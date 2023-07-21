Arrest Made in Armed Carjacking (Gun) Offenses and an Armed Robbery (Gun) Offense

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Sixth District and the Carjacking Task Force announce an arrest has been made in Armed Carjacking (Gun) offenses and an Armed Robbery (Gun) offense that occurred in the Sixth District. The offenses are listed below.

On May 24, 2023, at approximately 8:40 pm, two suspects approached the victim in the 3300 of Benning Road, Northeast. The suspects brandished handguns and demanded property from the victim. The victim complied and the suspects took the victim’s vehicle key and fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle. Armed Carjacking CCN: 23-082-206

On Wednesday, July 19, 2023, pursuant to a DC Superior Court custody order a 15-year-old juvenile male of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Armed Carjacking (Gun).

After further investigation by detectives, the 15-year-old juvenile male was also charged in the below offenses.

On Sunday, May 21, 2023, at approximately 8:00 pm, the suspects approached the victim in the 2600 block of 30th Street, Southeast. The suspects brandished a handgun and demanded the victim’s vehicle key. The victim complied and the suspects fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle. Armed Robbery and Theft One (Stolen Auto) CCN: 23-080-316

On Sunday, May 21, 2023, at approximately 8:50 pm, the suspects, who were in a vehicle, approached the victim, who was outside of their vehicle, in the 2600 block of 12th Place, Southeast. Two of the suspects exited the vehicle and brandished a handgun. The suspects demanded the victim’s vehicle key. The victim complied and suspects fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle while the other suspect fled the scene in the other vehicle. Armed Carjacking CCN: 23-080-351

On June 25, 2023, at 3:15 am, the suspects, who were in a vehicle, approached the victim, who was in their vehicle, in the 1700 block of East Capitol Street, Southeast. The suspects exited the vehicle and brandished handguns. The suspects demanded the victim exit the vehicle and the victim complied. The suspects fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle while the other suspect fled the scene in the other vehicle. Armed Carjacking CCN: 23-101-985

These cases remain under investigation. Anyone who has knowledge of these incidents should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.