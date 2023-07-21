Submit Release
Carper Applauds Confirmation of Top EPA Enforcement Official

WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Senator Tom Carper (D-Del.), Chairman of the Senate Environment and Public Works (EPW) Committee, today led a bipartisan majority in the Senate to confirm David Uhlmann to be Assistant Administrator for Enforcement and Compliance Assurance at the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) by a vote of 53-46. Prior to Uhlmann’s confirmation, Senator Carper spoke on the floor in favor of his nomination.

“In the years immediately before President Biden took office, enforcement of our environmental laws had been dramatically undermined,” said Chairman Carper. “Between 2018-2021, environmental enforcement and compliance actions had fallen to half what they had been during the Bush and the Obama administrations. This lack of enforcement presented a threat to public health and a threat to the well-being of our environment, potentially letting many big polluters off the hook after violating some of our fundamental, bedrock environmental laws.”

He continued: “Mr. Uhlmann is exceptionally qualified to do this job. He brings to this position a long career that includes 17 years with the Department of Justice, serving in both Democratic and Republican administrations. During seven of those years, Mr. Uhlmann served as the Chief of the Department of Justice’s Environmental Crimes Section … I am confident that David Uhlmann will make an outstanding Assistant Administrator for Enforcement and Compliance Assurance at EPA.”

