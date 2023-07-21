Organic Hair Care Market is Poised to Achieve US$ 20.5 Billion at a CAGR of 7.1% by 2033: Fact.MR Report

United Kingdom a Lucrative Market for Organic Hair Care Product Manufacturers due to Growing Consumer Concerns About Scalp Health.

According to the latest study by Fact.MR, a provider of market research and competitive intelligence, the global Organic Hair Care Market was expected to reach a market value of US$ 20.5 Bn by the end of 2033 and the market is predicted to witness a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period.



Growing global awareness of the latest, safest natural hair care products is partly responsible for the rise in demand for organic hair care products. It is also anticipated that a sizable population of health-conscious consumers will help fuel industry expansion prospects. Numerous organic hair care suppliers offer solutions that are tailored to the needs of various hair types, including both oily and dry scalps.

Key Driving Forces Accelerating the Market Growth

Growing concerns about the negative environmental impact of chemical-laden hair care products, such as pollution and water contamination, were leading consumers to opt for organic products that were eco-friendlier and sustainable.



The desire for products free from harsh chemicals, sulfates, parabens, and other potentially harmful ingredients was driving consumers to organic hair care products perceived as safer and gentler on the hair and scalp.



Consumers in North America were becoming more conscious of the potentially harmful effects of synthetic chemicals in conventional hair care products. They were actively seeking organic alternatives made from natural ingredients. With increasing disposable income levels in North America, consumers were willing to spend more on premium and organic hair care products that offered additional benefits and addressed specific hair concerns.



The influence of social media platforms and endorsements by celebrities and influencers played a significant role in popularizing organic hair care products. Positive reviews and recommendations from influential figures helped create a buzz around these products.

Vital indicators shaping the future of the industry

Changes in consumer preferences, including an increasing awareness of the benefits of organic and natural products, and a growing demand for sustainable, eco-friendly, and chemical-free hair care options were shaping the direction of the market.

The regulatory landscape and government policies regarding organic certifications, ingredient standards, and product labeling in North America were impacting the production, marketing, and sale of organic hair care products.

The size of the organic hair care market in North America and its growth rate were critical indicators of its future potential. Investors and businesses closely monitored these metrics to assess the market's attractiveness.

Ongoing research and innovative product developments in the organic hair care segment influenced consumer choices and market trends. New formulations and technologies addressing specific hair concerns played a vital role in shaping the market's future.

Challenges Hindering the Market Growth

Organic hair care products often come with premium price tags due to the use of high-quality natural ingredients and eco-friendly manufacturing processes. The higher costs may deter price-sensitive consumers from adopting organic options.



Despite increasing awareness of organic products, a significant portion of consumers in North America may still lack knowledge about the benefits of organic hair care. Educating consumers about the advantages of organic products can be challenging for manufacturers and marketers.



How Competition Influences the Market

According to the survey on organic hair care products, most businesses are concentrating on new product releases and growing their production facilities in developing nations. Companies are undertaking a number of activities to do this, including partnerships, innovation, strengthening of local and international distribution networks, cooperation with key actors, and strategic alliances.

Intense competition encourages organic hair care brands to invest in research and development to create innovative and unique products. Companies strive to differentiate their offerings through new formulations, natural ingredient combinations, and addressing specific hair concerns, ultimately benefiting consumers with a wider range of choices. To gain a competitive edge, companies focus on delivering high-quality organic hair care products that provide tangible benefits and visible results

In 2020, Kao Corporation introduced a product under the Pyuan brand name, a shampoo line that targets individuals with sticky hair and dry ends.

Moreover, LG Household and Health Care had acquired other companies such as Avon to launch a hair product line.

Key Companies Profiled

Estee Lauder

Amway

L’Oreal SA

Revlon

Khadi Natural

The Body Shop

The Hain Celestial Group

Kiehl’s

Kao Corporation

Nautra Cosmeticos S.A.

Johnsons and Johnsons Consumer In



