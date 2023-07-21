Westminster Barracks / DLS and Violation of Condition of Release
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 23B1004819
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Austin Soule
STATION: Westminster
CONTACT#: 802-722-4600
DATE/TIME: 07/20/2023 at approximately 1839 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Route 11 near Green Mountain Turnpike in the town of Chester, VT
VIOLATION: DLS and Violation of Condition of Release
ACCUSED: Joshua Snide
AGE: 38
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Chester, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, Vermont State Police conducted a motor vehicle stop on Route 11 in the town of Chester. An investigation determined the operator, Joshua Snide, was violating his active court conditions and driving with a criminally suspended license. Snide was released with a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Windsor Criminal Division on September 12th, 2023 at 0800 hours to answer to the above charges.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 09/12/2023 at 0800 hours
COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Windsor Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: N/A
