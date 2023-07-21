Submit Release
Royalton Barrack / Reckless endangerment, disorderly conduct, prohibited person in possession of a firearm

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 23B2003438

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Sean Collins                           

STATION: Royalton                    

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933

 

DATE/TIME: 07/20/23 at 1718 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Vermont Route 14, Royalton

VIOLATION: Reckless Endangerment, Disorderly Conduct and Person Prohibited from Possessing a Firearm. 

 

ACCUSED: Steven M. Foster                                                

AGE: 44

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Colchester, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 07/20/23 Vermont State Police responded to a report of a male walking in traffic and shooting a firearm, on Route 14 in Royalton.  Troopers located Foster on Shurlock Rd where he found in possession of a handgun.  Foster was determined to be a prohibited person and was arrested for the above crimes. 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 07/21/23           

COURT: WIndsor

LODGED - LOCATION: SSCF    

BAIL: $5000.00

MUG SHOT: INCLUDE IMAGE

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

