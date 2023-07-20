Barrasso: Biden Rule Will Put Wyoming Oil and Gas Workers on the Unemployment Line

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Today, U.S. Senator John Barrasso (R-WY), ranking member of the Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources (ENR) released a statement regarding a proposed rule issued by the Bureau of Land Management (BLM). The proposal codifies provisions of the Inflation Reduction Act that intentionally raised the price of leasing federal lands for oil and gas production. BLM is doubling down by adding costs to each individual well, further restricting where development can occur on federal lands and adding burdensome requirements on permits.

“President Biden’s assault on affordable, available and reliable American energy knows no bounds. With the stroke of a pen, the Biden administration will put American oil and gas workers on the unemployment line,” Barrasso said. “The president has vowed to end drilling on federal lands. This rule confirms it’s a vow he intends to keep. Last year, the onshore oil and gas leasing program returned more than $43 to American taxpayers for every dollar spent. The destructive and punitive rule will end up costing the taxpayers far more than it helps them.”

Background Information:

On December 13, 2022, ranking member Barrasso questioned Tommy P. Beaudreau, the deputy secretary of the Interior, about the Department of the Interior’s implementation of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. Specifically, he addressed oil and gas leasing programs on federal land.