Shot Blasting Machines Market Size and Growth Comprehensive Analysis | 2023-2030

Shot Blasting Machine is equipment that used to clean, strengthen (peen) or polish metal. Shot blasting machine is used in almost every industry that uses metal, including aerospace, automotive, foundry, shipbuilding, rail, and many others.

The global Shot Blasting Machines market size was valued at USD 416.7 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 469.6 million by 2029 with a CAGR of 1.7 percentage during review period. The influence of COVID-19 and the Russia-Ukraine War were considered while estimating market sizes.

Global Shot Blasting Machines key players include Kaitai, Qingdao Zhuji, Ruida, Sinto, Qingdao Huanghe, etc. Global top five manufacturers hold a share about 65 percentage. Europe is the largest market, with a share about 45 percentage, followed by China and North America, which have a share about 35 percent altogether. In terms of product, Hanger Type is the largest segment, with a share over 25 percentage. And in terms of application, the largest application is Foundry with a share of 40 percentage, followed by Automotive, Aerospace, Shipbuilding, etc

Market segment by Type

Hanger Type

Tumblast Machine

Continuous Through-feed

Rotary Table

Others

Market segment by Application

Automotive

Aerospace

Shipbuilding

Foundry

Others

Market segment by region, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia, Italy, and Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia, and Australia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, and Rest of South America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

