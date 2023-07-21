Submit Release
Manchin Secures More than $77 Million for West Virginia in Three 2024 Funding Bills

Appalachian Service Project

Home Repair for Disadvantaged West Virginia

Statewide

Statewide

$400,000

Repairs substandard homes in rural West Virginia.

Arthurdale Heritage, Inc.

Arthurdale Heritage West Virginia Historic Preservation Training Center

Arthurdale

Preston

$500,000

Stabilizes the building infrastructure and upgrades life-safety systems.

Berkeley County Commission

South Berkeley Inwood Park

Bunker Hill

Berkeley

$1,125,000

Creates an outdoor recreational park.

Bluefield WV Economic Development Authority

WV Create Center: Site Development Project Carbon Corridor

Bluefield

Mercer

$557,000

Funds clearing and grading required for development.

Boy Scouts of America

Steven A. Antoline Family Conservation Complex and Sustainability Program

Glen Jean

Fayette

$1,400,000

Constructs the Steven A. Antoline Family Conservation Complex and Sustainability Program.

Boys & Girls Club of Parkersburg

Boys & Girls Club Building Great Futures in the Great Outdoors

Parkersburg

Wood

$750,000

Constructs outdoor recreation and educational facilities.

Boys & Girls Club of the Eastern Panhandle

Boys & Girls Club of the Eastern Panhandle Facility Renovation and Expansion

Martinsburg

Berkeley

$2,000,000

Renovates the current youth facility.

Braxton County

Holly Gray Park Pavilion Replacement

Sutton

Braxton

$1,500,000

Replaces the badly deteriorated pavilion at Holly Gray Park.

Cabwaylingo Appalachian Mission Inc.

Caywaylingo Appalachian Mission Resurfacing and Forklift Purchase

Dunlow

Wayne

$90,000

Repairs and reinforcements pavement and replaces forklift.

Calhoun Homes, Inc.

Calhoun Homes Inc. – Critical Housing Stabilization and Weatherization Project

Mount Zion

Calhoun

$200,000

Funds rehabilitation and weatherization improvements.

Capitol Market Inc.

Renovation and Restoration of Capitol Market

Charleston

Kanawha

$1,168,000

Repairs and renovates the outdoor and indoor exterior surfaces and the Market.

City of Clarksburg

Downtown Clarksburg Mobility & Accessibility Revitalization

Clarksburg

Harrison

$500,000

Repairs and replaces sidewalks through Clarksburg’s central business district.

City of Hinton

New River Center Housing and Retail Development

Hinton

Summers

$1,830,000

Rehabilitates a vacant historic structure.

City of Hurricane

City of Hurricane Meeks Mountain Trails

Hurricane

Putnam

$512,000

Extends utilities and builds ADA restroom facilities.

City of Martinsburg

B&O Roundhouse Farmers Market & Events Center

Martinsburg

Berkeley

$750,000

Retrofits historic railroad maintenance shop buildings.

City of Martinsburg

Martinsburg Platform Fire Truck Replacement

Martinsburg

Berkeley

$1,800,000

Replaces a fire truck to service the City’s public safety needs.

City of Morgantown

Morgantown Housing Creation and Blight Removal

Morgantown

Monongalia

$2,000,000

Creates affordable housing while removing blighted buildings.

City of Point Pleasant

City of Point Pleasant Rehabilitation of Blighted Kisar-Kincaid House

Point Pleasant

Mason

$750,000

Funds the rehabilitation of the Kisar-Kincaid House.

City of Smithers

Smithers Longacre Readiness Development

Smithers

Fayette

$2,500,000

Funds site readiness for water and sewer.

City of Spencer

Spencer Development Authority – Downtown Housing Rehabilitation

Spencer

Roane

$1,500,000

Rehabilitates the Chandler Building to create housing units.

City of Summersville

City of Summersville Visitor Center

Summersville

Nicholas

$1,800,000

Develops the Summersville Visitor Center.

City of White Sulphur Springs

White Sulphur Springs Recreation

White Sulphur Springs

Greenbrier

$2,688,000

Constructs a recreation facility.

Community Impact Network Inc.

Ohio County Childcare

Wheeling

Ohio

$1,000,000

Creates a child care center.

Community Markets Inc.

Local Food Access Program

Charles Town

Jefferson

$187,000

Provides access to health West Virginia grown food.

Element Federal Credit Union

West Side Charleston WV Empowerment Project

Charleston

Kanawha

$500,000

Rehabilitates a blighted property into a financial empowerment center.

Grant County Commission

Grant County Hike & Bike Trail Project

Petersburg

Grant

$607,000

Constructs a rail trail system.

Housing Authority of the City of Beckley

HACB Stormwater Management

Beckley

Raleigh

$819,000

Alleviates flooding issues at two developments.

Jefferson County Community Ministries

Jefferson County Community Ministries, Community Service Center Project

Ranson

Jefferson

$1,000,000

Establishes the first emergency shelter in the county.

Jefferson County Museum

Webb-Blessing Housing Restoration & Reuse Action Plan

Charles Town

Jefferson

$100,000

Restores and renovates the Webb Blessing House for public use.

Kanawha County Commission

Capital Sports Center – Kanawha County Commission

Charleston

Kanawha

$2,000,000

Funds the construction of the Capital Sports Center.

Keyser-Mineral County Public Library

Keyser-Mineral County New Public Library Building

Keyser

Mineral

$1,000,000

Constructs a new library building.

Mountaineer Food Bank

Mountaineer Food Bank Warehouse Expansion

Gassaway

Braxton

$1,000,000

Expands and reconfigures the main warehouse.

New River Community and Technical College

New River Community and Technical College Welding and Machining Training Facility

Ghent

Raleigh

$2,750,000

Replaces a welding and machining training facility.

Polymer Alliance Zone, Inc.

Huntington Industrial Development Center

Huntington

Cabell

$1,000,000

Renovates a large industrial complex.

Putnam County Development Authority

Kanawha Manufacturing Building

Red House

Putnam

$50,000

Finances the purchase of an industrial building.

Southern Appalachian Labor School

Historic Oak Hill School New River Apartments

Kincaid

Fayette

$975,000

Converts the downtown former school building into affordable housing.

The Augusta Heritage Center

Augusta Heritage Center Redeveloping the Wilt Building into a Cultural Center, Tourist Destination, Educational Center, and Quality Housing

Elkins

Randolph

$750,000

Redevelops the historic Wilt Building.

The West Virginia Land Trust, Inc.

West Virginia Land Trust’s Airport Park Restoration and Development

Morgantown

Monongalia

$304,000

Funds a new public greenspace.

Town of Gauley Bridge

Gauley Bridge Public Parks Equipment Upgrades

Gauley Bridge

Fayette

$70,000

Updates playground and parks with boat docks and new equipment.

Town of Gauley Bridge

Demolition of Former Gauley Bridge High School

Gauley Bridge

Fayette

$360,000

Demolishes the former high school building.

Town of Union

Town of Union Street Lighting

Union

Monroe

$375,000

Replaces street lights in the historical district of downtown Union.

Unleash Tygart, Inc.

Unleash Tygart: Grafton WV Development & Revitalization Initiative

Grafton

Taylor

$3,000,000

Establishes the Grafton Development Initiative.

Wheeling Convention & Visitors Bureau

Wheeling Welcome Center

Wheeling

Ohio

$5,000,000

Transforms a blighted building into a new Wheeling Welcome Center.

Woodlands Development Group

Philippi Commercial Spaces Development

Philippi

Barbour

$315,000

Supports the planning and development of viable commercial storefront spaces.

YWCA of Charleston, West Virginia, Inc.

YWCA Building Preservation & Improvements

Charleston

Kanawha

$233,000

Preserves and improves essential buildings.

Friends of the Cheat, Inc.

Cheat River Rail-Trail Construction

Kingwood

Preston

$250,000

Constructs a rail trail along the Cheat River.

City of Charleston

Charleston Clay Street Connector

Charleston

Kanawha

$400,000

Upgrades the streetscape and sidewalks.

Morgan County Commission

North Depot Trail Head & Development Hub Project

Berkeley Springs

Morgan

$720,000

Funds the design and construction of the North Depot Trail Head.

Harrison County Commission

Rail Trail Connector to North Bend Trail

Clarksburg

Harrison

$1,300,000

Completes the development and construction of a multi-use rail trail.

West Virginia Division of Highways

Corridor H (Wardensville – VA State Line)

Wardensville

Hardy

$12,500,000

Funds the Wardensville to Virginia State Line section of Corridor H

Corporation of Shepherdstown

Shepherdstown Path Project

Shepherdstown

Jefferson

$543,000

Constructs a pedestrian path.

West Virginia Division of Highways

WVU Tech Campus Corridor Streetscape

Beckley

Raleigh

$1,240,000

Funds infrastructure improvements.

West Virginia Division of Highways

Harmony Grove I-79 Interchange

Charleston

Kanawha

$1,500,000

Constructs a new interchange.

Monongahela River Trails Conservancy

Star City Caperton Trail Paving Project

Star City

Monongalia

$220,000

Repairs a section of the Mon River-Caperton-Deckers Creek Rail Trail system.

Kanawha Valley Regional Transportation Authority

Kanawha Valley Regional Transportation Authority Facility Replacement Project

Charleston

Kanawha

$1,000,000

Upgrades the Kanawha Valley Regional Transportation Authority Operations and Maintenance Facility.

West Virginia University

WVU Personal Rapid Transit (PRT) Passenger Stations and Guideway Project

Morgantown

Monongalia

$6,400,000

Refurbishes four Personal Rapid Transit System stations.

56 TOTAL PROJECTS

$ 75,788,000

