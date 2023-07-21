Polyacrylonitrile (PAN) Market Size and Share Detailed Analysis | 2023-2030

Polyacrylonitrile (PAN) Market

The Global "Polyacrylonitrile (PAN) Market" research report is a compilation of analysis and data gathered from various sources to assist businesses in understanding the state of the market by type of trends and by competitor Applications.

Polyacrylonitrile (PAN) Market report offers comprehensive data about the sector. The report uses a streamlined structure to communicate statistical data. Using qualitative and quantitative techniques, the Polyacrylonitrile (PAN) market provides a complete report of the industry's drivers and restraints.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Polyacrylonitrile (PAN) Market

Polyacrylonitrile is a semicrystalline synthetic polymer resin (acrylic resin). Commonly abbreviated as PAN, Polyacrylonitrile’s empirical formula is (C3H3N)n. It is a hard rigid thermoplastic material that is resistant to most solvents and chemicals, slow to burn and has low permeability to gases. Polyacrylonitrile can also be carbonized for battery applications.

The global Polyacrylonitrile (PAN) market size was valued at USD 8022.7 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 9973.4 million by 2029 with a CAGR of 3.2 percentage during review period. The influence of COVID-19 and the Russia-Ukraine War were considered while estimating market sizes.

Global Polyacrylonitrile (PAN) key players include AKSA, Montefibre, Dralon, Mitsubishi Rayon Group, TAF, etc. Global top five manufacturers hold a share over 25 percentage.

China is the largest market, with a share over 35 percentage, followed by Europe, and Japan, both have a share about 40 percent.

In terms of product, Acrylic Staple Fiber is the largest segment, with a share about 55 percentage. And in terms of application, the largest application is Filtration, followed by Textiles, Fiber-reinforced concrete, carbon fiber, etc

Market segmentation

Polyacrylonitrile (PAN) market is split by Type and by Application. For the period 2018-2029, the growth among segments provide accurate calculations and forecasts for sales by Type and by Application in terms of volume and value.

The major players covered in the Polyacrylonitrile (PAN) market report are:

AKSA

Dralon

Mitsubishi Chemical

Aditya Birla Group

Formosa Plastics Corporation

TOYOBO (Exlan)

Taekwang

Toray

Kaltex

Montefibre

Pasupati Acrylon

SGL (Fisipe)

SDF Group

Indian Acrylics

Sinopec

Jilin Chemical Fiber

CNPC

Jiangsu Zhongxin Group

Zhejiang Hangzhouwan

Market segment by Type

Acrylic Staple Fiber

Acrylic Tow

Acrylic Top

Market segment by Application

Filtration

Textiles

Precursors To Carbon Fiber

Outdoor

Fiber-reinforced Concrete

Market segment by region, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia, Italy, and Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia, and Australia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, and Rest of South America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

This report profiles key players in the global Polyacrylonitrile (PAN) market based on the following parameters - company overview, production, value, price, gross margin, product portfolio, geographical presence, and key developments.

This report also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approvals, COVID-19 and Russia-Ukraine War Influence.

Inquire or Share Your Questions If Any before the Purchasing This Report

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Polyacrylonitrile (PAN) product scope, market overview, market estimation caveats and base year.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Polyacrylonitrile (PAN), with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Polyacrylonitrile (PAN) from 2018 to 2023.

Chapter 3, the Polyacrylonitrile (PAN) competitive situation, sales quantity, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Polyacrylonitrile (PAN) breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales quantity, consumption value and growth by regions, from 2018 to 2029.

Chapter 5 and 6, to segment the sales by Type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2018 to 2029.

Chapter 7, 8, 9, 10 and 11, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales quantity, consumption value and market share for key countries in the world, from 2017 to 2022.and Polyacrylonitrile (PAN) market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2024 to 2029.

Chapter 12, market dynamics, drivers, restraints, trends, Porters Five Forces analysis, and Influence of COVID-19 and Russia-Ukraine War.

Chapter 13, the key raw materials and key suppliers, and industry chain of Polyacrylonitrile (PAN).

Chapter 14 and 15, to describe Polyacrylonitrile (PAN) sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion.

