Mayor Bowser  Celebrates  Completion of Whole Foods, Housing, and Retail at The Parks at Walter Reed

(Washington, DC) – Today, Mayor Muriel Bowser, Congresswoman Eleanor Holmes Norton, the Office of the Deputy Mayor for Planning and Economic Development, and community leaders cut the ribbon on a new Whole Foods, a retail marketplace, and three new residential buildings at The Parks at Walter Reed. The new three residential buildings – the Hartley, Common Clover, and Kite House – bring 492 new homes, including 79 affordable units, to the Ward 4 community.

“Today’s celebration is a testament to the people who got us here – to those who dreamed of what this campus could – and should – be,” said Mayor Bowser. “Projects like these are really about the people and the community. With Walter Reed, we planted the seeds years and decades ago, and now, we are delivering on that vision by creating jobs for our residents, closing amenity gaps, giving more residents walkable access to a grocery store, and bringing much-needed housing to a world-class campus.”

The Hartley, the centerpiece of the Marketplace Plaza, is anchored by the 47,000 square-foot Whole Foods and includes 323 rental units, with 32 affordable units. In addition to Whole Foods, leases have been signed with JINYA Ramen Bar, The Charmery Ice Cream Shop, Nailsaloon, Mezeh Mediterranean, and Chase Bank. Common Clover represents the first co-living project at The Parks and one of the largest co-living projects in the District, with 60 units comprised of 248 bedrooms, shared amenities, and concierge services. Kite House features over 100 units, including nine affordable housing units. Two additional residential developments – Aspen Square and The Reynard – are under construction and expected to be completed next year. Aspen Square will include 50 for-sale townhomes, four of them affordable, and The Reynard will include 345 units, 35 of them affordable.

During today’s event, Mayor Bowser, District officials, and community members engaged in a community celebration that featured live music, children’s activities, arts and crafts, live performances, and food.

“During my service in Congress, I have been successful in getting unused or underutilized federal land transferred to D.C. to revitalize neighborhoods and generate tax revenue for the District, and I am very pleased that Marketplace Plaza is coming to fruition at The Parks at Walter Reed,” said Congresswoman Norton. “The Parks will add much-needed jobs and residential housing for D.C., and the Whole Foods will increase food security for residents here in the nation’s capital.”

Developed by a partnership of Hines, Urban Atlantic and Triden Development, The Parks at Walter Reed, once complete, will include 3.1 million square feet of mixed-use development, over 2,200 units of townhomes, condos, and apartments (including 20% affordable units), and will feature adaptive reuse of existing historic buildings, new construction, and over 20 acres of open space.

“With the support of Mayor Bowser, Congresswoman Norton, Councilmember Lewis George and our neighbors, the development team has been able to transform a former military hospital into an exciting residential community and dynamic cultural hub welcoming everyone young and old to this upper Northwest neighborhood,” said Katie Wiacek, Managing Director at Hines. “The Whole Foods Market and the Marketplace offers The Parks’ residents and surrounding neighbors an array of groceries and dining options that this neighborhood has been craving.”

Today’s ceremony follows previous activity at the historic Walter Reed Campus led by the Bowser Administration. In 2016, Mayor Bowser announced that the District and U.S. Army came to terms on a license agreement that expedited construction of the District of Columbia International School (DCI) at the campus, ensuring 800 students had a facility by the 2017 school year. The public charter school now serves 1,600 students from 6th to 12th grade each year. In 2018, Mayor Bowser opened the new Engine Company 22, which now serves as the home of Engine 22, Truck 11, and Ambulance 22. In 2019, Mayor Bowser welcomed veterans as the first residents to move into the reimagined Walter Reed Campus with the opening of HELP USA Veterans Housing, which delivered 77 units of permanent supportive housing for formerly homeless veterans. In 2020, the campus delivered 80 affordable senior units in the Abrams Hall Senior Apartments. In 2021, The Brooks and The Vale opened, delivering 89 condominium residences, including eight affordable units, and 301 apartments, including 30 affordable units. The campus is also home to a large dog park and new playground.

