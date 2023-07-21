Updated: Suspect Sought in an Armed Robbery (Gun) of an Establishment Offense: 800 Block of 7th Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's First District seek the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect in reference to an Armed Robbery (Gun) of an Establishment offense that occurred on Tuesday, July 18, 2023, in the 800 Block of 7th Street, Northwest.

At approximately 9:25 pm, the suspect entered an establishment at the listed location. The suspect brandished a handgun, and took money from the safe. The suspect fled the scene.

The suspect was captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below and this video: https://youtu.be/KZwMQQzhGOM

Anyone who can identify this suspect or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.