The 2023 Ama Tu Vida Health Fair will be the Focus of “En Sintonía con el Concejo del Condado de Montgomery,” Friday at 2 p.m. on Radio America 

Montgomery County Animal Services seeks dog adopters as the shelter is at capacity and is facing a critical point; adoption fees are waived

ROCKVILLE, Md., July 20, 2023—The featured guests on this week’s En Sintonía con el Concejo del Condado de Montgomery (In Tune with the Montgomery County Council) will include Dany Flores-López, animal services officer at Montgomery County’s Office of Animal Services and Adoption Center, Ingrid Lizama, community engagement specialist with the Montgomery County Department of Health and Human Services’ Latino Health Initiative, and Rina Aranda, president of Comunidades Transnacionales Salvadoreñas (COTSA). The show will air on Friday, July 21 at 2 p.m. on Radio America (WILC 900AM) and is streamed on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Amazon Music.

Montgomery County’s Animal Services and Adoption Center is at critical capacity particularly regarding large dogs of 40 pounds and up. Residents who are looking for a new furry friend are encouraged to visit the Animal Services and Adoption Center in Derwood. The center is waiving adoption fees for the next 50 dogs adopted. Those that can adopt or temporarily foster a large dog are encouraged to visit the adoption center during open hours from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday and from 12: 00 p.m. to 5 p.m. on weekends. The center is located at 7315 Muncaster Mill Rd. in Derwood.

The annual Ama Tu Vida Health Care Fair organized by the Latino Health Initiative is around the corner! On Sunday, August 6 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m., the health fair will join forces with the Salvadoran American Festival at the Rockville campus of Montgomery College. There will be live music, entertainment, games, Zumba, free medical services and information about County resources for the community.

The Council and Radio America have entered a partnership that provides the Latino community with key information on issues and programs. The partnership also provides a forum for residents to express their views and ask questions. The partnership includes the weekly one-hour show each Friday on the Washington metropolitan area’s most popular Spanish language station.