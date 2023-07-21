Arrest Made in a Burglary One Offense: 5200 Block of Illinois Avenue, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Fourth District announce an arrest has been made in a Burglary One offense that occurred on Wednesday, July 19, 2023, in the 5200 block of Illinois Avenue, Northwest.

At approximately 5:16 pm, the suspect entered an occupied residence at the listed location. Once inside, the suspect took property then fled the scene. The suspect was apprehended by responding officers.

On Wednesday, July 19, 2023, a 17-year-old juvenile male, of no fixed address, was arrested and charged with Burglary One.