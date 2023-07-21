The Ultimate Guide to Industrial Ventilation Equipment Market: Global Opportunity Analysis & Industry Forecast 2032

The global industrial ventilation equipment market size was valued at $9 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $18.2 billion by 2031

PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The global industrial ventilation equipment market size was valued at $8,949.0 million in 2021, and is projected to reach $18,188.2 million by 2031, registering a CAGR of 7.3% from 2022 to 2031.

Industrial ventilation equipment is mainly used to control indoor air quality by diluting and displacing indoor pollutants. Industrial ventilation consists of two parts that includes exhaust system and fresh air supply system. The air supply system includes air filtration equipment, air inlet, and cooling & heating equipment. The industrial ventilation equipment reduces the number of contaminants in air by mixing air with clean and fresh air.

Industrial ventilation equipment controls the level of contaminants such as toxic materials, dust, gases, temperature, odor and humidity. Dilution ventilation system is adopted in industries where internal heat, gases and odor are generated and needs to be exhausted or diluted. It improves and maintain indoor air quality and enhance the production and manufacturing environment in industries such as chemical, oil & gas, manufacturing and building products.

The market is growing due to rising air pollution level in industries such as chemical, manufacturing and oil & gas which results in growing cases of breathing problems and various other disorders. Moreover, strict government rules and regulations regarding labor health and safety in industrial workplaces have created demand for industrial ventilation equipment. Moreover, increasing infrastructure and industrial development in emerging countries such as Germany, Africa, U.S. and India are accelerating the growth of industrial ventilation equipment market.

In addition, various market key players have introduced advanced industrial ventilation equipment for improvement of indoor air quality and labor safety. For instance, in June 2021, Ebm-Past introduced new EC centrifugal fans with more power and efficiency. The EC motors integrated into the fans in the power range from 500 W to 8 kW achieve efficiency levels. Such factors are accelerating the industrial ventilation equipment market growth.

The industrial ventilation equipment market is segmented on the basis of ventilation type, system, end user industry, and region. By ventilation type, the market is categorized into dilution ventilation and local exhaust ventilation. Depending on system, it is fragmented into air supply system and exhaust system. On the basis of end user, it is categorized into chemical, building products, manufacturing, oil & gas and others. Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the industrial ventilation equipment market analysis from 2021 to 2031 to identify the prevailing industrial ventilation equipment market opportunities.

The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the industrial ventilation equipment market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global industrial ventilation equipment market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.



