Arrests Made in an Armed Robbery (Knife) Offense: 1500 Block of Benning Road, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Fifth District announce arrests have been made and an additional suspect is sought in reference to an Armed Robbery (Knife) offense that occurred on Tuesday, July 18, 2023, in the 1500 Block of Benning Road, Northeast.

At approximately 4:08 pm, the suspects approached the victim at the listed location. One of the suspects brandished a knife and assaulted the victim. The suspects then took the victims property then fled the scene.

On Tuesday, July 18, 2023, 36-year-old Kevin Allen of Southwest, DC, and 26-year-old Danzell Lamont Hall of no fixed address, were arrested and charged with Armed Robbery (Knife) and Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife).

This case remains under investigation. Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.