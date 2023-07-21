Royalton Barrack / Reckless endangerment, disorderly conduct, prohibited person in possession of a firearm
CASE#: 23B2003438
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Sean Collins
STATION: Royalton
CONTACT#: 802-234-9933
DATE/TIME: 07/20/23 at 1718 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Vermont Route 14, Royalton
VIOLATION: Reckless Endangerment, Disorderly Conduct and Person Prohibited from Possessing a Firearm.
ACCUSED: Steven M. Foster
AGE: 44
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Colchester, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 07/20/23 Vermont State Police responded to a report of a male walking in traffic and shooting a firearm, on Route 14 in Royalton. Troopers located Foster on Shurlock Rd where he found in possession of a handgun. Foster was determined to be a prohibited person and was arrested for the above crimes.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 07/21/23
COURT: WIndsor
LODGED - LOCATION: SSCF
BAIL: $5000.00
