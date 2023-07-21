SIRT Investigates Death at Pelican Narrows RCMP Detachment

CANADA, July 21 - Released on July 20, 2023

On Sunday, July 16 at approximately 4:00 p.m., the Saskatchewan Serious Incident Response Team (SIRT) received a notification from the Saskatchewan Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) regarding an in-custody death at the Pelican Narrows RCMP Detachment.

SIRT's Civilian Executive Director accepted the notification as within SIRT's mandate and directed an investigation by SIRT.

On July 15, at approximately 2:21 a.m., Pelican Narrows RCMP responded to a 911 hangup call, and while responding to that call encountered a 34-year-old man who was wanted in relation to an ongoing Break and Enter and Weapons investigation. The man was arrested and transported to the Pelican Narrows RCMP Detachment where he was searched, lodged in cells, and later remanded into custody to appear in court.

On June 16, at approximately 2:40 p.m., the man went into medical distress in his cell. Pelican Narrows RCMP entered the cell and provided first aid to the man. EMS transported the man to the Pelican Narrows Medical Centre where, at 3:27 p.m., he was pronounced deceased. The Saskatchewan Coroners Service has been notified and is conducting an investigation, which will include a post-mortem examination, toxicology and microscopy.

Following the notification, a SIRT team consisting of the Civilian Executive Director and three SIRT investigators was deployed to the scene in Pelican Narrows and began their investigation. A community liaison will also be appointed pursuant to S.91.12(1)(a) of The Police Act, 1990. During the course of SIRT's investigation, a quantity of an unknown white powder was recovered from the man's cell and has been seized as an exhibit for testing.

SIRT's investigation will examine the conduct of police during this incident, including the circumstances of the man's detention at the Pelican Narrows RCMP Detachment. Saskatchewan RCMP will maintain conduct of the investigation into the man and his actions. No further information will be released at this time. A final report will be issued to the public within 90 days of the investigation ending.

SIRT's mandate is to independently investigate incidents where an individual has died or suffered serious injury arising from the actions of on and off-duty police officers, or while in the custody of police, as well as allegations of sexual assault or interpersonal violence involving police.

