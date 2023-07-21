Arrest Made in an Armed Robbery (Gun) Offense: 3400 Block of 14th Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Fourth District announce an arrest has been made in an Armed Robbery (Gun) offense that occurred on Thursday, March 16, 2023, in the 3400 Block of 14th Street, Northwest.

At approximately 6:39 pm, the suspect entered an establishment and approached an employee at the listed location. The suspect brandished a handgun and demanded property. The victim complied and the suspect took property from the victim and the establishment then fled the scene.

On Thursday, July 20, 2023, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, 23-year-old Victor Dunlap of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Armed Robbery (Gun).