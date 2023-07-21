Manchin Secures More than $77 Million for West Virginia in Three 2024 Funding Bills

Stabilizes the building infrastructure and upgrades life-safety systems.

Funds clearing and grading required for development.

Constructs the Steven A. Antoline Family Conservation Complex and Sustainability Program.

Boys & Girls Club Building Great Futures in the Great Outdoors

Boys & Girls Club of the Eastern Panhandle Facility Renovation and Expansion

Boys & Girls Club of the Eastern Panhandle

Replaces the badly deteriorated pavilion at Holly Gray Park.

Repairs and reinforcements pavement and replaces forklift.

Calhoun Homes Inc. – Critical Housing Stabilization and Weatherization Project

Repairs and renovates the outdoor and indoor exterior surfaces and the Market.

Renovation and Restoration of Capitol Market

Repairs and replaces sidewalks through Clarksburg’s central business district.

New River Center Housing and Retail Development

Replaces a fire truck to service the City’s public safety needs.

Funds the rehabilitation of the Kisar-Kincaid House.

City of Point Pleasant Rehabilitation of Blighted Kisar-Kincaid House

Funds site readiness for water and sewer.

Rehabilitates the Chandler Building to create housing units.

Provides access to health West Virginia grown food.

Rehabilitates a blighted property into a financial empowerment center.

Alleviates flooding issues at two developments.

Housing Authority of the City of Beckley

Establishes the first emergency shelter in the county.

Restores and renovates the Webb Blessing House for public use.

Funds the construction of the Capital Sports Center.

Expands and reconfigures the main warehouse.

New River Community and Technical College Welding and Machining Training Facility

New River Community and Technical College

Finances the purchase of an industrial building.

Converts the downtown former school building into affordable housing.

Augusta Heritage Center Redeveloping the Wilt Building into a Cultural Center, Tourist Destination, Educational Center, and Quality Housing

The West Virginia Land Trust, Inc.

Updates playground and parks with boat docks and new equipment.

Demolishes the former high school building.

Demolition of Former Gauley Bridge High School

Replaces street lights in the historical district of downtown Union.

Transforms a blighted building into a new Wheeling Welcome Center.

Supports the planning and development of viable commercial storefront spaces.

YWCA of Charleston, West Virginia, Inc.

Constructs a rail trail along the Cheat River.

Friends of the Cheat, Inc.

Upgrades the streetscape and sidewalks.

Morgan County Commission

North Depot Trail Head & Development Hub Project

Berkeley Springs

Morgan

$720,000