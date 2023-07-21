Chaga Mushroom Extract Market Insights 2023-2030 | 107 Pages Report

Chaga Mushroom Extract Market

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, July 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- "Chaga Mushroom Extract Market" [2023-2031] Research Report Analysis and Outlook Insights | Latest Updated Report | The Chaga Mushroom Extract Market is segmented into Regions, Applications (Health Products, Other), and Types (Water Extract, Dual Extract). The report presents the research and analysis provided within the Chaga Mushroom Extract Market Research is meant to benefit stakeholders, vendors, and other participants in the industry. This report is of 107 Pages long. The Chaga Mushroom Extract market is expected to grow annually by magnificent (CAGR 2023 - 2030).

Baikal Herbs

Limonnik

World of Chaga

Lgberry

Nutra Green

Sayan Health

Fungi Perfecti

Annanda Chaga

Fungi Health

Eco-Siberia

Chaga Mountain

The Global Chaga Mushroom Extract market is anticipated to rise at a considerable rate during the forecast period, between 2023 and 2030. In 2022, the market is growing at a steady rate and with the rising adoption of strategies by key players, the market is expected to rise over the projected horizon.

Chaga mushroom extract is the bio-active components bioavailable extracted from the chaga mushroom. Chaga (Inonotus Obliquus) is a mushroom that typically grows on birch trees in colder climates across the Northern Hemisphere.

Chaga mushroom extract is rich in Polysaccharides, Beta-D-Glucans, Phytosterols, Betulin and Betulinic Acid (Triterpenes), Antioxidants and SODs. The health benefits of Chaga Mushroom Extract are numerous, many of which can be attributed to its immune-boosting ingredients and antioxidants. Chaga mushroom extract is help with supporting immune system, providing soothing properties, curing ulcers and gastritis, keeping normalizes blood pressure and cholesterol levels, antimicrobial activity, DNA damage protection and antiviral properties.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Chaga Mushroom Extract market size is estimated to be worth USD 19 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 23 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 3.5Percent during the review period. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, Water Extract accounting for Percent of the Chaga Mushroom Extract global market in 2021, is projected to value USD million by 2028, growing at a revised Percent CAGR in the post-COVID-19 period. While Health Products segment is altered to an Percent CAGR throughout this forecast period.

Global Chaga Mushroom Extract key players include Baikal Herbs, Limonnik, World of Chaga, Lgberry, Nutra Green, etc. Global top five players hold a share about 55Percent.

Russia is the largest market, with a share about 60Percent, followed by North America and Asia-Pacific, having a total share about 30 percent.

In terms of product, Water Extract is the largest segment, with a share about 80Percent. And in terms of application, the main application is Health Products.

Chaga Mushroom Extract market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Chaga Mushroom Extract market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Health Products

Other

Water Extract

Dual Extract

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

