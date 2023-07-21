PRESS RELEASE Handover Ceremony for The Project for Procurement of Vehicle for Animal Protection Society under JAPAN’S GRANT ASSISTANCE FOR GRASS-ROOTS HUMAN SECURITY PROJECTS (GGP)

Japan reaffirms its unwavering commitment to promoting animal welfare in its recent support of the Animal Protection Society (APS), through handing over of a brand new 4WD vehicle,

Earlier today (21 July), a handover ceremony was held at the Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries (MAF) conference room, MAF livestock compound at Vailima, in the presence of Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Japan to Samoa, H.E. Mr. SENTA Keisuke, Minister of Natural Resources and Environment, Hon. Toeolesulusulu Cedric Schuster, distinguished guests and members of the diplomatic corps.

The project was made possible through a grant of USD75,807 (approximately SAT 202,000) under Japan’s Grant Assistance for Grass-Roots Human Security Projects (GGP).

With the acquisition of the new vehicle, APS will significantly enhance its outreach services for the stray dog population including the expansion of their reach to inaccessible areas. The vehicle will serve as a mobile clinic and ambulance, allowing APS to provide essential medical care to animals in remote communities.

Japan’s support to APS through the GGP program exemplifies its dedication to human security and grass-roots development. By enabling APS to expand its services and improve animal welfare, this initiative contributes to building resilient communities and creating a positive impact on both humans and animals.

It is the hope of Japan that this assistance will inspire other organizations and individuals to join hands in supporting initiatives that protect and nurture the well-being of all living beings.

Moreover, this assistance demonstrates Japan’s continuous commitment to support the efforts by the people and Government of Samoa to ensure human security and continue to enrich the existing warm and close relations between the people and Governments of Japan and Samoa.

