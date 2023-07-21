Jul 19, 2023

by: Monroe Journal

The Monroe County Chamber of Commerce is thrilled to announce the return of Kelly Martin as its new executive director effective Aug. 1. With more than a decade of experience in the field, Martin brings a wealth of knowledge, stability and a deep understanding of the local community to her new role.

Having previously served in various capacities within the chamber, Martin left her position a year ago to work with AccelerateMS, the state office of workforce development. During her time there, she further honed her skills and gained valuable insights that will undoubtedly benefit the chamber and its members.

“We are excited to welcome Kelly back to the Monroe County Chamber of Commerce as our new executive director," said Jon Alexander, chairman of the chamber's board of directors. "Her extensive experience, combined with her strong ties to the community, make her the ideal candidate to lead our organization into the future."

Martin's return to the chamber is a testament to her commitment to Monroe County and her desire to contribute to the growth and prosperity of local businesses. With her deep understanding of the challenges and opportunities faced by the community, Martin is poised to lead the chamber in fostering collaboration, advocating for member businesses and driving economic development.

“I am honored and blessed to be returning to the Monroe County Chamber of Commerce," Martin said. "Having worked closely with the business community in the past, I am eager to reconnect with familiar faces and build new relationships that will strengthen our local economy. Together, we can navigate the ever-changing landscape and unlock new opportunities for growth.”

