Traffic Advisory for July 21- July 25, 2023

Events happening in the City of Boston will bring some parking restrictions and street closures.

People attending these events are encouraged to walk, bike, or take public transit. Information on Bluebikes, the regional bike share service, may be found on the website and information on the MBTA may be found online. The MBTA advises riders to purchase a round-trip rather than a one-way ticket for a faster return trip. Walking is also a great way to move around.

BACK BAY

Open Newbury Street Series – Sundays, from July 2, 2023 through to October 15, 2023

The first Sunday in a series that will once again transform Newbury Street into a pedestrian-only walkway. The street will become car-free to allow shoppers, diners, and pedestrians to use the full width of the street. Arlington Street, Berkeley Street, Clarendon Street, & Dartmouth Street will all remain open, while Exeter Street, Fairfield Street, Gloucester Street, and Hereford Street

will be closed at Newbury Street. The series will run every Sunday from July 2, 2023 to October 15, 2023.

Parking restrictions and road closures will be in place at the following locations:

Newbury Street, Both sides, from Berkeley Street to Massachusetts Avenue

Berkeley Street, Both sides, from Boylston Street to Commonwealth Avenue

Clarendon Street, Both sides, from Commonwealth Avenue to Boylston Street

Exeter Street, Both sides, from Commonwealth Avenue to Newbury Street

Fairfield Street, Both sides, from Boylston Street to Newbury Street

Gloucester Street, Both sides, from Commonwealth Avenue to Newbury Street

Hereford Street, Both sides, from Boylston Street to Newbury Street, excluding next to the fire station

Special Election– Tuesday, July 25, 2023

A section of Beacon Street in Back Bay near Fisher College to assist with the special election that is taking place. No Stopping will be in place on the following roadway:

Beacon Street, North side (even side), from David G. Mugar Way to the dual head meter in front of 120 Beacon Street

FENWAY

Run to Home Base - Saturday, July 22, 2023

The Annual Run to Home Base consists of a 5K race and a 9K race. Both start on Jersey Street and over their course will enter the City of Cambridge by way of the Massachusetts Avenue Bridge and then return to the City of Boston, ending by crossing home plate at Fenway Park. With 2,000 runners, the event is expected to generate upwards of 10,000 attendees.

In the interest of public safety and to facilitate the large number of people this event will generate some necessary temporary parking restrictions and potential road closures on

Jersey Street, Both sides, from Brookline Avenue to Van Ness Street

Van Ness Street, Both sides, from Jersey Street to Ipswich Street

Ipswich Street, Both sides, from Van Ness Street to Lansdowne Street

Lansdowne Street, Both sides, from Brookline Avenue to Ipswich Street

Boylston Street, Both sides, from Hemenway Street to Massachusetts Avenue

Massachusetts Avenue, West side (odd side), from Beacon Street to Boylston Street

JAMAICA PLAIN

Convite Internacional Banilejo – Sunday, July 23, 2023

The annual Convite Internacional Banilejo event will be taking place and temporary parking restrictions will be in place for streets that abut Stony Brook Park from 8:00 am to 7:00 pm:

Boylston Street, Both sides, from Amory Street to Lamartine Street

New Minton Street, Both sides, from Amory Street to Lamartine Street

Lamartine Street, Both sides, from Boylston Street to New Minton Street

SOUTH BOSTON

Lawn on D Event – Saturday, July 22, 2023

A temporary parking restriction will be in place to accommodate an event at the Lawn on D on the following street:

D Street, Northside (Lawn on D side), from Fargo Street to Claflin Street

Old Colony Tenants Association - Saturday, July 22, 2023

Buses will be shuttling residents of the Old Colony Housing Development to an event and a temporary drop off and pick up zone will be created to accommodate the buses from 8 am to 7 pm at the following location:

Columbia Road, North side (even side), from Mercer Street to James O’Neil Street (in front of 1204-1214 Old Colony Avenue

