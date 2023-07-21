Sport Bottle Market Size and Growth Comprehensive Analysis | 2023-2030

Latest Research Report on Sport Bottle Market which includes segmentation, regional analysis.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Sport Bottle Market

Sports bottle, as the name implies, is an appliance used to carry water in the outdoor sports. Sport bottle can be made of plastic, stainless steel, aluminum and others. Sport bottle is much more durable, convenient, safety and reliable.

The global Sport Bottle market size was valued at USD 3963.5 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 4991.6 million by 2029 with a CAGR of 3.3 percentage during review period. The influence of COVID-19 and the Russia-Ukraine War were considered while estimating market sizes.

Global Sport Bottle key players include Thermos, PMI, Lock&Lock, Tupperware, Haers, etc. Global top five manufacturers hold a share over 20 percentage.

Asia-Pacific is the largest market, with a share about 35 percentage, followed by Europe, and North America, both have a share about 45 percent.

In terms of product, Plastic Sport Bottle is the largest segment, with a share about 40 percentage. And in terms of application, the largest application is Dayli life, followed by Outings, etc

Market segmentation

Sport Bottle market is split by Type and by Application. For the period 2018-2029, the growth among segments provide accurate calculations and forecasts for sales by Type and by Application in terms of volume and value. This analysis can help you expand your business by targeting qualified niche markets.

The major players covered in the Sport Bottle market report are:

Thermos

PMI

Lock&Lock

Tupperware

CamelBak

Zojirushi

Haers

SIGG

Tiger

Klean Kanteen

Fuguang

Shinetime

Powcan

Nanlong

Nalgene

Laken

KOR

Contigo

Market segment by Type

Stainless Steel Sport Bottle

Plastic Sport Bottle

Aluminum Sport Bottle

Other

Market segment by Application

Daily Life

Outings

Market segment by region, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia, Italy, and Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia, and Australia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, and Rest of South America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

