News Release – Department of Health issues voluntary recall warning for Tim Heung Yuen Black Melon Seeds due to undeclared allergens

HONOLULU, HI – The Hawai‘i State Department of Health (DOH) Food and Drug Branch is alerting residents to a voluntary recall by Richin Trading Inc. of its 6- and 12-ounce packages of Tim Heung Yuen Black Melon Seeds distributed to Pacific Supermarket in Waipahū and H Mart in Pearl City. The product is being recalled because it may contain undeclared soy and wheat allergens not listed on the product label.

People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to soy may run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume the product. Symptoms of an allergic reaction to soy may include hives, stomach cramps, indigestion, nausea and vomiting, diarrhea, throat tightness, coughing, itching, eczema and/or anaphylaxis.

Similarly, people who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to wheat may also run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume the product. Symptoms of an allergic reaction to wheat may include hives and swelling, rash, stomach cramps, indigestion, nausea and vomiting, diarrhea, stuffy nose, runny nose, sneezing, headache, wheezing, inflammation and/or anaphylaxis.

Both soy and wheat allergies can cause anaphylaxis, a reaction that narrows the airways and can block breathing. Symptoms of anaphylaxis include swelling or tightness of the throat, a severe drop in blood pressure, increased heart rate, chest pain or tightness, rapid pulse, shock, severe difficulty breathing, trouble swallowing, pale blue skin color and/or dizziness or fainting.

A consumer with an allergy or severe sensitivity to either soy or wheat should contact their health care provider. If a consumer shows signs of anaphylaxis, immediately administer an epinephrine autoinjector (i.e., EpiPen, Auvi-Q, etc.) and call 911 or your local emergency number as anaphylaxis is a medical emergency that requires immediate care.

Per the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), no allergic reactions or illnesses related to the affected product have been reported to date.

The relevant UPC codes and packaging photographs are listed below:

UPC Codes 715685190013 715685190020

Consumers who have purchased this product are urged to discard it or return it to the place of purchase for a full refund. For more information, consumers may call Richin Trading Inc. at 1-626-308-3212 Monday through Friday between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. PST.

Media Contacts:

Michael Burke

Acting Environmental Health Program Manager

Food and Drug Branch

Hawaiʻi State Department of Health

Email: [email protected]

Shawn Hamamoto

Spokesperson

Hawaiʻi State Department of Health

Phone: (808) 586-4417

Email: [email protected]