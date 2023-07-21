Submit Release
News Search

There were 696 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 469,939 in the last 365 days.

Arrest Made in an Armed Robbery (Gun) Offense: 3400 Block of 14th Street, Northwest

 

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Fourth District announce an arrest has been made in an Armed Robbery (Gun) offense that occurred on Thursday, March 16, 2023, in the 3400 Block of 14th Street, Northwest.

 

At approximately 6:39 pm, the suspect entered an establishment and approached an employee at the listed location. The suspect brandished a handgun and demanded property.  The victim complied and the suspect took property from the victim and the establishment then fled the scene.

 

On Thursday, July 20, 2023, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, 23-year-old Victor Dunlap of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Armed Robbery (Gun).

You just read:

Arrest Made in an Armed Robbery (Gun) Offense: 3400 Block of 14th Street, Northwest

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more