Collection of opinions on Macau New Neighbourhood residential units begins

MACAU, July 21 - To improve preparation works on the sale of Macau New Neighbourhood’s (MNN) residential units and gain a better understanding on Macau residents’ intention towards the purchasing of a residential unit at MNN, opinions from people who are interested in purchasing an MNN residential unit will be collected from today to help recognise residents’ needs.

Get the latest MNN updates

Opinion forms can be obtained at MNN Sales Centre (Avenida da Praia Grande No.599, Edifício Comercial Rodrigues 1 Andar, Macau) or downloaded on MUR’s official website (https://www.mur.com.mo/). Eligible Macau residents can submit the completed form to mnn_property@mur.com.mo or drop the form in green box in the ground-floor lobby of Edifício Comercial Rodrigues. Macau residents who have successfully submitted their form can receive the latest updates of MNN via SMS or e-mail.

For enquiries, please call +853 2888 2235 during office hours or e-mail mnn_property@mur.com.mo.

Measures benefiting Macau residents

To purchase a residential unit at MNN, one must meet the three criteria, which are: 1) being a Macau resident holding a valid Macau Resident Identity Card issued by the Macau Identification Services Bureau, aged 18 or above; 2) not owning or owning no more than one residential unit in Macau; 3) not owning a residential unit in Zhuhai. A married couple is counted as one unit. In addition, Macau residents who live, work or study in the mainland cities in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area will be given priority to purchase.

MUR bought the land use rights from Zhuhai to develop the MNN project using a business model. MNN is equivalent to the purchasing of a residential unit in Zhuhai. At present, according to the regulations in Zhuhai, newly purchased homes can only be put up for resale transaction three years after the property ownership certificate has been obtained. For MNN, residential units can be resold to eligible Macau residents five years after the property ownership certificate has been obtained.

Average price at 30,000 yuan per square metres

MNN is the first integrated livelihood project in the Guangdong-Macao In-depth Cooperation Zone in Hengqin built for Macau residents and the project is expected to complete inspection and acceptance in August, and sales procedure to begin in September. The project comprises a total 27 residential towers of 19 to 26 floors, offering about 4,000 fitted-out residential units for sale. Among the residential units, 80 percent are two-bedroom flats with a gross floor area measuring about 88 square metres and 20 percent are three-bedroom flats with a gross floor area measuring about 118 square metres. Based on gross floor area, the average price of MNN’s residential units is set at about 30,000 yuan per square metres.

MNN is complemented with a wide range of community facilities and amenities, including schools, a health station, a seniors’ service centre, a family service centre, as well as a car park with 4,000 car parking spaces, a clubhouse, a tennis court, a basketball court, gardens, children’s playgrounds and commercial spaces for retail among others, to expand a quality living space for Macau residents. The property management company will provide a shuttle bus service running between Hengqin Port (Zhuhai Port Zone) and MNN for residents’ transportation convenience.