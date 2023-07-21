Manchin Secures More than $77 Million for West Virginia in Three 2024 Funding Bills
Appalachian Service Project
Home Repair for Disadvantaged West Virginia
Statewide
Statewide
$400,000
Repairs substandard homes in rural West Virginia.
Arthurdale Heritage, Inc.
Arthurdale Heritage West Virginia Historic Preservation Training Center
Arthurdale
Preston
$500,000
Stabilizes the building infrastructure and upgrades life-safety systems.
Berkeley County Commission
South Berkeley Inwood Park
Bunker Hill
Berkeley
$1,125,000
Creates an outdoor recreational park.
Bluefield WV Economic Development Authority
WV Create Center: Site Development Project Carbon Corridor
Bluefield
Mercer
$557,000
Funds clearing and grading required for development.
Boy Scouts of America
Steven A. Antoline Family Conservation Complex and Sustainability Program
Glen Jean
Fayette
$1,400,000
Constructs the Steven A. Antoline Family Conservation Complex and Sustainability Program.
Boys & Girls Club of Parkersburg
Boys & Girls Club Building Great Futures in the Great Outdoors
Parkersburg
Wood
$750,000
Constructs outdoor recreation and educational facilities.
Boys & Girls Club of the Eastern Panhandle
Boys & Girls Club of the Eastern Panhandle Facility Renovation and Expansion
Martinsburg
Berkeley
$2,000,000
Renovates the current youth facility.
Braxton County
Holly Gray Park Pavilion Replacement
Sutton
Braxton
$1,500,000
Replaces the badly deteriorated pavilion at Holly Gray Park.
Cabwaylingo Appalachian Mission Inc.
Caywaylingo Appalachian Mission Resurfacing and Forklift Purchase
Dunlow
Wayne
$90,000
Repairs and reinforcements pavement and replaces forklift.
Calhoun Homes, Inc.
Calhoun Homes Inc. – Critical Housing Stabilization and Weatherization Project
Mount Zion
Calhoun
$200,000
Funds rehabilitation and weatherization improvements.
Capitol Market Inc.
Renovation and Restoration of Capitol Market
Charleston
Kanawha
$1,168,000
Repairs and renovates the outdoor and indoor exterior surfaces and the Market.
City of Clarksburg
Downtown Clarksburg Mobility & Accessibility Revitalization
Clarksburg
Harrison
$500,000
Repairs and replaces sidewalks through Clarksburg’s central business district.
City of Hinton
New River Center Housing and Retail Development
Hinton
Summers
$1,830,000
Rehabilitates a vacant historic structure.
City of Hurricane
City of Hurricane Meeks Mountain Trails
Hurricane
Putnam
$512,000
Extends utilities and builds ADA restroom facilities.
City of Martinsburg
B&O Roundhouse Farmers Market & Events Center
Martinsburg
Berkeley
$750,000
Retrofits historic railroad maintenance shop buildings.
City of Martinsburg
Martinsburg Platform Fire Truck Replacement
Martinsburg
Berkeley
$1,800,000
Replaces a fire truck to service the City’s public safety needs.
City of Morgantown
Morgantown Housing Creation and Blight Removal
Morgantown
Monongalia
$2,000,000
Creates affordable housing while removing blighted buildings.
City of Point Pleasant
City of Point Pleasant Rehabilitation of Blighted Kisar-Kincaid House
Point Pleasant
Mason
$750,000
Funds the rehabilitation of the Kisar-Kincaid House.
City of Smithers
Smithers Longacre Readiness Development
Smithers
Fayette
$2,500,000
Funds site readiness for water and sewer.
City of Spencer
Spencer Development Authority – Downtown Housing Rehabilitation
Spencer
Roane
$1,500,000
Rehabilitates the Chandler Building to create housing units.
City of Summersville
City of Summersville Visitor Center
Summersville
Nicholas
$1,800,000
Develops the Summersville Visitor Center.
City of White Sulphur Springs
White Sulphur Springs Recreation
White Sulphur Springs
Greenbrier
$2,688,000
Constructs a recreation facility.
Community Impact Network Inc.
Ohio County Childcare
Wheeling
Ohio
$1,000,000
Creates a child care center.
Community Markets Inc.
Local Food Access Program
Charles Town
Jefferson
$187,000
Provides access to health West Virginia grown food.
Element Federal Credit Union
West Side Charleston WV Empowerment Project
Charleston
Kanawha
$500,000
Rehabilitates a blighted property into a financial empowerment center.
Grant County Commission
Grant County Hike & Bike Trail Project
Petersburg
Grant
$607,000
Constructs a rail trail system.
Housing Authority of the City of Beckley
HACB Stormwater Management
Beckley
Raleigh
$819,000
Alleviates flooding issues at two developments.
Jefferson County Community Ministries
Jefferson County Community Ministries, Community Service Center Project
Ranson
Jefferson
$1,000,000
Establishes the first emergency shelter in the county.
Jefferson County Museum
Webb-Blessing Housing Restoration & Reuse Action Plan
Charles Town
Jefferson
$100,000
Restores and renovates the Webb Blessing House for public use.
Kanawha County Commission
Capital Sports Center – Kanawha County Commission
Charleston
Kanawha
$2,000,000
Funds the construction of the Capital Sports Center.
Keyser-Mineral County Public Library
Keyser-Mineral County New Public Library Building
Keyser
Mineral
$1,000,000
Constructs a new library building.
Mountaineer Food Bank
Mountaineer Food Bank Warehouse Expansion
Gassaway
Braxton
$1,000,000
Expands and reconfigures the main warehouse.
New River Community and Technical College
New River Community and Technical College Welding and Machining Training Facility
Ghent
Raleigh
$2,750,000
Replaces a welding and machining training facility.
Polymer Alliance Zone, Inc.
Huntington Industrial Development Center
Huntington
Cabell
$1,000,000
Renovates a large industrial complex.
Putnam County Development Authority
Kanawha Manufacturing Building
Red House
Putnam
$50,000
Finances the purchase of an industrial building.
Southern Appalachian Labor School
Historic Oak Hill School New River Apartments
Kincaid
Fayette
$975,000
Converts the downtown former school building into affordable housing.
The Augusta Heritage Center
Augusta Heritage Center Redeveloping the Wilt Building into a Cultural Center, Tourist Destination, Educational Center, and Quality Housing
Elkins
Randolph
$750,000
Redevelops the historic Wilt Building.
The West Virginia Land Trust, Inc.
West Virginia Land Trust’s Airport Park Restoration and Development
Morgantown
Monongalia
$304,000
Funds a new public greenspace.
Town of Gauley Bridge
Gauley Bridge Public Parks Equipment Upgrades
Gauley Bridge
Fayette
$70,000
Updates playground and parks with boat docks and new equipment.
Town of Gauley Bridge
Demolition of Former Gauley Bridge High School
Gauley Bridge
Fayette
$360,000
Demolishes the former high school building.
Town of Union
Town of Union Street Lighting
Union
Monroe
$375,000
Replaces street lights in the historical district of downtown Union.
Unleash Tygart, Inc.
Unleash Tygart: Grafton WV Development & Revitalization Initiative
Grafton
Taylor
$3,000,000
Establishes the Grafton Development Initiative.
Wheeling Convention & Visitors Bureau
Wheeling Welcome Center
Wheeling
Ohio
$5,000,000
Transforms a blighted building into a new Wheeling Welcome Center.
Woodlands Development Group
Philippi Commercial Spaces Development
Philippi
Barbour
$315,000
Supports the planning and development of viable commercial storefront spaces.
YWCA of Charleston, West Virginia, Inc.
YWCA Building Preservation & Improvements
Charleston
Kanawha
$233,000
Preserves and improves essential buildings.
Friends of the Cheat, Inc.
Cheat River Rail-Trail Construction
Kingwood
Preston
$250,000
Constructs a rail trail along the Cheat River.
City of Charleston
Charleston Clay Street Connector
Charleston
Kanawha
$400,000
Upgrades the streetscape and sidewalks.
Morgan County Commission
North Depot Trail Head & Development Hub Project
Berkeley Springs
Morgan
$720,000
Funds the design and construction of the North Depot Trail Head.
Harrison County Commission
Rail Trail Connector to North Bend Trail
Clarksburg
Harrison
$1,300,000
Completes the development and construction of a multi-use rail trail.
West Virginia Division of Highways
Corridor H (Wardensville – VA State Line)
Wardensville
Hardy
$12,500,000
Funds the Wardensville to Virginia State Line section of Corridor H
Corporation of Shepherdstown
Shepherdstown Path Project
Shepherdstown
Jefferson
$543,000
Constructs a pedestrian path.
West Virginia Division of Highways
WVU Tech Campus Corridor Streetscape
Beckley
Raleigh
$1,240,000
Funds infrastructure improvements.
West Virginia Division of Highways
Harmony Grove I-79 Interchange
Charleston
Kanawha
$1,500,000
Constructs a new interchange.
Monongahela River Trails Conservancy
Star City Caperton Trail Paving Project
Star City
Monongalia
$220,000
Repairs a section of the Mon River-Caperton-Deckers Creek Rail Trail system.
Kanawha Valley Regional Transportation Authority
Kanawha Valley Regional Transportation Authority Facility Replacement Project
Charleston
Kanawha
$1,000,000
Upgrades the Kanawha Valley Regional Transportation Authority Operations and Maintenance Facility.
West Virginia University
WVU Personal Rapid Transit (PRT) Passenger Stations and Guideway Project
Morgantown
Monongalia
$6,400,000
Refurbishes four Personal Rapid Transit System stations.
56 TOTAL PROJECTS
$ 75,788,000