UK Dietary Supplements Market to Grow at a CAGR of 7.6% from 2023 to 2028

The global dietary supplements industry is valued at $167.5 billion in 2023 and is anticipated to reach $239.4 billion in 2028, growing at a CAGR of 7.4%.

The popularity of herbal and probiotics supplements in the UK boosts demand.

The market for herbal and probiotic supplements in the UK is experiencing significant growth due to increasing consumer preference for natural alternatives to maintain health and well-being. Herbal supplements, which are derived from plant sources, are highly valued for their perceived holistic approach to wellness and association with traditional healing practices. This popularity is fueled by consumers' belief in the natural benefits offered by these supplements. Additionally, the availability of comprehensive information and educational resources through online platforms, health publications, and healthcare professionals has played a crucial role in driving consumer awareness and subsequently boosting the demand for herbal and probiotic supplements. Probiotic supplements have gained substantial attention in the UK due to their potential benefits for digestive health. With an increasing understanding of the gut-brain connection and the significant role of gut health in overall well-being, there has been a surge in demand for probiotic supplements that support a healthy gut microbiome.

The Health Food Manufacturers Association (HFMA) commissioned a new survey, Health of the Nation 2021: Lockdown Focus, which revealed a 19% increase in supplement users in the UK. According to the data, the number of daily UK supplement users had risen to nearly 20 million, a 19% increase since the last survey in 2019, when the figure was 16.5 million. Over 71% of adults use food supplements, with one-third claiming the pandemic was the catalyst Vitamin D was the most popular dietary addition among new users, accounting for 63%, followed by vitamin C (39%).

The sports nutrition function segment is projected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period.

Many sports nutrition supplements available today include multivitamins, branched-chain amino acids (leucine), omega-3 fatty acids, glucosamine, glutamine, beta-alanine, beetroot, and green tea extract, each of which provides different performance benefits. In general, all humans require an adequate amount of macro and micronutrients. However, due to extreme exertion athletes need to monitor their food intake. Sports nutrition supplements provide them with all the required nutrients, which is why this category is projected to grow faster in the dietary supplements market.

The elderly age group holds a significant share in the dietary supplements market by target consumer during the forecast period.

Due to the increasing aging population and their specific nutritional needs. As individuals age, they may require additional support to address nutritional deficiencies and age-related health concerns. Dietary supplements provide a convenient and targeted solution to fulfill these needs, offering vitamins, minerals, and other essential nutrients. The elderly segment seeks supplements to support joint health, cognitive function, cardiovascular health, bone strength, and immune system function. Manufacturers are developing specialized formulations to cater to the unique requirements of older adults. With the growing elderly population, the dietary supplements market is expected to experience significant growth in this segment.

