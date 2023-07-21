Westminster Barracks / DLS and Violation of Condition of Release

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 23B1004819

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Austin Soule

STATION: Westminster

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

DATE/TIME: 07/20/2023 at approximately 1839 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Route 11 near Green Mountain Turnpike in the town of Chester, VT

VIOLATION: DLS and Violation of Condition of Release

ACCUSED: Joshua Snide

AGE: 38

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Chester, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, Vermont State Police conducted a motor vehicle stop on Route 11 in the town of Chester. An investigation determined the operator, Joshua Snide, was violating his active court conditions and driving with a criminally suspended license. Snide was released with a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Windsor Criminal Division on September 12th, 2023 at 0800 hours to answer to the above charges.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 09/12/2023 at 0800 hours

COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Windsor Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Austin Soule

Westminster Barracks

1330 Westminster Heights Rd

Putney, VT, 05346

802-722-4600

Austin.Soule@vermont.gov