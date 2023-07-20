Arrest Made in Armed Carjacking and Theft Offenses that Occurred in the District
Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Carjacking Task Force announce an arrest has been made in Armed Carjacking and Theft offenses that occurred in the District. The offenses are listed below.
- Theft Two: On Monday, April 17, 2023, at approximately 2:07 pm, the suspect entered an establishment in the 5000 block of Connecticut Avenue, Northwest. The suspect took property then fled the scene. CCN: 23-059-756
- Theft One: On Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at approximately 3:23 pm, the suspects entered an establishment in the 1200 block of G Street, Northwest. The suspects took property then fled the scene. CCN: 23-095-644
- Armed Carjacking (Gun): On Wednesday, June 14, 2023, at approximately 2:33 am, the suspects were passengers in a ride share vehicle in the 1100 block of T Street, Northwest. One of the suspects brandished a handgun and demanded the victim’s vehicle. The victim complied. The suspects fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle. The victim’s vehicle has been recovered. CCN: 23-095-293
- Armed Carjacking (Gun): On Wednesday, June 14, 2023, at approximately 11:09 pm, the suspects approached the victim, who was retrieving property from their vehicle, in the 800 block of Potomac Avenue, Southeast. One of the suspects brandished a handgun and demanded the victim’s vehicle. The victim complied. The suspects fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle. The victim’s vehicle has been recovered. CCN: 23-095-853
- Armed Carjacking (Gun): On Tuesday, June 20, 2023, at approximately 2:05 am, the suspects approached the victim, who was retrieving property from their vehicle, in the 2600 block of Georgia Avenue, Northwest. One of the suspects brandished a handgun and demanded the victim’s vehicle. The victim complied. The suspects fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle. The victim’s vehicle has been recovered. CCN: 23-098-930
- Attempted Armed Carjacking (Gun): On Wednesday, June 21, 2023, at approximately 2:30 am, the suspects’ vehicles blocked the victim, who was inside of their vehicle, in the 6300 block of Georgia Avenue, Northwest. One of the suspects brandished a handgun and demanded the victim’s vehicle. The victim fled the scene in their vehicle. CCN: 23-099-606
- Armed Carjacking (Gun): On Wednesday, June 21, 2023, at approximately 2:41 am, the suspects approached the victim, who was inside of their vehicle, in the 7400 block of Georgia Avenue, Northwest. One of the suspects brandished a handgun and demanded the victim’s vehicle and property. The victim complied. The suspects fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle. The victim’s vehicle has been recovered. CCN: 23-099-604
On Wednesday, July 19, 2023, a 16-year-old juvenile male of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with the above offenses.
These cases remain under investigation. Anyone who has knowledge of these incidents should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.
