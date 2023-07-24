Business Reporter: How a fully-fledged Cyber-Incident Response Plan can strengthen businesses
The importance of preparation, planning and post-incident debriefing in the event of a cyber attackLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- In a recent article published on Business Reporter, leading Cloud, Security and Connectivity solutions provider M247 discuss why having a multi-staged Cyber-Incident Response Plan (CIRP) in place is key to businesses managing an increasing cyber risk. Statistics show that despite 39% of UK businesses having identified a cyber attack in 2022, only 19% have a formalised CIRP in place which could help prevent cyber-attacks, as well as minimise the financial, commercial and reputational damage caused by them.
According to the US’s National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST), a CIRP should cover four major areas: preparation; detection and analysis; containment, eradication and recovery; and post-incident activity.
The preparation phase focuses on determining the critical information which should be gathered in the event of a breach and establishing responsibilities amongst key members of a dedicated cyber incident team. The next phase determines the methods used to help identify when an attack is underway and the tools necessary to perform them. The time that passes between a breach incurring and its detection is a crucial factor and significantly impacts the efficiency of your response. As soon as the threat has been identified, it must be immediately contained to prevent further damage so the process of recovery can start. M247 offer a comprehensive suite of cyber security solutions including a cyber security risk assessment to identify any vulnerabilities, security products to protect against attack, and an immediate response service to support in the event of an attack.
