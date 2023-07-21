Suspect Sought in a Traffic Fatality: 11th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Major Crash Unit seek the public’s assistance in locating a suspect in reference to a traffic fatality that occurred on Thursday, June 8, 2023, at the intersection of 11th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue, Southeast.

The preliminary investigation revealed that at approximately 12:24 a.m., a 2005 Ford Focus was traveling northbound on 11th Street, Southeast and entered the intersection of Pennsylvania Avenue with a green signal light. At the same time, a 2017 Mercedes C300 was traveling eastbound on Pennsylvania Avenue and entered the intersection of 11th Street, Southeast with a red signal light. The Mercedes struck the driver’s side of the Ford, causing an adult female rear seat passenger on the driver’s side of the Ford to be ejected from the vehicle. The two occupants of the Mercedes fled the scene on foot. The DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and after finding no signs consistent with life, the adult female victim remained on the scene until transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner. The two other occupants in the Ford were treated for minor injuries and released from area hospitals.

The decedent has been identified as 19-year-old Madison Jones, of Northwest, DC.

The Metropolitan Police Department Major Crash Investigations Unit seek the public’s assistance in locating 30-year-old Andre Maurice Johnson. He is a suspect in reference to a Murder II for the above traffic fatality. Johnson can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who knows the location of this suspect, or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

