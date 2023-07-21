Pest Control Market is Likely To Grow And Expand Substantially During The Forecast Period 2023-2032

Pest Control Market Type

Commercial pest control held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global pest control market.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Commercial pest control held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global pest control market and is projected to maintain its dominant share in terms of revenue in 2032. The primary pests found in commercial and institutional sites include insects and rodents. Chemical and mechanical methods are the most widely used pest control techniques in commercial areas to maintain high sanitation standards and cleanliness. However, agriculture is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 6.2% from 2023 to 2032. Agriculture pest control can be carried out using mechanical, physical, cultural, biological, and chemical pest control methods. Integrated pest management (IPM) in agriculture application is the key trend in the global pest control market.

The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain competitive advantage.

North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for around half of the global market, and is projected to maintain its dominant share in terms of revenue in 2032. The pest control market is expected to possess high growth potential in North America, owing to an increase in construction activities in the region. However, Asia-Pacific is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 6.2% from 2023 to 2032. The emerging markets such as South Korea and India are expected to majorly contribute to the development of pest control methods in the future, owing to rapid increase in applications in construction and agricultural sectors.

This makes it important to understand the practical implications of the Pest control market. To gain a competitive advantage, the players must have something unique. By tapping into the untapped market segment, they can establish a relevant point of differentiation, and this report offers an extension analysis of untapped segments to benefit the market players and new entrants to gain the market share.

Chemical held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for nearly one-third of the global market and is projected to maintain its dominant share in terms of revenue in 2032. Chemical pest control method is an effective way to control pest in terms of scale, efficiency, and rapidity. Utilization of chemical pest control methods in agriculture, domestic, and commercial sectors for eradication of insects and rodents is the major factor that boosts the growth of the segment. However, mechanical is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 6.0% from 2023 to 2032.

𝐊𝐄𝐘 𝐌𝐀𝐑𝐊𝐄𝐓 𝐏𝐋𝐀𝐘𝐄𝐑𝐒:

The report provides the SWOT analysis of the key market players Anticimex, BASF SE, Bayer AG, Clean kill Environmental Services Ltd., Dodson Pest Control, Inc., Ecolab, FMC Corporation, JG Pest Control, Rollins, Inc., and Syngenta AG. which gives the business overview, financial analysis, and portfolio analysis of products and services. The latest news related to industry developments in terms of market expansions, acquisitions, growth strategies, joint ventures, collaborations, product launches, market expansions etc. are included in the report for the better understanding of the stakeholders in framing strategic decisions to gain long term profitability and market share.

The growth of pest populations is a primary driver for the pest control market. Factors such as urbanization, climate change, and globalization contribute to the spread and proliferation of pests, leading to a higher demand for pest control services. However, toxicity and health-related issues due to chemicals present in pesticides is a significant factors restraining the growth of the market. On the contrary, there is a growing market for environmentally friendly pest control solutions.

