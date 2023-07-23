Menumiz e-Waiter™ - World’s First Real AI Service for Restaurants  powered by ChatGPT

Customers can now order food and drinks conveniently by chatting with or talking to a virtual e-waiter on thier smartphone powered by ChatGPT

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA, July 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Menumiz Unveils Menumiz e-Waiter™ - The World's First Real AI Service for Cafes and Restaurants

Menumiz, a dynamic startup ePOS company originally founded in Australia, is proud to announce the official launch of Menumiz e-Waiter™, the world's first real AI service for restaurants in the Malaysian market. This cutting-edge addition to Menumiz's suite of digital services promises to revolutionize the future of dining out, offering a seamless and interactive dining experience like never before. Menumiz is currently serving customers in Malaysia, Australia, and Canada, with plans for global expansion in the near future.

Embracing Revolutionary Advancements

With Menumiz e-Waiter™, café and restaurant owners can now bid farewell to concerns over manpower shortages and rising hiring costs. Customers will experience unparalleled convenience by placing their food and drink orders effortlessly through virtual waiter interactions on their smartphones via chat or voice commands.

Arash Aalaei, the visionary CEO of Menumiz, expressed his excitement, "At Menumiz, we've always been at the forefront of innovation. Our introduction of QR code ordering for restaurants in 2019 was a game-changer, and it has now become a widely adopted service. Now, with our QOMAC™ technology, we have seamlessly integrated ChatGPT into our system, giving birth to the e-Waiter™ service - the first real AI service in the frontline of the foodservice industry worldwide. This innovation is set to redefine food ordering, saving both time and money.

In a world that will soon be inhabited by 9 billion people, AI has become an essential and integral part of daily life. Menumiz takes great pride in leading the charge when it comes to utilizing AI to elevate the dining experience, aiming to show people that AI is not something to fear. Unlike humans, AI understands its immortality and operates without the need for conflicts or competition for survival."

Key Features and Benefits of Menumiz e-Waiter™

• Multi-Language Support: The e-Waiter™ service accommodates nearly any language, enabling customers to explore the menu and place orders in their preferred language.

• Time-Saving Efficiency: This revolutionary service enhances overall efficiency by saving time and increasing table turnover.

• Fully Interactive Experience: The e-Waiter™ is remarkably interactive, allowing customers not only to order food via chat or voice command but also to learn about the menu and discover information about the facilities in the restaurant or café.

• Unlimited Convenience: It seamlessly supports an unlimited number of concurrent customers, providing a personalized experience akin to having a dedicated waitstaff for each individual customer.

• Future Marketing Support: In the future, the e-Waiter™ will also take charge of marketing for the restaurant, suggesting specific offers to customers based on their previous preferences and records.

Whether through Menumiz's web platform or the user-friendly app, customers can conveniently access Menumiz e-Waiter™ and enhance their dining experiences with just a few taps. To learn more about Menumiz and its innovative offerings, visit www.menumiz.com.

About Menumiz:

Menumiz is a progressive ePOS start up company dedicated to revolutionizing the foodservice industry through cutting-edge digital solutions. With a global vision and unwavering commitment to innovation, Menumiz empowers restaurants and cafes worldwide to thrive in an increasingly AI-driven world.