets were $2.0 billion, an increase of $10 million since the prior quarter and $122 million since December 31, 2022. The increase in assets from the prior quarter was primarily due to higher loans receivable, mostly offset by a decrease in cash. Loans HFI totaled $1.7 billion as of June 30, 2023, an increase of $95 million or 5.8% since March 31, 2023. Total deposits were $1.7 billion as of June 30, 2023, an increase of $115 million since March 31, 2023. The strong growth in deposits provided funding for loan growth and also enabled the Company to decrease wholesale borrowings (Federal Home Loan Bank advances) by $126 million since March 31, 2023. During the quarter, core deposits increased by $81 million, which was comprised of $18 million in noninterest-bearing deposits and $63 million in interest-bearing deposits (including balances in the Intrafi ICS and CDARS programs). As of June 30, 2023, the net unrealized loss on the available-for-sale (“AFS”) investment securities portfolio, which is comprised mostly of US Treasury and Government Agency debt, was $14.1 million (pre-tax) compared to a loss of $12.8 million as of March 31, 2023. The average duration of the Bank’s AFS portfolio is 3.9 years. The Company has no held-to-maturity securities.

Asset Quality

As of June 30, 2023, the allowance for loan losses was $22.6 million or 1.32% of loans HFI, compared to 1.30% as of March 31, 2023 and 1.21% at December 31, 2022. The increase in the coverage ratio from December 31, 2022 primarily resulted from the adoption of CECL. The Company continues to have strong credit metrics and there were no loan delinquencies as of June 30, 2023. As described above, the quarter ended June 30, 2023 results included loan recoveries of $8.7 million. The reserve for unfunded commitments was $2.2 million as of June 30, 2023, compared to $2.8 million as of March 31, 2023 and the change was due to a decrease in commitment balances available. Given the credit quality of the loan portfolio, management believes we are sufficiently reserved.

As of June 30, 2023, there are no doubtful credits and classified assets were $11.9 million, down from $14.6 million as of March 31, 2023. Total classified assets as of June 30, 2023, consisted of 11 loans, of which 6 loans totaling $7.3 million were secured by real estate with a weighted average LTV of 58.5%. The remaining 5 loans included 4 SBA loans with a balance of $2.1 million, which includes 2 loans that are 75% guaranteed and 2 loans that are 90% guaranteed by the SBA.

Capital Ratios (1)

The Bank’s capital ratios were in excess of the levels established for “well capitalized” institutions and are as follows:

  June 30, 2023 (1) March 31, 2023
CalPrivate Bank    
Tier I leverage ratio 9.75% 9.44%
Tier I risk-based capital ratio 10.78% 10.37%
Total risk-based capital ratio 12.03% 11.62%

(1) June 30, 2023 capital ratios are preliminary and subject to change.

About Private Bancorp of America, Inc.

Private Bancorp of America, Inc. (OTCQX: PBAM), is the holding company for CalPrivate Bank. CalPrivate Bank provides a Distinctly Different banking experience through unparalleled service and creative funding solutions to high-net-worth individuals, professionals, locally owned businesses, and real estate entrepreneurs. Customers are serviced through offices in Coronado, San Diego, La Jolla, Newport Beach, El Segundo and Beverly Hills as well as efficient electronic banking offerings. The Bank also offers various portfolio and government guaranteed lending programs, including SBA and cross-border Export-Import Bank programs. CalPrivate Bank is an SBA Preferred Lender and a Bauer Financial 5-star rated bank.

CalPrivate Bank’s website is www.calprivate.bank.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures in addition to results presented in accordance with GAAP, including adjusted income before provision for income taxes, adjusted net income, adjusted diluted earnings per share (“Adjusted EPS”), efficiency ratio, adjusted efficiency ratio, pretax pre-provision net revenue, average tangible common equity, adjusted return on average assets, return on average tangible common equity and adjusted return on average tangible common equity. The Company uses certain non-GAAP financial measures to provide meaningful supplemental information regarding the Company's results of operations and financial condition and to enhance investors’ overall understanding of such results of operations and financial condition, permit investors to effectively analyze financial trends of our business activities, and enhance comparability with peers across the financial services sector. These non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for or superior to, financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP and should be read in conjunction with the Company’s GAAP financial information. A reconciliation of the most comparable GAAP financial measures to non-GAAP financial measures is included in the accompanying financial tables.

Investor Relations Contacts

Rick Sowers
President and Chief Executive Officer
Private Bancorp of America, Inc., and CalPrivate Bank
(424) 303-4894

Cory Stewart
Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
Private Bancorp of America, Inc., and CalPrivate Bank
(206) 293-3669

Safe Harbor Paragraph

This communication contains expressions of expectations, both implied and explicit, that are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of such term in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We caution you that a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, especially given the current turmoil in the banking and financial markets. These factors include the effects of depositors withdrawing funds unexpectedly, counterparties being unable to provide liquidity sources that we believe should be available, loan losses, economic conditions and competition in the geographic and business areas in which Private Bancorp of America, Inc. operates, including competition in lending and deposit acquisition, the unpredictability of fee income from participation in SBA loan programs, the effects of bank failures, liquidations and mergers in our markets and nationally, our ability to successfully integrate and develop business through the addition of new personnel, whether our efforts to expand loan, product and service offerings will prove profitable, system failures and data security, whether we can effectively secure and implement new technology solutions, inflation, fluctuations in interest rates, legislation and governmental regulation. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and we undertake no obligation to update those statements whether as a result of changes in underlying factors, new information, future events or otherwise. These factors could cause actual results to differ materially from what we anticipate or project. You should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statement, which speaks only as of the date on which it was made. Although we in good faith believe the assumptions and bases supporting our forward-looking statements to be reasonable there can be no assurance that those assumptions and bases will prove accurate.

PRIVATE BANCORP OF AMERICA, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
           
  June 30, 2023   March 31, 2023   June 30, 2022
Assets          
Cash and due from banks $ 23,273     $ 13,347     $ 15,694  
Interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions   27,566       73,420       43,857  
Interest-bearing deposits at Federal Reserve Bank   85,020       125,045       29,241  
Total cash and due from banks   135,859       211,812       88,792  
Interest-bearing time deposits with other institutions   7,661       7,661       6,157  
Investment securities available for sale   94,574       103,790       113,565  
Loan held for sale   1,982       465       4,460  
Total loans held-for-investment   1,717,705       1,623,028       1,379,519  
Allowance for loan losses   (22,588 )     (21,135 )     (17,776 )
Net loans   1,695,117       1,601,893       1,361,743  
Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost   8,915       7,020       7,020  
Right of use asset   2,525       2,889       3,037  
Premises and equipment, net   1,539       1,744       2,640  
Servicing assets, net   2,875       3,057       3,515  
Accrued interest receivable   6,118       5,674       3,855  
Other assets   19,572       20,623       17,318  
Total assets $ 1,976,737     $ 1,966,628     $ 1,612,102  
           
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity          
Liabilities          
Noninterest bearing $ 657,980     $ 639,664     $ 747,006  
Interest Bearing   1,041,192       944,102       693,646  
Total deposits   1,699,172       1,583,766       1,440,652  
FHLB borrowings   66,000       192,000       10,000  
Other borrowings   17,958       17,956       17,950  
Accrued interest payable and other liabilities   26,396       20,592       13,305  
Total liabilities   1,809,526       1,814,314       1,481,907  
           
Shareholders' equity          
Common stock   73,379       73,254       71,516  
Additional paid-in capital   3,405       3,289       3,368  
Retained earnings   100,281       84,751       64,036  
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income, net   (9,854 )     (8,980 )     (8,725 )
Total shareholders' equity   167,211       152,314       130,195  
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,976,737     $ 1,966,628     $ 1,612,102  


PRIVATE BANCORP OF AMERICA, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
                     
    For the three months ended   Year to Date
    June 30, 2023   March 31, 2023   June 30, 2022   June 30, 2023   June 30, 2022
Interest Income                    
Loans   $ 28,270     $ 26,228     $ 17,931     $ 54,498     $ 35,177  
Investment securities     560       580       571       1,140       972  
Deposits in other financial institutions     1,933       1,150       204       3,083       339  
Total interest income     30,763       27,958       18,706       58,721       36,488  
                     
Interest Expense                    
Deposits     6,581       4,924       410       11,505       737  
Borrowings     1,474       866       313       2,340       626  
Total interest expense     8,055       5,790       723       13,845       1,363  
                     
Net interest income     22,708       22,168       17,983       44,876       35,125  
Provision (reversal) for loan losses     (7,149 )     73       659       (7,076 )     802  
Net interest income after provision for loan losses   29,857       22,095       17,324       51,952       34,323  
                     
Noninterest income:                    
Service charges on deposit accounts     310       348       299       658       580  
Net gain on sale of loans     171       474       768       645       3,239  
Other noninterest income     573       643       375       1,216       732  
Total noninterest income     1,054       1,465       1,442       2,519       4,551  
                     
Noninterest expense:                    
Compensation and employee benefits     7,189       8,030       7,374       15,219       14,687  
Occupancy and equipment     795       806       808       1,601       1,531  
Data processing     878       944       824       1,822       1,476  
Professional services     (836 )     438       1,835       (398 )     2,750  
Other expenses     776       1,339       1,759       2,115       2,998  
Total noninterest expense     8,802       11,557       12,600       20,359       23,442  
Income before provision for income taxes     22,109       12,003       6,166       34,112       15,432  
Provision for income taxes     6,575       3,029       1,769       9,604       4,517  
Net income   $ 15,534     $ 8,974     $ 4,397     $ 24,508     $ 10,915  
Net income available to common shareholders   $ 15,407     $ 8,923     $ 4,347     $ 24,345     $ 10,794  
                     
Earnings per share                    
Basic earnings per share   $ 2.72     $ 1.59     $ 0.78     $ 4.32     $ 1.94  
Diluted earnings per share   $ 2.69     $ 1.57     $ 0.77     $ 4.25     $ 1.91  
                     
Average shares outstanding     5,654,435       5,608,193       5,543,065       5,631,442       5,555,662  
Diluted average shares outstanding     5,726,522       5,673,394       5,639,282       5,722,645       5,652,071  


PRIVATE BANCORP OF AMERICA, INC.
Consolidated average balance sheet, interest, yield and rates
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
                                     
    For the three months ended
    June 30, 2023   March 31, 2023   June 30, 2022
    Average Balance   Interest   Average Yield/Rate   Average Balance   Interest   Average Yield/Rate   Average Balance   Interest   Average Yield/Rate
Interest-Earnings Assets                                    
Deposits in other financial institutions   $ 140,939     $ 1,933     5.50 %   $ 123,159     $ 1,150     3.79 %   $ 100,017     $ 204     0.82 %
Investment securities     110,332       560     2.03 %     112,694       580     2.06 %     125,550       571     1.82 %
Loans, including LHFS     1,675,790       28,270     6.77 %     1,597,236       26,228     6.66 %     1,339,095       17,931     5.37 %
Total interest-earning assets     1,927,061       30,763     6.40 %     1,833,089       27,958     6.19 %     1,564,662       18,706     4.80 %
Noninterest-earning assets     32,741               24,905               27,614          
Total Assets   $ 1,959,802             $ 1,857,994             $ 1,592,276          
                                     
Interest-Bearing Liabilities                                    
Interest bearing DDA, excluding brokered   99,334       364     1.47 %     100,640       343     1.38 %     87,682       53     0.24 %
Savings & MMA, excluding brokered     645,219       3,570     2.22 %     619,316       2,378     1.56 %     492,048       215     0.18 %
Time deposits, excluding brokered     101,241       719     2.85 %     83,032       456     2.23 %     67,184       111     0.66 %
Total deposits, excluding brokered     845,794       4,653     2.21 %     802,988       3,177     1.60 %     646,914       379     0.23 %
Total brokered deposits     155,577       1,928     4.97 %     151,993       1,747     4.66 %     15,006       31     0.83 %
Total Interest-Bearing Deposits     1,001,371       6,581     2.64 %     954,981       4,924     2.09 %     661,920       410     0.25 %
                                     
FHLB advances     96,626       1,202     4.99 %     48,711       594     4.95 %     10,000       42     1.68 %
Other borrowings     17,971       272     6.07 %     17,976       272     6.14 %     17,948       271     6.06 %
Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities     114,597       1,474     2.90 %     66,687       866     2.30 %     27,948       313     0.42 %
                                     
Noninterest-bearing deposits     655,169       -           669,796       -           757,728       -      
Total Funding Sources     1,771,137       8,055     1.82 %     1,691,464       5,790     1.39 %     1,447,596       723     0.20 %
                                     
Noninterest-bearing liabilities     26,492               19,752               11,891          
Shareholders' equity     162,173               146,778               132,789          
                                     
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 1,959,802             $ 1,857,994             $ 1,592,276          
                                     
Net interest income/spread       $ 22,708     4.58 %       $ 22,168     4.80 %       $ 17,983     4.60 %
Net interest margin           4.73 %           4.90 %           4.61 %


PRIVATE BANCORP OF AMERICA, INC.
Consolidated average balance sheet, interest, yield and rates
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
                         
    Year to Date
    June 30, 2023   June 30, 2022
    Average Balance   Interest   Average Yield/Rate   Average Balance   Interest   Average Yield/Rate
Interest-Earnings Assets:                        
Deposits in other financial institutions   $ 132,124     $ 3,083     4.71 %   $ 108,413     $ 339     0.63 %
Investment securities     111,506       1,140     2.04 %     117,447       972     1.66 %
Loans     1,636,730       54,498     6.71 %     1,304,089       35,177     5.44 %
Total interest-earning assets     1,880,360       58,721     6.30 %     1,529,949       36,488     4.81 %
Noninterest-earning assets     28,819               24,572          
Total Assets   $ 1,909,179             $ 1,554,521          
                         
Interest-Bearing Liabilities                        
Interest bearing DDA, excluding brokered     99,983       707     1.43 %     83,145       68     0.16 %
Savings & MMA, excluding brokered     632,340       5,948     1.90 %     494,344       402     0.16 %
Time deposits, excluding brokered     92,187       1,175     2.57 %     67,851       226     0.67 %
Total deposits, excluding brokered     824,510       7,830     1.92 %     645,340       696     0.22 %
Total brokered deposits     153,794       3,675     4.82 %     15,005       41     0.55 %
Total Interest-Bearing Deposits     978,304       11,505     0.68 %     660,345       737     0.27 %
                         
FHLB advances     72,801       1,796     4.97 %     10,000       83     1.67 %
Other borrowings     17,974       544     6.10 %     17,949       543     6.10 %
Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities     90,775       2,340     2.61 %     27,949       626     0.40 %
                         
Noninterest-bearing deposits     662,442               720,504          
Total Funding Sources     1,731,521       13,845     1.61 %     1,408,798       1,363     0.20 %
                         
Noninterest-bearing liabilities     23,140               13,085          
Shareholders' equity     154,518               132,638          
                         
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity   $ 1,909,179             $ 1,554,521          
                         
Net interest income/spread       $ 44,876     4.69 %       $ 35,125     4.61 %
Net interest margin           4.81 %           4.63 %


PRIVATE BANCORP OF AMERICA, INC.
Condensed Balance Sheets
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
                   
  Jun 30, 2023   Mar 31, 2023   Dec 31, 2022   Sep 30, 2022   Jun 30, 2022
Assets                  
Cash and due from banks $ 135,859     $ 211,812     $ 128,642     $ 102,173     $ 88,792  
Interest-bearing time deposits with other institutions   7,661       7,661       7,923       6,157       6,157  
Investment securities   94,574       103,790       104,652       107,332       113,565  
Loans held for sale   1,982       465       7,061       7,789       4,460  
Total loans held-for-investment   1,717,705       1,623,028       1,588,248       1,487,098       1,379,519  
Allowance for loan losses   (22,588 )     (21,135 )     (19,152 )     (19,092 )     (17,776 )
Net loans   1,695,117       1,601,893       1,569,096       1,468,006       1,361,743  
Right of use asset   2,525       2,889       3,265       2,669       3,037  
Premises and equipment, net   1,539       1,744       1,742       2,040       2,640  
Other assets and interest receivable   37,480       36,374       32,499       30,735       31,708  
Total assets $ 1,976,737     $ 1,966,628     $ 1,854,880     $ 1,726,901     $ 1,612,102  
                   
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity                  
                   
Liabilities                  
Noninterest Bearing $ 657,980     $ 639,664     $ 691,392     $ 763,227     $ 747,006  
Interest Bearing   1,041,192       944,102       983,730       767,371       693,646  
Total Deposits   1,699,172       1,583,766       1,675,122       1,530,598       1,440,652  
Borrowings   83,958       209,956       17,954       47,952       27,950  
Accrued interest payable and other liabilities   26,396       20,592       18,480       13,417       13,305  
Total liabilities   1,809,526       1,814,314       1,711,556       1,591,967       1,481,907  
                   
Shareholders' equity                  
Common stock   73,379       73,254       72,221       71,671       71,516  
Additional paid-in capital   3,405       3,289       3,353       3,568       3,368  
Retained earnings   100,281       84,751       77,810       70,386       64,036  
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income   (9,854 )     (8,980 )     (10,060 )     (10,691 )     (8,725 )
Total shareholders' equity   167,211       152,314       143,324       134,934       130,195  
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,976,737     $ 1,966,628     $ 1,854,880     $ 1,726,901     $ 1,612,102  
                   
Book value per common share $ 29.32     $ 26.83     $ 25.60     $ 24.12     $ 23.31  
Tangible book value per common share (1) $ 28.82     $ 26.30     $ 25.06     $ 23.49     $ 22.68  
Shares outstanding   5,702,637       5,676,017       5,599,025       5,594,380       5,584,465  
                   
(1) Non-GAAP measure. See GAAP to non-GAAP Reconciliation table.                


PRIVATE BANCORP OF AMERICA, INC.
Condensed Statements of Income
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
                   
  For the three months ended
  Jun 30, 2023   Mar 31, 2023   Dec 31, 2022   Sep 30, 2022   Jun 30, 2022
Interest income $ 30,763     $ 27,958     $ 26,065     $ 21,978     $ 18,706  
Interest expense   8,055       5,790       3,469       1,375       723  
Net interest income   22,708       22,168       22,596       20,603       17,983  
Provision (reversal) for loan losses   (7,149 )     73       60       1,316       659  
Net interest income after provision for loan losses   29,857       22,095       22,536       19,287       17,324  
                   
Noninterest income   1,054       1,465       1,084       1,405       1,442  
                   
Compensation and employee benefits   7,189       8,030       8,482       7,261       7,374  
Occupancy and equipment   795       806       820       756       808  
Data processing   878       944       942       993       824  
Professional services   (836 )     438       1,018       1,493       1,835  
Other expenses   776       1,339       1,813       1,224       1,759  
Total noninterest expense   8,802       11,557       13,075       11,727       12,600  
                   
Income before provision for income taxes   22,109       12,003       10,545       8,965       6,166  
Income taxes   6,575       3,029       3,102       2,614       1,769  
Net income $ 15,534     $ 8,974     $ 7,443     $ 6,351     $ 4,397  
Net income available to common shareholders $ 15,407     $ 8,923     $ 7,394     $ 6,306     $ 4,347  
                   
Earnings per share                  
Basic earnings per share $ 2.72     $ 1.59     $ 1.33     $ 1.13     $ 0.78  
Diluted earnings per share $ 2.69     $ 1.57     $ 1.31     $ 1.12     $ 0.77  
                   
Average shares outstanding   5,654,435       5,608,193       5,551,376       5,549,480       5,543,065  
Diluted average shares outstanding   5,726,522       5,673,394       5,645,355       5,640,841       5,639,282  
                   
  Performance Ratios
  Jun 30, 2023   Mar 31, 2023   Dec 31, 2022   Sep 30, 2022   Jun 30, 2022
ROAA   3.18 %     1.96 %     1.68 %     1.51 %     1.11 %
ROAE   38.42 %     24.80 %     20.89 %     17.41 %     13.28 %
ROATCE (1)   39.14 %     25.32 %     21.41 %     17.84 %     13.64 %
Net interest margin   4.73 %     4.90 %     5.17 %     4.99 %     4.61 %
Net interest spread   4.58 %     4.80 %     5.11 %     4.96 %     4.60 %
Efficiency ratio (1)   37.04 %     48.90 %     55.22 %     53.29 %     64.86 %
Noninterest expense / average assets   1.80 %     2.52 %     2.95 %     2.79 %     2.95 %
                   
(1) Non-GAAP measure. See GAAP to non-GAAP Reconciliation table.                


PRIVATE BANCORP OF AMERICA, INC.
(Unaudited)
                   
  Selected Quarterly Average Balances
  (Dollars in thousands)
  For the three months ended
  Jun 30, 2023   Mar 31, 2023   Dec 31, 2022   Sep 30, 2022   Jun 30, 2022
Total assets $ 1,959,802     $ 1,857,994     $ 1,759,204     $ 1,665,491     $ 1,592,276  
Earning assets $ 1,927,061     $ 1,833,089     $ 1,733,577     $ 1,638,026     $ 1,564,662  
Total loans, including loans held for sale $ 1,675,790     $ 1,597,236     $ 1,527,863     $ 1,438,489     $ 1,339,095  
Total deposits $ 1,656,540     $ 1,624,777     $ 1,574,002     $ 1,482,739     $ 1,419,648  
Total shareholders' equity $ 162,173     $ 146,778     $ 141,330     $ 144,727     $ 132,789  
                   
                   
  Loan Balances by Type
  (Dollars in thousands)
  Jun 30, 2023   Mar 31, 2023   Dec 31, 2022   Sep 30, 2022   Jun 30, 2022
Real estate - investor owned $ 481,518     $ 472,315     $ 476,404     $ 403,950     $ 390,628  
Real estate - owner occupied   468,234       418,788       394,365       382,689       359,270  
Real estate - multifamily   150,003       141,783       130,901       136,841       121,693  
Real estate - single family   119,762       121,760       118,502       107,728       94,212  
Commercial business   421,717       401,277       405,919       394,369       362,410  
Land and construction   73,665       64,571       56,153       55,418       44,856  
Consumer   2,806       2,534       6,004       6,103       6,450  
Total loans held for investment $ 1,717,705     $ 1,623,028     $ 1,588,248     $ 1,487,098     $ 1,379,519  
                   
                   
  Deposits by Type
  (Dollars in thousands)
  Jun 30, 2023   Mar 31, 2023   Dec 31, 2022   Sep 30, 2022   Jun 30, 2022
Noninterest-bearing DDA $ 657,980     $ 639,664     $ 691,392     $ 763,227     $ 747,006  
Interest-bearing DDA, excluding brokered   101,064       99,988       109,130       95,677       93,405  
Savings & MMA, excluding brokered   670,195       637,031       614,991       576,395       518,139  
Time deposits, excluding brokered   105,757       77,052       54,887       56,341       67,096  
Total deposits, excluding brokered   1,534,996       1,453,735       1,470,400       1,491,640       1,425,646  
Total brokered deposits   164,176       130,031       204,722       38,958       15,006  
Total deposits $ 1,699,172     $ 1,583,766     $ 1,675,122     $ 1,530,598     $ 1,440,652  


PRIVATE BANCORP OF AMERICA, INC.
(Unaudited)
                   
  Rollforward of Allowance for Credit Losses
  (Dollars in thousands)
  For the three months ended
  Jun 30, 2023   Mar 31, 2023   Dec 31, 2022   Sep 30, 2022   Jun 30, 2022
Allowance for loan losses:                  
Beginning balance $ 21,135     $ 19,152     $ 19,092     $ 17,776     $ 17,117  
Impact of CECL adoption   -       1,910       -       -       -  
Provision for loan losses   (7,149 )     73       60       1,316       659  
Net (charge-offs) recoveries   8,602       -       -       -       -  
Ending balance   22,588       21,135       19,152       19,092       17,776  
Reserve for unfunded commitments (1)   2,172       2,802       1,718       1,674       1,635  
Total allowance for credit losses $ 24,760     $ 23,937     $ 20,870     $ 20,766     $ 19,411  
                   
(1) Includes $974 thousand related to the impact of CECL adoption on January 1, 2023.            
                   
                   
                   
  Asset Quality
  (Dollars in thousands)
  Jun 30, 2023   Mar 31, 2023   Dec 31, 2022   Sep 30, 2022   Jun 30, 2022
Total loans held-for-investment $ 1,717,705     $ 1,623,028     $ 1,588,248     $ 1,487,098     $ 1,379,519  
Allowance for loan losses $ (22,588 )   $ (21,135 )   $ (19,152 )   $ (19,092 )   $ (17,776 )
30-89 day past due loans $ -     $ -     $ -     $ -     $ -  
90+ day past due loans $ -     $ -     $ -     $ -     $ -  
Nonaccrual loans $ 3,354     $ 4,384     $ 3,880     $ 4,593     $ 1,453  
NPAs / Assets   0.17 %     0.22 %     0.21 %     0.27 %     0.09 %
NPLs / Total loans held-for-investment & OREO   0.20 %     0.27 %     0.24 %     0.31 %     0.11 %
Net quarterly charge-offs (recoveries) $ (8,602 )   $ -     $ -     $ -     $ -  
Net charge-offs (recoveries) /avg loans (annualized)   (2.05 )%     0.00 %     0.00 %     0.00 %     0.00 %
Allowance for loan losses to loans HFI   1.32 %     1.30 %     1.21 %     1.28 %     1.29 %
Allowance for loan losses to nonaccrual loans   673.46 %     482.09 %     493.61 %     415.68 %     1,223.4 %


PRIVATE BANCORP OF AMERICA, INC.
(Unaudited)
                     
The following tables present a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP measures for: adjusted income before provision for income taxes, adjusted net income and adjusted EPS. We believe the presentation of certain non-GAAP financial measures provides useful information to assess our consolidated financial condition and consolidated results of operations and to assist investors in evaluating our financial results relative to our peers. These non-GAAP financial measures complement our GAAP reporting and are presented below to provide investors and others with information that we use to manage the business each period. Because not all companies use identical calculations, the presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures used by other companies. These non-GAAP measures should be taken together with the corresponding GAAP measures and should not be considered a substitute of the GAAP measures.
                     
  GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation  
  (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)  
                     
    For the three months ended   Year to Date
    Jun 30, 2023   Mar 31, 2023   Jun 30, 2022   Jun 30, 2023   Jun 30, 2022
                     
Adjusted income before provision for income taxes                    
Income before provision for income taxes   $ 22,109     $ 12,003     $ 6,166     $ 34,112     $ 15,432  
ANI recovery (1)     (7,708 )     -       -       (7,708 )     -  
Settlement of legal fees related to ANI litigation (2)     (1,635 )     -       -       (1,635 )     -  
Recovery of principal and interest on a loan acquired with credit deterioration as part of a business combination (3)     (986 )     -       -       (986 )     -  
Adjusted income before provision for income taxes (non-GAAP)   $ 11,780     $ 12,003     $ 6,166     $ 23,783     $ 15,432  
                     
Adjusted net income                    
Net income   $ 15,534     $ 8,974     $ 4,397     $ 24,508     $ 10,915  
ANI recovery, net of tax (1)(4)     (5,430 )     -       -       (5,430 )     -  
Settlement of legal fees related to ANI litigation, net of tax (2)(4)     (1,152 )     -       -       (1,152 )     -  
Recovery of principal and interest on a loan acquired with credit deterioration as part of a business combination, net of tax(3)(4)     (694 )     -       -       (694 )     -  
Adjusted net income (non-GAAP)   $ 8,258     $ 8,974     $ 4,397     $ 17,232     $ 10,915  
                     
Adjusted diluted earnings per share ("Adjusted EPS")                    
Diluted earnings per share   $ 2.69     $ 1.57     $ 0.77     $ 4.25     $ 1.91  
ANI recovery, net of tax (1)(4)     (0.94 )     -       -       (0.94 )     -  
Settlement of legal fees related to ANI litigation, net of tax (2)(4)     (0.20 )     -       -       (0.20 )     -  
Recovery of principal and interest on a loan previously acquired with credit deterioration as part of a business combination, net of tax(3)(4)     (0.12 )     -       -       (0.12 )     -  
Adjusted EPS (non-GAAP)   $ 1.43     $ 1.57     $ 0.77     $ 2.99     $ 1.91  
                     
Diluted average shares outstanding     5,726,522       5,673,394       5,639,282       5,722,645       5,652,071  
                     
(1) In the second quarter of 2023, the Company reached a settlement with the Receiver for ANI Investments and Gina Champion-Cain in which the Company recovered $7.7 million (or approximately $0.94 per diluted share after tax) plus certain rights to future recoveries from a guarantor of the charged off loan. This recovery amount represents 80% of the original principal charge-off and is net of the participant bank’s share.
(2) In the second quarter of 2023, in conjunction with the resolution of the ANI litigation, the Company was reimbursed $0.6 million of legal costs by the participant bank. In addition, $0.5 million of previously invoiced legal fees were waived at settlement of the litigation.
(3) In the second quarter of 2023, the Company received $1.0 million related to a loan that was originated and written off by San Diego Private Bank ("SDPB") prior to SDPB merging with the Company in 2013. Accordingly, the Company recorded an allowance recovery of $0.9 million for the amount that would have been written off at the time of the merger under CECL and $0.1 of interest income for recovered interest.
(4) Net of tax effect of 29.6%, which is comprised of 21.0% for the statutory Federal tax rate plus 8.6% for state franchise taxes, net of Federal benefits.


PRIVATE BANCORP OF AMERICA, INC.
(Unaudited)
                   
The following tables present a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP measures for: efficiency ratio, adjusted efficiency ratio, pretax pre-provision net revenue, average tangible common equity, adjusted return on average assets, return on average tangible common equity and adjusted return on average tangible common equity. We believe the presentation of certain non-GAAP financial measures provides useful information to assess our consolidated financial condition and consolidated results of operations and to assist investors in evaluating our financial results relative to our peers. These non-GAAP financial measures complement our GAAP reporting and are presented below to provide investors and others with information that we use to manage the business each period. Because not all companies use identical calculations, the presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures used by other companies. These non-GAAP measures should be taken together with the corresponding GAAP measures and should not be considered a substitute of the GAAP measures.
                   
  GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation
  (Dollars in thousands)
                   
  For the three months ended
  Jun 30, 2023   Mar 31, 2023   Dec 31, 2022   Sep 30, 2022   Jun 30, 2022
Efficiency Ratio                  
Noninterest expense $ 8,802     $ 11,557     $ 13,075     $ 11,727     $ 12,600  
Net interest income   22,708       22,168       22,596       20,603       17,983  
Noninterest income   1,054       1,465       1,084       1,405       1,442  
Total net interest income and noninterest income   23,762       23,633       23,680       22,008       19,425  
Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)   37.04 %     48.90 %     55.22 %     53.29 %     64.86 %
                   
Adjusted Efficiency Ratio                  
Noninterest expense $ 8,802     $ 11,557     $ 13,075     $ 11,727     $ 12,600  
Settlement of legal fees related to ANI litigation   1,635       -       -       -       -  
Adjusted noninterest expense (non-GAAP)   10,437       11,557       13,075       11,727       12,600  
Total net interest income and noninterest income   23,762       23,633       23,680       22,008       19,425  
Recovery of interest on a loan acquired with credit deterioration as part of a business combination   (84 )     -       -       -       -  
Adjusted total net interest income and noninterest income (non-GAAP)   23,678       23,633       23,680       22,008       19,425  
Adjusted Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)   44.08 %     48.90 %     55.22 %     53.29 %     64.86 %
                   
Pretax pre-provision net revenue                  
Net interest income $ 22,708     $ 22,168     $ 22,596     $ 20,603     $ 17,983  
Noninterest income   1,054       1,465       1,084       1,405       1,442  
Total net interest income and noninterest income   23,762       23,633       23,680       22,008       19,425  
Less: Noninterest expense   8,802       11,557       13,075       11,727       12,600  
Pretax pre-provision net revenue (non-GAAP) $ 14,960     $ 12,076     $ 10,605     $ 10,281     $ 6,825  
                   
Return and Adjusted Return on Average Assets, Average Equity, Average Tangible Equity                  
Net income $ 15,534     $ 8,974     $ 7,443     $ 6,351     $ 4,397  
Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) (1)   8,258       8,974       7,443       6,351       4,397  
Average assets   1,959,802       1,857,994       1,759,204       1,665,491       1,592,276  
Average shareholders' equity   162,173       146,778       141,330       144,727       132,789  
Less: Average intangible assets   2,975       3,026       3,385       3,599       3,490  
Average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)   159,198       143,752       137,945       141,128       129,299  
                   
Return on average assets   3.18 %     1.96 %     1.68 %     1.51 %     1.11 %
Adjusted return on average assets (non-GAAP) (1)   1.69 %     1.96 %     1.68 %     1.51 %     1.11 %
Return on average equity   38.42 %     24.80 %     20.89 %     17.41 %     13.28 %
Adjusted return on average equity (non-GAAP) (1)   20.42 %     24.80 %     20.89 %     17.41 %     13.28 %
Return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)   39.14 %     25.32 %     21.41 %     17.85 %     13.64 %
Adjusted return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) (1)   20.81 %     25.32 %     21.41 %     17.85 %     13.64 %
                   
Tangible book value per share                  
Total equity   167,211       152,314       143,324       134,934       130,195  
Less: Total intangible assets   2,875       3,057       3,007       3,502       3,515  
Total tangible equity   164,336       149,257       140,317       131,432       126,680  
Shares outstanding   5,702,637       5,676,017       5,599,025       5,594,380       5,584,465  
Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP) $ 28.82     $ 26.30     $ 25.06     $ 23.49     $ 22.68  
                   
(1) A reconciliation of net income to adjusted net income is provided on page 15.


PRIVATE BANCORP OF AMERICA, INC.
(Unaudited)
       
The following tables present a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP measures for: efficiency ratio, adjusted efficiency ratio, pretax pre-provision net revenue, average tangible common equity, adjusted return on average assets, return on average tangible common equity and adjusted return on average tangible common equity. We believe the presentation of certain non-GAAP financial measures provides useful information to assess our consolidated financial condition and consolidated results of operations and to assist investors in evaluating our financial results relative to our peers. These non-GAAP financial measures complement our GAAP reporting and are presented below to provide investors and others with information that we use to manage the business each period. Because not all companies use identical calculations, the presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures used by other companies. These non-GAAP measures should be taken together with the corresponding GAAP measures and should not be considered a substitute of the GAAP measures.
       
  GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation
  (Dollars in thousands)
       
  Year to Date
  Jun 30, 2023   Jun 30, 2022
Efficiency Ratio      
Noninterest expense $ 20,359     $ 23,442  
Net interest income   44,876       35,125  
Noninterest income   2,519       4,551  
Total net interest income and noninterest income   47,395       39,676  
Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)   43.0 %     59.1 %
       
Adjusted Efficiency Ratio      
Noninterest expense $ 20,359     $ 23,442  
Settlement of legal fees related to ANI litigation   1,635       -  
Adjusted noninterest expense (non-GAAP)   21,994       23,442  
Total net interest income and noninterest income   47,395       39,676  
Recovery of interest on a loan acquired with credit deterioration as part of a business combination   (84 )     -  
Adjusted total net interest income and noninterest income (non-GAAP)   47,311       39,676  
Adjusted Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)   46.49 %     59.08 %
       
Pretax pre-provision net revenue      
Net interest income $ 44,876     $ 35,125  
Noninterest income   2,519       4,551  
Total net interest income and noninterest income   47,395       39,676  
Less: Noninterest expense   20,359       23,442  
Pretax pre-provision net revenue (non-GAAP) $ 27,036     $ 16,234  
       
Return and Adjusted Return on Average Assets, Average Equity, Average Tangible Equity      
Net income $ 24,508     $ 10,915  
Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) (1)   17,232       10,915  
Average assets   1,909,179       1,554,521  
Average shareholders' equity   154,518       132,638  
Less: Average intangible assets   2,973       3,435  
Average tangible common equity   151,545       129,203  
       
Return on average assets   2.59 %     1.42 %
Adjusted return on average assets (non-GAAP) (1)   1.82 %     1.42 %
Return on average equity   31.98 %     16.59 %
Adjusted return on average equity (non-GAAP) (1)   22.49 %     16.59 %
Return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)   32.61 %     17.04 %
Adjusted return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) (1)   22.93 %     17.04 %
       
(1) A reconciliation of net income to adjusted net income is provided on page 15.


Primary Logo

You just read:

Private Bancorp of America, Inc. Announces Strong Net Income and Earnings Per Share for Second Quarter 2023

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more