Oregon DEQ and partner agencies working to understand possible contamination in Parkrose neighborhood

Portland, OR—The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality is working with the Oregon Health Authority, Environmental Protection Agency, Portland Bureau of Emergency Management, Multnomah County, and additional Portland agencies to investigate the spread of debris and ash across the Parkrose neighborhood in Northeast Portland as a result of a large fire on July 19. State, federal and community partners share concerns about protecting the public health of those who live, work, and play nearby.

Charred pieces and heavy dust from the fire at a vacant Kmart building at 12350 NE Sandy Blvd. were found in area yards and on Parkrose School District property. Debris at Luuwit View Park has already been tested and identified as containing asbestos.

All City of Portland activities planned for the park have been canceled for tomorrow and the School District has notified administrators to keep all activities indoors. The city of Portland contracted with the Professional Minority Group to clean up the park and work began this afternoon.

DEQ will conduct an area assessment tomorrow, July 21, to better understand the spread of the contamination and next steps in the cleanup process.

In the meantime, the public should take steps to protect themselves from the potentially hazardous material. Safety tips include the following:

• If possible, avoid areas that have ash or debris.

• If you are in area with ash or debris, avoid contact with any debris that may contain asbestos. Debris will look like ash, paper, or chunks, and easily crumbles into fibers that can be inhaled. Do not touch, pick up, move, sweep, or vacuum any ash or debris that may have come from the fire.

• Keep children and pets away from ash and debris.

• Do not mow the grass or work in the garden if the area was potentially exposed.

• Gently soak ash and debris with water. This will keep it from becoming airborne; do not power wash.

Asbestos is a naturally occurring mineral. It is often found at low levels in some soils. Asbestos was used widely in building materials throughout the last century. In people with long-term exposure, it has been found to cause cancer and lung-related health issues. Most people are exposed to some asbestos over the course of their lives and very few have any health problems because of it.

A joint incident command has been established. Participating groups currently are DEQ, Oregon Health Authority, Portland Bureau of Emergency Management, Multnomah County Health Department, Portland Bureau of Environmental Services, and the Parkrose School District.

Contact:

Susan C. Mills, DEQ public affairs specialist, susan.mills@deq.oregon.gov, 503-956-9648