U.S. Navy to Commission Littoral Combat Ship Canberra in Australia

The Honorable Carlos del Toro U.S. Secretary of the Navy, will deliver the commissioning ceremony's principal address. Remarks will also be provided by His Excellency General the Honourable David Hurley, AD, DSC, Governor-General of the Commonwealth of Australia; the Honourable Richard Marles, MP, Deputy Prime Minister of Australia; the Honorable Caroline Kennedy, U.S. Ambassador to Australia; Adm. Michael Gilday, U.S. Chief of Naval Operations; Vice Adm. Mark Hammond, Royal Australian Chief of Navy; and Mr. Larry Ryder, Vice President of Business Development and External Affairs, Austal USA. The ship's sponsor is Australian Senator, the Honourable Marise Payne, the former Australian Minister of Foreign Affairs who attended the ship's keel laying ceremony at Austal USA's shipyard in Mobile, Alabama, in 2020.

Independence-variant LCS are fast, optimally-manned, mission-tailored, surface combatants that operate both close to shore and in open-ocean environments. LCS integrate with joint, combined, crewed, and unmanned systems to support forward-presence, maritime security, sea control, and deterrence missions around the globe. The USS Canberra's sister ships, USS Jackson (LCS 6), USS Gabrielle Giffords (LCS 10), USS Manchester (LCS 14), and USS Mobile (LCS 26) are all currently on deployment in the Indo-Pacific.

LCS 30 will be the 16th commissioned Independence-variant LCS. It is the second ship named in honor of the city of Canberra, and commemorates the more than 100 years of mateship between the U.S. and Australian allies. The first USS Canberra (CA 70) was named in remembrance of the Australian heavy cruiser HMAS Canberra that sank during the Battle of Savo Island while fighting side-by-side with U.S. naval forces. CA 70 was the first U.S. Navy ship named for a foreign capital.

The first USS Canberra (CA 70) received seven battle stars for her service in World War II. In May 1958, Canberra served as the ceremonial flagship for the selection of the Unknown Serviceman of World War II and Korea. Canberra was decommissioned in a ceremony on Feb. 2, 1970, at the San Francisco Bay Naval Shipyard. One of her propellers is preserved at the Los Angeles Maritime Museum, while the ship's bell is on display at the Australian National Maritime Museum.

Media may direct queries to the Navy Office of Information at (703) 697-5342. More information on the Littoral Combat Ship Program can be found at: https://www.navy.mil/Resources/Fact-Files/Display-FactFiles/Article/2171607/littoral-combat-ship-class-lcs/



The ceremony will be live streamed at: https://www.dvidshub.net/webcast/32033. The link becomes active approximately ten minutes prior to the event at 10:00 a.m. AEST on Saturday, July 22 (8:00 p.m. EDT on Friday, July 21).