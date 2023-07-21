Subscription period for the Year of the Dragon commemorative coins and Lunar Year Commemorative Coin Collector Box ending next Friday

MACAU, July 21 - The online subscription period for the 2024 Year of the Dragon commemorative coins and Lunar Year Commemorative Coin Collector Box (2020-2031) will end at 6:00pm on 28 July 2023 (next Friday). Hence, AMCM would like to remind Macao residents who are interested in subscribing for the said coins and collector box to complete the online subscription process (https://registration.amcm.gov.mo/COCSCollection/terms_pt.html) before the mentioned deadline. A service counter has also been set up at the lobby of AMCM during the mentioned period to provide registration service for those who require assistance. For enquiries, please visit our webpage or call our hotline at 28565071 or 28565072.

Individuals who are interested to purchase Gold or Silver Proof coins of the current Lunar Commemorative Coin Series that were previously launched by AMCM, may contact the Philatelic Shop of the General Post Office for details (Tel.: 83968513), or refer to our webpage (https://www.amcm.gov.mo/en/currency/commemorative-coins/coins) for details.