Royalton Barrack / Reckless endangerment, disorderly conduct, prohibited person in possession of a firearm

CASE#: 23B2003438

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Sean Collins

STATION: Royalton

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933

DATE/TIME: 07/20/23 at 1718 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Vermont Route 14, Royalton

VIOLATION: Reckless Endangerment, Disorderly Conduct and Person Prohibited from Possessing a Firearm.

ACCUSED: Steven M. Foster

AGE: 44

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Colchester, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 07/20/23 Vermont State Police responded to a report of a male walking in traffic and shooting a firearm, on Route 14 in Royalton. Troopers located Foster on Shurlock Rd where he found in possession of a handgun. Foster was determined to be a prohibited person and was arrested for the above crimes.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 07/21/23

COURT: WIndsor

LODGED - LOCATION: SSCF

BAIL: $5000.00

MUG SHOT: INCLUDE IMAGE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.