Ezy Mats Takes a Sustainable Stride: Tailoring Gym Mat Range to Tackle Climate Change Challenges
We are excited to take a step forward in our sustainability journey by introducing these eco-friendly gym mats.”SYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA, July 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Ezy Mats, a leading supplier of gym mats for both domestic and commercial applications, is proud to announce its commitment to combat climate change by embracing sustainable practices and tailoring their product range to address environmental challenges. With a focus on using natural and recycled materials, as well as adopting near-shoring strategies, Ezy Mats is stepping up its efforts to reduce carbon footprints associated with their products and operations.
Climate change is an urgent global issue that demands immediate attention from all industries, including the fitness and sports sector. As a responsible player in the market, Ezy Mats recognizes the importance of contributing to a greener and more sustainable future. By making conscious decisions in material sourcing and production, the company aims to set an example for the industry and inspire others to follow suit.
Ezy Mats has embraced eco-friendly materials like cork, a sustainable and renewable resource, for the production of their yoga mats. These cork yoga mats not only provide excellent performance and comfort but also ensure that natural ecosystems remain preserved for generations to come.
Moreover, the company is incorporating recycled rubber into the manufacturing process of their rubber gym mats. By diverting rubber waste from landfills, Ezy Mats is minimizing environmental impact while maintaining the highest standards of quality and durability in their products.
"We are excited to take a step forward in our sustainability journey by introducing these eco-friendly gym mats," said Steven Tadic, CEO of Ezy Mats. "Our team understands the significance of climate change, and we are determined to play our part in creating a more sustainable future. By using natural materials and embracing recycling practices, we aim to reduce our environmental impact while providing our customers with top-notch products."
In addition to employing eco-friendly materials, Ezy Mats is actively near-shoring their production processes. By establishing manufacturing facilities closer to their target markets, the company seeks to reduce carbon emissions associated with freight and transportation. This strategic move not only helps combat climate change but also strengthens local economies and fosters more direct engagement with customers.
With these groundbreaking initiatives, Ezy Mats aims to lead the industry towards a more sustainable and eco-conscious direction. By adapting their product range to better meet the challenges brought about by climate change, the company reaffirms its commitment to environmental stewardship and responsible business practices.
