UPDATE* Saint Albans Barracks / Armed robbery

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

CASE#: 23A2003845

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Trooper Michael Mattuchio

STATION: VSP Bureau of Criminal Investigation Troop A-West Saint Albans

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

DATE/TIME: 1803 Hours Tuesday, July 4, 2023,

INCIDENT LOCATION: Dollar General, 9 Colonial Rd, Fairfax, VT

VIOLATION: Armed robbery, Aggravated Assault, Grand Larceny and Petit Larceny

ACCUSED: Christopher W. Sizen

AGE: 39

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Cambridge, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

*Update*

On July 20, 2023, the Vermont State Police with the assistance of the St. Albans City Police Department and the public, Christopher Sizen (39) of Cambridge, VT was located in St. Albans, VT and arrested without incident.

Sizen was held at the Northwest State Correctional Facility. Bail was set at $10,000. Sizen will appear in Franklin County Superior Court on July 21st, 2023, at 1300 hours.

The Vermont State Police are investigating an armed robbery that occurred on Tuesday evening, July 4, 2023, at the Dollar General on Colonial Rd in the town of Fairfax. At about 545 p.m., an unknown individual entered the store dressed in black, displayed a firearm, and demanded cash from the clerk. The suspect fled the store with an undisclosed amount of cash. No one was injured. The male was seen driving away in a white utility truck with a ladder rack on the top heading towards RT 128. There was also a female inside the truck.

The suspect is believed to be a white male, standing between 5 feet 8 inches and 6 feet 0 inches tall, weighing about 140 lbs., and wearing a blue hat, black “RealTree” shirt, black shorts, and black shoes with white soles.

Anyone with possible information regarding this incident is asked to call the Saint Albans Barracks at 802-524-5993 and ask to speak with Detective Trooper Michael Mattuchio. Tips also may be submitted anonymously online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

Detective Trooper Michael Mattuchio

Bureau of Criminal Investigation A-West

Vermont State Police – St. Albans

140 Fisher Pond Road

St. Albans, VT 05478

Crisis Negotiator

Phone: (802) 524-5993

Fax: (802) 527-1150

Email: Michael.Mattuchio@vermont.gov